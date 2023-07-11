BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Prime Day toy deals are live right now, and they are selling quickly. Some top toys of 2023 are already fluctuating from in-stock to out-of-stock, so act fast if you see something you like. Our list of the best toys for kids includes brand-new 2023 toy releases, hits from popular YouTube toy trends, Amazon bestsellers and, of course, a few standout toys we just really love.
The deals below were last updated on July 11, 2023, at 6 a.m. PT.
Vehicles
Many kids are enthralled with vehicles, from trains and planes to trucks and wagons. On Prime Day, you’ll find all kinds of vehicle-themed toys on offer, including basic trucks and train sets for little kids to nippy remote control cars for older children.
- Mattel Thomas and Friends Launch and Loop Toy Train Set 51% OFF
- Orrente Remote Control Car 55% OFF + 30% OFF COUPON
- CatToysOfficial CAT Little Machines 40% OFF
- LEGO Technic Monster Jam Megalodon Set 14% OFF
- Green Toys Wagon 62% OFF
- TOMY John Deere Monster Treads Lightning Wheels Tractor 30% OFF
- DINOBROS Dinosaur Car Toy 50% OFF
- Tonka Mighty Excavator 45%
- Paw Patrol Rocky’s Recycle Truck 33% OFF
Board games and puzzles
Maybe the child in your life likes quiet solo play with a jigsaw puzzle or perhaps you’re hoping to have some lively family board game nights. Whatever you’re looking for, here’s the place to find Prime Day deals on board games and puzzles.
- Monopoly Board Game 9% OFF
- Connect 4 54% OFF
- SEQUENCE 53% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Self-Correcting Alphabet Wooden Puzzles 41% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Classic Wooden Peg Puzzles 44% OFF
- Exploding Kittens 30% OFF
- Throw Throw Burrito 30% OFF
- Risk Junior 32% OFF
- Trekking The National Parks 20% OFF
- Hasbro Gaming Sorry! 32% OFF
Outdoor toys
It’s important for kids to get plenty of outdoor time and these outdoor toys encourage that. Plus, it helps keep the mess that some of these toys can make out of the house, so everyone’s a winner.
- Zerhunt Bubble Machine 36% OFF
- Kakamelon Blue Bubble Gun 19% OFF
- Step2 Cascading Cove Sand & Water Table 40% OFF
- BANZAI: Bump N’ Bounce Body Bumpers 30% OFF
- Tiny Land Kids Fort Building Kit 20% OFF
- RaboSky Bean Bag Toss Game 37% OFF
- NERF Pro Grip Football 33% OFF
- NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Air Rocket Toy 15%
- Skillmatics Found It! Outdoor Scavenger Hunt Card Game 20% OFF
Arts and crafts
Encourage children’s creative sides with these arts and crafts toys. From old favorites, such as Play-Doh for little kids, to more intricate craft sets and supplies for young artists, there’s something to suit most kids.
- Kinetic Sand Mermaid Crystal Playset 40% OFF
- Melissa & Doug On the Go Water Wow! 45% OFF
- Skillmatics Art & Craft Activity Foil Fun Animals 20% OFF
- Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets Tub Set 28% OFF
- Play-Doh Peppa Pig Stylin’ Set 58% OFF
- Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck 25% OFF
- Crayola Sprinkle Art Shaker 38% OFF
- Dan&Darci Kids Glow-in-the-Dark Rock Painting Kit 25% OFF
- Coodoo Water Marbling Paint Kit for Kids 64% OFF + 20% OFF COUPON
- Made By Me Create Your Own Window Art 38% OFF
- Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils 23% OFF
Pretend play
Pretend play is an important part of child development. While kids don’t truly need anything but their imagination to play pretend, there are plenty of toys that can enhance their experience. This Prime Day, you’ll find some amazing deals to make your kids’ day.
- Click N’ Play Toy Puppy Set 55% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Wooden Make-a-Cake Mixer Set 30% OFF
- LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy 42% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Play Set 32% OFF
- Disney Princess Style Collection Laptop 50% OFF
- Bluey Magnetic Playset 23% OFF
- Disney Junior Minnie Mouse 18-Piece Backpack Picnic Set 65% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Seaside Sidekicks Sand Baking Play Set 48% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter 58% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Blues Clues & You! Time for Glasses Play Set 64% OFF
- Melissa & Doug 11-Piece Coffee Set 43% OFF
Educational toys and books
Yes, it’s fine for kids to have toys that are just for fun. However, it doesn’t hurt to have some toys in the mix that teach your children something. Alongside discounts on educational toys, you’ll also find some great deals on books for kids.
- VTech KidiBeats Drum Set 42% OFF
- Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Magic Color Mixing Bowl 50% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Wooden Magnetic Picture Game 52% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Children’s Book 20% OFF
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Piggy Bank 28% OFF
- Sassy Stacks of Circles Stacking Ring 31% OFF
- VTech Drop and Go Dump Truck 58% OFF
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Controller 30% OFF
- VTech Turn and Learn Driver 43% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Children’s Book Poke-A-Dot Who’s in the Ocean 45% OFF
- VTech Let’s Go Rescue Pup 41% OFF
- Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Exploration Kit 36% OFF
- Sillbird Robot STEM Project 23% OFF + 6% OFF COUPON
Building toys
Not only are building toys great for developing fine motor skills in young kids and teaching children of all ages to follow instructions, but they can also be great fun. While kids can follow the instructions to create exactly what’s shown on the box, they can also build their own inventions, which encourages creativity.
- PicassoTiles Marble Run 100-Piece Building Set 60% OFF
- LEGO City Rocket Launch Center 16% OFF
- Thames & Kosmos Jurassic World Dominion Flying Pterosaur 58% OFF
- Mega Bloks Fisher-Price Toddler Block Toys 20% OFF
- K’NEX 35 Model Building Set 36% OFF
- QLT Flower House Building Set 48% OFF
- LEGO DUPLO Classic Creative Building Time 30% OFF
- MEGA Pokemon Action Figure Building Toy Set 27% OFF
- Snap Circuits BRIC: Structures 55% OFF
Dolls, action figures and playsets
Whether your child has a love of all things Barbie or they’re into superhero action figures, there’s plenty on offer this Prime Day. These kinds of toys encourage imaginative play and many feature favorite characters from movies and TV shows.
- Transformers Official Heroic Optimus Prime Action Figure 30% OFF
- Jurassic World Toys Dominion Sound Slashin Therizinosaurus 63% OFF
- CoComelon Career Friends 50% OFF
- Mattel Jurassic World Lost World Jurassic Park Concavenator 44% OFF
- Polly Pocket Compact Playset Soccer Squad 44% OFF
- Magic Mixies Mixlings Tap & Reveal Cauldron 2 Pack 36% OFF
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Toy Gotham City Jail 30% OFF
- Gabby’s Dollhouse Baby Box Cat Craft-A-Riffic Room 69% OFF
- My Little Pony Mini World Magic Compact Creation Critter Corner Toy 44% OFF
- Disney Doorables Pixar Fest Collection 59% OFF
- Bluey School Friends School Mates 4-Pack 44% OFF
- Mattel Lightyear Toys Jr. Zap Patrol Izzy Hawthorne 59% OFF
- Barbie Soccer Fashion Doll 44% OFF
- Barbie Marine Biologist Doll 44% OFF
- Barbie Careers Pediatrician 30% OFF
- Disney Princess Moana 34% OFF
