Which DC or Adidas snowboard boots are best?

Believe it or not, the winter season is already upon us, and with that comes the American pastime of strapping into a board and hitting the snowy mountain slopes.

Top brands DC and Adidas are reputable and worn by amateurs and professionals alike, but they have some key differences. Adidas is new to the scene of action sports, originally specializing in shoes for soccer and tennis, while DC originally started off specializing in skateboarding shoes.

Adidas snowboard boots

The Adidas brand has an extensive history and deep-rooted connection with all things sports. They have a very broad and diverse experience, making their products for performance in categories that range from major global sports to regional grassroots events. This has allowed them to transcend cultures and become one of the most recognizable, credible and iconic brands, both on and off the field. After successfully launching a line of shoes specifically for skateboarding, they continued pioneering into action sports by delving into the world of snowboarding.

In 2008, they launched their first collection of snowboard boots and outerwear, which have been worn by professionals, olympic athletes and amateurs ever since. You can expect to pay anywhere from $199.95 for boots of the past season all the way up to $472 for the latest, greatest models and designs. They can be found at a variety of online retailers, such as Backcountry and Amazon.

Adidas snowboard boots pros

The Adidas Samba is an iconic shoe style, and they’ve done a beautiful job of incorporating the soccer-inspired silhouette into the design of their snowboarding boots. The medium flex allows stability for racing and high speeds while maintaining some flexibility for freestyle riding and thick powder. Most styles have traditional style laces that are much easier to replace in the unlikely event that they snag or break.

Adidas snowboard boots cons

A lot of snowboarding boots in today’s market come equipped with convenient Boa lacing, but Adidas tends to have traditional laces which require more time when lacing up and when taking the boots off. The limited experience and history the brand has in this particular market could be seen as a downfall as well.

What are the best Adidas snowboard boots to buy?

Adidas Samba ADV Snowboard Boots

These boots feature an articulated cuff and a heat-moldable liner, providing extreme comfort for all-day riding. The backstay prevents slippage between the binding and boot and its internal ankle harness eliminates heel lift.

Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Adidas Tactical ADV Snowboard Boots

Made with durable and sleek faux leather, these boots provide comfort with a 3D molded tongue and a lace-up closure. The responsive cushioning allows for impact and has energy-returning properties.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Acerra 3ST ADV Snowboard Boots

Pro-trusted with a customizable fit, this pair of boots comes equipped with a tall shell for responsive support on the slopes. It’s also one of the few models that Adidas makes with the Boa lacing technology.

Sold by Amazon

DC snowboard boots

Founded in 1994, DC quickly developed a great reputation and became a leader in performance skateboarding shoes. BMX riders quickly adopted them as well, leading them to become a globally renowned action sports brand and expand their market to include women’s, men’s and kids’ skateboarding and lifestyle shoes. Not long after that, they went even further to include apparel, snowboards, snowboard boots, outerwear and accessories. Their marketing strategy includes building a world-class team of professional athletes like skateboarders, motocrossers and snowboarders to develop their products and support their promotional efforts.

Today, they’re still recognized as a global extreme sports brand and remain relevant with top extreme sport athletes. For a pair of DC snowboarding boots, you can typically expect a price point starting around $139.99 and going up to $419.99 for more premium, technically advanced styles. They can be found at a variety of online retailers such as Amazon, Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

DC snowboard boots pros

The majority of DC’s snowboarding boots come equipped with the modern Boa non-slip lacing that provide an easy experience when putting on or taking off. Their outsole design is unique by the way it extends upward to the inner toe area, providing a secure fit to the bindings and more traction when pushing.

DC snowboard boot cons

When it comes to being iconic and recognizable, DC as a brand falls short in comparison to Adidas, so they may not be as stylish. Although the Boa lacing design is considered ideal, if they were to break at the top of a mountain, it may be the end of the snowboarding trip. On top of this, the metal wiring from the Boa system has been known to pull apart and wear down the boots faster.

What are the best DC snowboard boots to buy?

DC Scout Boa Snowboard Boots

Perfect for beginners and professionals alike, Scout Boas are an all-mountain snowboard boot for versatile riding. The response liner allows for boot-to-board connectivity while remaining warm and cozy.

Sold by Backcountry, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

DC Judge Boa Snowboard Boots

These boots are equipped with a stiff flex that’s aggressive enough for quick maneuverability while charging powder. Aerotech ventilation keeps the feet feeling cool and fresh despite them having a fuzzy faux fur lining.

Sold by Backcountry

DC Travis Rice Boa Snowboard Boots

These pro-model boots have a stormproof flap over the foot for added weather protection. The dual Boa lacing technology allows for adjustments to the upper and lower part of the boot to ensure comfort and security.

Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Should you get Adidas snowboard boots or DC snowboard boots?

Although they have less experience in the world of action sports, and more specifically, in the subculture of the snowboarding world than DC, Adidas snowboarding boots are the right decision. The iconic style paired with higher ratings of customer satisfaction for comfort is sure to get the wearer in the right mindset when conquering the mountain and hitting the slopes.

