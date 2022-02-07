Which Olivia Rodrigo vinyl is best?

Olivia Rodrigo was the top pop music phenomenon in 2021. She rocketed to number one within one week of the release of her passionate and vulnerable single, “Driver’s License.”

If you are a fan, streaming Olivia’s music might not be enough. You may want something you can hold in your hand with artwork you can explore and lyrics you can read while listening or singing along. Purchasing the artist’s Sour LP on vinyl gives you a keepsake that you can cherish for the rest of your life.

What to know before you buy an Olivia Rodrigo vinyl

There are three crucial reasons to buy vinyl

Vinyl is the only audio format that is fully analog. There is no loss of data in a vinyl recording. You get everything the artist intended. For the audiophile, this is the best reason to buy vinyl.

For the collector, vinyl offers the ability to purchase a limited edition item. While it is always a gamble if your investment will pay off, the true fan will want a vinyl album simply because it exists.

Last, and arguably most important, artists have lost a great deal of income because people no longer buy physical products. Instead, fans stream music. If you want to support your favorite artist, purchasing physical copies of their work is one of the best ways to do that.

You need a turntable to play vinyl

As great as vinyl is, it’s not all rainbows and unicorns. This format isn’t portable, and you need special equipment to play it. If you do not have a quality turntable you will diminish your listening experience since a cheap turntable could also damage your vinyl.

What to look for in a quality Olivia Rodrigo vinyl

Olivia Rodrigo only has one album. It has 11 songs on it. Currently, each vinyl offering of “Sour” features the same versions of the same tracks. There isn’t even a “clean” version of “Sour” available on vinyl. Because of this, there are only two key features that make Olivia’s vinyl offerings different from each other: the color of the album and the artwork.

Color

Traditionally, vinyl albums are black. If you want something a little different, you can get Olivia’s album in red, purple, blue or white. Be aware that some retailers will charge more for other colors.

Artwork

It is possible to get special editions of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” album that feature a different photo of the artist. If you’d like something a little different, look for a vinyl album with alternate artwork.

How much you can expect to spend on an Olivia Rodrigo vinyl

Since companies manufacture vinyl albums in limited amounts, the cost of one of Olivia Rodrigo’s vinyl albums can range from roughly $25-$60.

Olivia Rodrigo vinyl FAQ

My Olivia Rodrigo album skips when played. How do I fix that?

A. Vinyl records develop skips. As long as the album hasn’t been damaged, it is an easy fix. The first thing to do when you have a skip is to clean the album. A vinyl record cleaner kit is your best choice. This will remove any dust that has gathered in the record’s grooves so the needle can travel without obstruction. You can also read the owner’s manual for your record player to learn how to balance the tonearm to reduce the occurrence of skipping.

How do I store my vinyl records?

A. If you store your vinyl records improperly, you will damage them. It is vital to keep your vinyl records in a climate-controlled space that remains at room temperature and does not have high humidity. You also need to store your vinyl records on edge (not flat) and be incredibly careful about leaning them to the side. If you have an extensive collection of vinyl records, and all of them are leaning in the same direction on a single shelf, the weight will damage the records on the end. To guard against this, you must place dividers every 4 to 6 inches to keep the weight to a minimum.

What’s the best Olivia Rodrigo vinyl to buy?

Top Olivia Rodrigo vinyl

Sour LP

What you need to know: This is the vinyl edition of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, “Sour.”

What you’ll love: If you prefer to listen to your music on vinyl, this is the Olivia Rodrigo album to get. It doesn’t feature bells and whistles or collector’s item colors. It is just the singer’s album in a vinyl format.

What you should consider: Rarely a customer receives an album that is scratched. This can range from a cosmetic blemish to an issue that causes playback problems.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Olivia Rodrigo vinyl for the money

Olivia Rodrigo Custom Vinyl Wall Decor

What you need to know: This offering is not music. It is wall art that is customized from repurposed vinyl records.

What you’ll love: For Olivia Rodrigo fans who are looking for a unique piece of art to hang on their wall, this is an excellent option. Each collage is handmade from an old vinyl album that would otherwise wind up in a landfill. The artwork is light enough to be hung from your wall with mounting tape. No holes need to be drilled.

What you should consider: This item is for decoration only. It does not contain music.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Sour Exclusive Limited-Edition Crystal Vellum Colored Vinyl LP

What you need to know: This is a limited-edition vinyl version of Olivia’s debut album, “Sour.” It was pressed in a translucent white.

What you’ll love: This crystal-white vinyl has an elegant design that makes it an instant collector’s item. The album contains 11 songs, including the phenomenally popular “Driver’s License.”

What you should consider: This album costs significantly more than the other offerings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

