These boots are serving Kate Middleton vibes

Finding the right boots for fall can be an ordeal, but these ones from the L.L.Bean x Blundstone collab are ideal. The classic Chelsea boot style is found echoed in everything from rain boots to riding boots, but these are ideal for day-to-day wear, taking on everything fall throws at them.

They look great with all kinds of fall styles from shackets and mom jeans to motorcycle jackets and skinny jeans. What’s more, the versatile Blundstones are favored by the Princess of Wales, so they have the royal seal of approval.

Shop this article: Blundstone x L.L.Bean Chelsea Boots, Blundstone 500 Chelsea Boots and Blundstone 9500 High-Top Chelsea Boots.

What are Blundstone boots?

Blundstone is a footwear brand founded in Tasmania, Australia in 1870. This iconic brand has shod workers, soldiers and anyone else who’s fancied a pair of its boots for more than 150 years. Initially started as a workwear brand, Blundstone boots are known for being rugged and hardwearing. Blundstone’s Chelsea boots are arguably its best-known, although it makes other styles of boots, as well.

What is L.L.Bean?

L.L.Bean is an American retailer founded in 1912. It sells a little bit of everything, from clothing to home goods, but it’s especially noted for its selection of outdoor gear. If you’re looking for a practical hiking jacket or cycling gear, for instance, L.L. Bean is somewhere you’ll find what you’ll need. So, if you’re looking for rugged boots, it makes sense that L.L.Bean would be on the case.

All about the L.L.Bean x Blundstone collab

Now that you know what Blundstone and L.L.Bean are — if you didn’t already — it’s time to get up to speed with the L.L.Bean x Blundstone collab. Brought together by a love of nature and the great outdoors, plus a history of creating quality footwear, L.L.Bean and Blundstone teamed up to create an unforgettable pair of boots.

These boots have the classic Chelsea style with elasticated side panels. The boots themselves are made from brown leather, while the elasticated panels have a red and black buffalo check. They look great with their striking side panels, but we all know that’s not the most important thing about boots. Luckily, these are as durable and well-made as they are good-looking.

They’re made using premium-quality leather. They have twin-needle reinforced stitching using a thread that has high tensile strength, so they won’t be falling apart on you any time soon. Plus, they’re comfortable, too, with a cushioned footbed, so you won’t have to trade style or durability for comfort.

This collab boot is only available for a limited time, so if you want to get your hands on — and feet inside — a pair, you’ll have to move quickly.

The L.L.Bean x Blundstone boot is perfect for fall

So, what makes the L.L.Bean x Blundstone boot so perfect for fall? As the days get cooler and wetter, you’ll probably want to switch your sandals and sneakers for something a bit cozier and sturdier. These boots might not be fully waterproof, but they certainly aren’t going to let rain straight through the way canvas shoes will. And you could splash through a small puddle or two without too much trouble.

They’re practical boots that are great for everything fall has to throw at them, whether you’re hiking, leaf-peeping, apple-picking or just strolling around town. And they look good with a range of fall wardrobe staples. These are boots you can wear to the office, to a restaurant or on a night out, all while looking effortlessly cool.

Be seen in Kate Middleton’s faves

According to Who What Wear, Kate Middleton has been seen wearing Blundstones on multiple occasions. She’s said to particularly favor these boots for occasions that involve outdoor activity. So, if you’re looking for boots that are stylish enough that a literal princess wears them, you can’t go wrong with Blundstones.

Best Blundstone boots at L.L.Bean

Blundstone x L.L.Bean Chelsea Boots

Here’s the boot we’ve been talking about — the striking Blundstone x L.L.Bean collab. We love the combination of the red and black buffalo check and the brown leather upper. Not only do these boots look great, they’re super durable and practical for chilly fall weather.

Blundstone 500 Chelsea Boots

The Blundstone 500 is also known as the original because it’s as close as possible to the original Blundstone boot design. They have a medium width and are available in Voltan black with black panels and stout brown with either olive or brown panels.

Blundstone 500 Chelsea Boots with Striped Panel

These boots offer all the same features in fit and practicality as the standard 500s above, but these have striped multicolored elastic panels in the sides. This adds a subtle pop of color to your outfit while maintaining the subtle stylishness of the standard boots. They’re great if you want a vibrant side panel but don’t like the buffalo check of the collab offering.

Blundstone 550 Chelsea Boots

Also known as Blundstone classics, the 550s differ slightly from the 500s. They’re lined with leather for added warmth and have more cushioning in the footbed. They’re also slightly roomier, which is great if you often find boots too narrow. They come in antique brown with black panels.

Blundstone 9500 High Top Chelsea Boots

A contemporary take on the classic Blundstone look, these boots have a higher shaft with brogue detailing around the edges of the panel. You can choose from rustic black, antique brown and shiraz, all with black panels.

Blundstone Heeled Chelsea Boots

If you like the look of Blundstones but can’t bear the thought of wearing flats, you might have met your dream footwear with these heeled Chelsea boots. They’re just as durable as Blundstone’s standard boots but with a 2-inch heel for a bit of a lift. They come in black, antique brown and rustic brown.

