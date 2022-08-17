Dog grooming dates back to 19th-century Europe but really gained popularity during the mid-20th century.

Which dog grooming table is best?

If you prefer to groom your dog at home but struggle to get your pup to keep still while you trim hair and nails, a grooming table might be what you need. Some dogs stop squirming the moment you put them on a table, and the raised height helps you to better look them over without having to crouch down on the floor. Check out the Polar Aurora Pingkay Foldable Grooming Table for a reliable table that’s easy to assemble and simple to use.

What to know before you buy a dog grooming table

Frame

Most dog grooming tables are constructed with a steel or aluminum alloy frame that’s strong, durable and won’t rust. They feature non-slip rubber feet and the tabletop is made from textured rubber, silicone or a similar material. The surface should be waterproof, non-slip and non-static.

A rectangular surface is most common, but some grooming tables use a bone-shaped design or a rounded tabletop. Rectangular or bone-shaped tabletops are usually 30 to 50 inches from end to end.

Height

While there are tables that sit low to the ground, most grooming tables are about 30 to 40 inches tall. Some are adjustable so you can tailor the size to your dog’s comfort level and your own height or range of mobility.

Types of tables

There are manual, hydraulic and electric grooming tables.

Manual is the standard grooming table that stands at a fixed height or is adjusted by hand. Many are foldable, making them portable. They are also the most affordable tables.

is the standard grooming table that stands at a fixed height or is adjusted by hand. Many are foldable, making them portable. They are also the most affordable tables. Hydraulic tables use a foot pump to raise and lower the table. These are something of a compromise between manual and electric systems.

tables use a foot pump to raise and lower the table. These are something of a compromise between manual and electric systems. Electric tables can easily be altered with the press of a button or pedal for smooth transitional movement. They are typically the most expensive.

What to look for in a quality dog grooming table

Foldable

Foldable grooming tables come in different sizes. They tend to be lightweight and can be taken apart easily. This is great for small spaces or areas where you’d prefer to hide the table when company comes over. The weight capacity might not be as high as it is for non-foldable tables, so keep this in mind if you’re shopping for a larger dog.

Adjustable arm

An adjustable arm hangs above the table and features a cord or harness so you can secure your dog’s body to the table without worrying about your pup jumping off while you groom. It’s for safety and convenience.

While the arm can be purchased separately, grooming tables that come with one give you more for your money. This way, you don’t have to worry about the table and arm being compatible, as they are designed to fit together.

Storage tray

The best grooming tables feature a metal mesh tray or basket below the table for storing things such as a brush, clippers, scissors, towel or treats. This helps you grab things easily without having to turn away from your dog at any point while the pup is on the table.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog grooming table

Most dog grooming tables cost $50-$400 depending on the features, but electric tables can cost up to $800.

Dog grooming table FAQ

What is a dog grooming table’s weight capacity?

A. Each table is different, varying between 50 and 400 pounds. If you are looking at a table that comes in different sizes, keep in mind that the weight capacity for each will not be the same.

Is the loop on the arm the same as a harness?

A. A grooming loop will help keep your dog in place but is more basic than a harness, which fits around the dog’s legs and chest. The loop works for calmer dogs, but excitable dogs do better with a harness for a more secure fit.

What’s the best dog grooming table to buy?

Top dog grooming table

Polar Aurora Pingkay Foldable Grooming Table

What you need to know: Available in two sizes — the bigger one holds 330 pounds — this rectangular folding table has a steel frame and comes with an adjustable arm.

What you’ll love: It’s durable and rust-resistant, the legs fold up for portability or storage, and there’s a mesh storage shelf built in. The rubber tabletop is waterproof, anti-static and ribbed to prevent slips.

What you should consider: Some reviewers wished the table stood higher to accommodate taller people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog grooming table for the money

Go Pet Club Pet Dog Grooming Table with Arm

What you need to know: This 30-inch rectangular folding table is made from aluminum, comes with an adjustable arm and holds 50 pounds.

What you’ll love: It’s well-made, rust-resistant and water-resistant. The textured surface is non-slip and static-free. It’s easy to assemble and just as easy to fold up and put away.

What you should consider: The low weight capacity means it’s only for small to medium dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Soar Flash Electric Lift Pet Dog Grooming Table

What you need to know: Available in three colors and four sizes — the largest holds 300 pounds — this electric grooming table is rectangular and made from steel, with an adjustable overhead arm.

What you’ll love: It has a removable silicone tabletop that is slip-resistant, static-free and easy to clean. The rubber control pedals are easy to use and provide smooth, quiet movement as the table shifts from 8 inches to 36 inches in height.

What you should consider: The locking mechanism for the legs is difficult to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

