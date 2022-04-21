Which Superman coloring book is best?

Coloring is a fantastic way for adults to practice “mindfulness-based stress reduction.” This means coloring is rewarding, no matter what age you are. All you have to do is find a theme that you like and get started.

Superman is one of the most famous heroes in the world. Because of this, some Superman coloring books are for kids, and some are for adults. The “Justice League: An Adult Coloring Book” is a great option for grown-ups. Some of the biggest names in the comic book industry did the illustrations.

What to know before you buy a Superman coloring book

Coloring benefits both kids and adults

When children learn to color, it stimulates their creativity, teaches them how to make choices, and develops hand-to-eye coordination and fine motor skills. It also boosts self-esteem, lets them learn to be in the moment and helps them excel in school. But if you think coloring books are only for kids, you’ll be surprised to learn that they are essential tools for adults as well.

When an adult is focused on coloring, it lets them focus on something other than stressors. Coloring can help an adult improve vision and maintain physical dexterity. It teaches mindfulness, reduces anxiety and sets the stage for a better night’s sleep.

Be careful about buying knockoff Superman coloring books

If you are not a fan of comic books, it is possible to purchase a knockoff coloring book. While this might not matter to you, if you buy it for a child who specifically wanted a Superman coloring book, they will not enjoy it as much as they could.

To protect yourself, you need to watch out for red flags. This can be anything from odd color schemes on the cover to misspelled words throughout the book. Another sign that you are buying a counterfeit Superman coloring book is the presence of diacritics on the name “Superman.” Diacritics are the accent marks above or below a letter that indicate a different pronunciation. There are no diacritics used in Superman’s name.

What to look for in a quality Superman coloring book

Style of the line drawing

Different individuals have different aesthetics. A coloring book with thin, sketchy lines might please some, while others prefer drawings featuring bold, thick lines. Additionally, some may only want a picture of Superman, while others long for an entire action scene to color. If you don’t choose a coloring book with artwork that pleases you, you might end up not using it.

Appropriate age range

It is easy to tell when a coloring book is designed for a younger child. The shapes will be large and uncomplicated because that child doesn’t have the motor skills to color in small, complicated shapes. While an older kid can always color in a book meant for a younger child, the opposite is not true. It is best to choose a coloring book that matches the artist’s age.

Quality of the pages

If the pages of your Superman coloring book are newsprint, you won’t be able to use markers on them and they will tear easily. The best Superman coloring book has durable pages appropriate for a wide variety of media.

Images on only one side of the page

For individuals who want to display their artwork, it is best to find a Superman coloring book with images on one side of the page.

Inclusion of other heroes

If the only superhero you like is Superman, a book that only has Superman pictures is best. However, if you also like Batman, The Flash, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and others, look for a coloring book featuring other heroes from the DC universe.

Inclusion of other activities

Some kids enjoy puzzles and games as much as they do coloring. If this sounds like your child, a Superman book that includes other activities will give you the most bang for your buck.

Book bundle

Occasionally, you can find two or more coloring books bundled together and sold as a single package. The advantage of purchasing Superman coloring books as a collection is a lower price per book.

How much you can expect to spend on a Superman coloring book

Superman coloring books are an affordable way to have fun. Most books cost $8-$16, and they can provide weeks of entertainment.

Superman coloring book FAQ

Is Superman part of the Marvel Universe?

A. No. Superman is part of the DC universe. He is part of the Justice League, not Marvel’s Avengers.

What colors do I need for Superman’s costume?

A. The most recognizable Superman costume has only three colors: blue, red and yellow. His boots, trunks, “S” and cape are red. His belt and background of his logo are yellow.

What’s the best Superman coloring book to buy?

Top Superman coloring book

Justice League: An Adult Coloring Book

What you need to know: This adult coloring book is more than just Superman. It features all the heroes of the Justice League.

What you’ll love: There are 96 pages in this book. The pictures alternate between dark, highly detailed artwork and lighter pages requiring more coloring. Some of the biggest names in comic books, like Jim Lee, Neal Adams, Carmine Infantino and more, created the images.

What you should consider: Since there are pictures on both sides of the page if you use a marker, the color will bleed through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Superman coloring book for the money

DC Comics Superman Coloring and Activity Book Set

What you need to know: This generous offering gives you two 96-page Superman coloring books for one low price.

What you’ll love: These two books feature many activities besides coloring. There are puzzles, mazes, games, cut-out figures and coloring pages. The books have a variety of images, and they are recommended for ages 2 and up.

What you should consider: There are no consistent customer complaints with these books. The only concern is that they can sell out quickly. If this looks like the right option for you, don’t hesitate to purchase or you might miss your chance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bendon Publishing DC Comics Activity Book Set

What you need to know: This jumbo book set comes with two coloring books, one featuring Superman and one featuring Batman.

What you’ll love: There are lots of activities and coloring pages to keep kids busy for a good amount of time. Reviewers comment that the picture quality is great. The set includes bookmarks.

What you should consider: The coloring books arrived damaged, according to some reviews. Some thought they are geared toward children age 7 and up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

