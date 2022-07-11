The best tricycle for adults

On three wheels, a biker never has to worry about falling over. While this is important for children learning to ride, it becomes critical for adults who may have balance concerns. An adult tricycle gives individuals the ability to triumph over these challenges.

However, there are a wide variety of adult tricycles available, so choosing the best one for you could be a little tricky. We love the Slsy Adult Tricycle because it’s a versatile option that allows you to either ride for pure enjoyment or run some errands.

How to choose an adult trike

Why choose an adult tricycle

If you’re wondering what makes an adult tricycle a better option than a bicycle, here are a few key factors to consider:

If you haven’t operated a bike in many years, an adult tricycle can give you back riding confidence.

If you have mobility or balance issues, an adult tricycle can help you overcome those challenges.

If you want an eco-friendly way to run quick errands, an adult tricycle is a great solution.

If you’re looking for a way to get some low-impact outdoor exercise, an adult tricycle is a fun way to take care of your health.

What are the safety concerns with adult tricycles?

While adult tricycles provide a much more stable riding experience than bicycles, they aren’t without their safety concerns.

Adult tricycles are often lower to the ground and can be challenging for motorists to see.

If you take a turn too fast or too sharp, you could lift the outer wheel off of the ground and risk tipping.

Quick stops are not as quickly executed on tricycles; ensure you leave yourself ample stopping distance.

If you have an adult tricycle with two wheels in the rear, it can be easy to forget how wide they are.

Types of adult trikes

If you’re interested in purchasing an adult tricycle, it is essential to realize you have many options. An upright model rides high like a traditional bicycle, while a recumbent model sits low to the ground.

There are also larger, more expensive models made for two riders, or one rider and two passengers. If you have any special needs, it may be best to consider an adaptive tricycle.

What to look for in a quality adult tricycle

A comfortable seat

The seat on many adult tricycles is designed for comfort and includes a backrest. However, some manufacturers cut corners and offer a less comfortable option. Be sure to pay close attention to the seat design, as this will have a great deal of impact on your overall user experience.

Adequate weight limit

Whether you’re purchasing a solo or a tandem adult tricycle, it’s important to check the upper weight limits, especially if you’ll be using the bike for errands. Keep in mind, everything you place on the tricycle adds to its total weight.

Number of gears

The gears on a bike allow you to pedal at a constant rate no matter if you’re traveling uphill, downhill, or on level ground. While a model with gears requires more maintenance, you will come to appreciate having the ability to shift up or down.

Storage space

If you plan on using your adult tricycle for running errands, look for a model with a large basket as not all models have this feature. The best, most stable location for a basket is between the two rear wheels.

Cost of an adult tricycle

While you can get a budget model for less, a general-purpose adult tricycle will run between $300-$500. If you’d like a more advanced model with a lightweight construction, more gears, or other beneficial features, you could spend up to $1,000. Quality tandem tricycles can cost over $2,000.

Adult trike FAQ

Is an adult tricycle hard to assemble?

A. While this varies from model to model, the general answer is yes, an adult tricycle can be difficult to assemble. Don’t forget to factor in the cost of hiring a professional to help you assemble the adult tricycle.

What size adult tricycle should I get?

A. Adult tricycles come in a wide variety of designs, meaning there are different parameters for different models. For instance, upright tricycles are measured in height while recumbent tricycles are measured in length. On the plus side, many adult tricycles are adjustable to accommodate individuals of different heights. Before purchasing, do research on sizing for the particular model you are interested in so you’re not disappointed when your bike arrives.

The best adult trikes

Top adult tricycle

Slsy Adult Tricycle

What you need to know: This bike is designed for individuals with balance issues who still want to experience the joy of riding a bike.

What you’ll love: The wide selection of colors allows you to pick a bike that matches your aesthetics. A low step-through makes this bike mountable for individuals with mobility issues.

What you should consider: Assembly can be complicated.

Top adult tricycle for the money

Top adult tricycle for the money

VANELL Adult Tricycle

What you need to know: If you are looking for a bike with a large basket for errands, this is a good option.

What you’ll love: This adult tricycle has a 350-pound weight capacity. It has seven speeds and a quick-release, as well as an adjustable seat with a backrest. Because of its stability, the bike delivers a feeling of confidence while riding.

What you should consider: A few individuals have noted that this bike requires a bit of effort to ride.

Worth checking out

Worth checking out

Mobo Cruiser Triton Pro Adult Tricycle

What you need to know: This model could be best for you if you seek a more modern adult tricycle.

What you’ll love: The chainless design of this bike means reduced maintenance. It features a safety flag for better visibility and an adjustable frame that accommodates riders of all heights.

What you should consider: This bike is best on level surfaces as inclines can require a bit of effort to climb.



