Reptiles and amphibians may appear to be resilient, capable of life even in harsh environments. While that is true in many cases, these animals have evolved to thrive in environments that provide them with very particular nutritional needs. In captivity, providing for these same requirements can be challenging, and failure to do so can reveal just how fragile these creatures actually are.

Thankfully, many supplies are available to help pet owners provide the best for their animals. Zoo Med Reptile Calcium with Vitamin D3 is specifically formulated for captive reptile and amphibian health, containing the most commonly lacking nutrients in an easy to administer powder.

What to consider before you buy reptile and amphibian health supplies

The requirements of your species

Every species of reptile or amphibian is unique in its dietary and environmental requirements. A python from Africa that survives on a diet of rodents will have metabolic and nutritional characteristics that are very different compared to a vegetarian tortoise from another part of the world. Carefully research and learn about your pet to ensure that you provide it with the elements it needs to stay healthy and active.

Illnesses common to your pet

Some reptiles are prone to skin disorders that require you to keep a close eye on the cleanliness of their environment. Others may lose their appetite if certain conditions aren’t met. In your research, be sure to learn about what ailments or illnesses commonly affect your pet’s species and how you can prevent them.

Ensure that it is necessary

Providing too much of certain minerals or vitamins may actually do more harm than good. Carefully read the instructions for all reptile and amphibian health supplies, and consult with your veterinarian to determine whether or not your pet requires anything in particular to supplement their regular diet.

What to look for in quality reptile and amphibian health supplies

Manufacturer’s reputation

Be sure to only select supplements or health supplies from a reputable company known for quality products made specifically for reptiles and amphibians. Do not give your reptile human, dog or cat supplements or health products.

Easy administering

Most vitamin and mineral supplements come in the form of a powder that you can use to coat your pet’s food. Even crickets and other live insects can be dusted with vitamins to enhance their nutrition.

Quality ingredients

Proper dietary nutrition is a complicated subject, and some reptile products can be misleading. Many are labeled as nutritious but actually contain mostly filler ingredients. Because of this, it’s important that you consult with your veterinarian to help you determine what nutrients will be most beneficial to your pet. You can then select products that contain large amounts of the ingredients that contain what your animal needs most.

Flavor and texture

Some reptiles and amphibians refuse food that has been dusted, either due to its flavor or texture. Many pet owners opt to feed their crickets or mealworms special food to increase their nutrition before being fed to their reptile or amphibian. This practice is referred to as “gut loading.” In this way, your pet will ingest the vitamins and minerals it needs without reacting to a change in their food’s taste or consistency. Gut loading is also an easy way to provide vitamins to aquatic turtles, since any powder applied to their food will quickly wash off into their water.

Reptile health tips

Many animals conceal injury and illness to avoid being targeted by predators. Reptiles and amphibians are no different, with many diseases only becoming apparent when they reach advanced stages. Be sure to provide your pet with quality food, heat and lighting to keep them healthy. Consult your veterinarian at the first sign of illness.

Changes in behavior can signal illnesses that are not physically apparent. Keep track of your animal’s activity and attitude, taking note of any peculiarities that arise.

Healthy reptiles and amphibians will display bright, clear eyes and, in many cases, vibrant colors. If your pet is looking dull or acting lethargic, it may be suffering from a vitamin deficiency.

How much you can expect to spend on reptile and amphibian health supplies

Depending on what your pet requires, whether it’s powdered vitamin supplements or liquid additives, reptile and amphibian health supplies can range from $5-$30.

Reptile and amphibian health supplies FAQ

Why does my reptile or amphibian need supplements?

A. In the wild, reptiles and amphibians encounter a wide variety of foods with varying degrees of nutritional value. In captivity, however, these animals are consistently fed diets of crickets, mealworms, mice and other easily cultivated foods that may not cover the full nutritional spectrum. It is therefore important to supplement your pet’s diet with additional vitamins and minerals to fill in any gaps in their nutrient intake.

How often do I provide supplements to my reptile or amphibian?

A. This depends on a variety of factors from the species of your pet to the diet that you already regularly provide for it. Consult with your veterinarian to determine the best plan of action for your pet’s health, and read manufacturers’ instructions carefully.

Why is calcium so important for reptiles and amphibians?

A. Reptiles and amphibians depend on the sun’s ultraviolet rays for the production of vitamin D3, which is critical for strong bones. Animals in captivity do not receive the same levels of ultraviolet exposure that they would in the wild. As a result, it’s important to not only provide your pet with the proper ultraviolet lighting but also feed them calcium supplements to keep their bone structure healthy.

What are the best reptile and amphibian health supplies to buy?

Top reptile and amphibian health supply

Zoo Med Reptile Calcium with Vitamin D3

What you need to know: This calcium powder comes courtesy of Zoo Med, a well-regarded brand known for quality reptile and amphibian food and accessories.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to administer and safe for all reptiles and amphibians, and it is from a reputable manufacturer.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to give to water-dwelling turtles and frogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, PetSmart and Chewy

Top reptile and amphibian health supply for the money

Fluker’s Calcium Reptile Supplement with added Vitamin D3

What you need to know: This powder contains calcium and vitamin D3 to promote healthy bones.

What you’ll love: Dusted over your pet’s favorite food, this supplement is easily eaten and contains high levels of its advertised nutrients.

What you should consider: Follow directions carefully to ensure that you provide your pet with the right amount of this supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Exo Terra Multi Vitamin Powder Reptiles/Amphibians Supplement

What you need to know: This powder contains a variety of vitamins to enhance the health and vitality of your pet.

What you’ll love: Supplement your pet’s diet with this powder to provide them with a wider spectrum of vitamins and minerals than their typical food. Sprinkle on vegetables and insects for easy dosing.

What you should consider: This vitamin powder is not high in calcium.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

