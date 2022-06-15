Which Under Armour water bottle is best?

No matter where you are or what you’re doing, a key to good health is staying hydrated. It’s especially important when exercising or engaging in other intense activities. The easiest way to stay hydrated in any case is using a good Under Armour water bottle, though most are designed around keeping active people refreshed.

The best is the Under Armour Beyond Hydration Bottle. Its stainless steel construction means you’ll have it for years, and the vacuum insulation will keep your water cold.

What to know before you buy an Under Armour water bottle

Size and capacity

Under Armour water bottles come in many sizes and capacities, but each has its own considerations.

, and shape to an extent, should be considered through the lens of how you’ll be transporting the bottle. Make sure it’s small enough to fit your backpack’s water bottle pouch for example, or that it has a side-mounted handle if you plan to run with it in hand. Capacity is more straightforward. Pick the amount you need or want to drink in a day. Under Armour water bottles typically come in 16-, 18-, 24-, 32- and 64-ounce sizes.

Opening

Under Armour water bottles use several types of openings.

openings are found on the most basic bottles. They can be large for easy refilling or small for easier drinking. Squeeze openings use a one-way leakproof valve that lets water rush through when you squeeze the sides. It’s perfect for runners.

openings come in a few forms. It may be a locking lid on top of the drinking nozzle to protect it from grime or it could be a hidden nozzle that pops in and out of place. Straw openings typically use hidden nozzles, too. But, instead of tipping the bottle up to drink, you sip through an interior straw connected to the nozzle.

What to look for in a quality Under Armour water bottle

Material

Under Armour water bottles are typically made of plastic or stainless steel.

is most common as it’s cheap, moderately durable and easy to manufacture. However, few are insulated. They also have a similar negative environmental impact as disposable bottles. Stainless steel is highly durable, though prone to denting if dropped. They’re also almost always insulated. However, they’re pricey, weighty and usually on the small side.

Insulation

The best Under Armour water bottles are insulated to keep your water as cold as you prefer. You can expect 10-20 hours of cold water depending on the bottle.

Measurements

Some Under Armour water bottles have measurement lines on the exterior or interior so you can track how much you’ve had to drink. It also makes mixing drinks easier.

How much you can expect to spend on an Under Armour water bottle

Under Armour water bottles typically cost $10-$50. Small, basic bottles cost $15 or less while the average bottle costs $20-$30. Some of the largest or most specialized bottles cost up to $50.

Under Armour water bottle FAQ

Can I mix my protein shake in an Under Armour water bottle?

A. You can in a pinch, but there are some downsides. The biggest is that water bottles can build up pressure as you shake which can pop and splatter once opened with surprising aggressiveness. The other is that water bottles don’t have any aids for preventing clumping. If you regularly drink protein shakes, it’s better to use a shaker bottle instead.

How do I clean an Under Armour water bottle?

A. That depends on the water bottle, but most are dishwasher-safe. Just put the bottle mouth end down and open up the lid as wide as possible if it has hinges or multiple sections.

Washing your bottle by hand is easy if it’s not dishwasher-safe. Just put in a drop of dish soap and a cup of hot water and shake it vigorously with the lid tightly sealed. If the lid is complex, you may need to scrub its hidden parts with a toothbrush. Then rinse thoroughly and set everything out to dry.

What’s the best Under Armour water bottle to buy?

Top Under Armour water bottle

Under Armour Beyond Hydration Bottle

What you need to know: With this stylish water bottle, you’ll never have to drink room-temperature water again.

What you’ll love: The stainless steel exterior is durable. All but three of the 20 designs use chrome plating for a beautiful shine. Vacuum insulation keeps water cold for up to 14 hours. It uses a locking lid and has an easy-carry loop.

What you should consider: It only holds 18 ounces. A few consumers reported the lid breaking easily, but Under Armour sent replacement lids for free. It can’t hold hot liquids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Under Armour water bottle for the money

Under Armour Sideline Water Bottle

What you need to know: Just because it’s cheap doesn’t mean it’s low-quality.

What you’ll love: The lid uses a one-way nozzle activated by squeezing the sides to prevent leaks and make it drinkable with one hand. The mouth is wide so refilling is quick and easy. It holds 32 ounces of water and comes in eight colors.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues with the valve not functioning as intended, causing leaks. Others had issues squeezing it hard enough to drink.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour Playmaker Water Jug

What you need to know: Check out this behemoth bottle if you hate refilling throughout the day.

What you’ll love: It’s foam insulated to keep water cold for up to 10 hours and has internal ounce markings so you can keep track of how much you’ve had to drink. It comes in 32- and 64-ounce sizes and in 19 colors. The side grips are nonslip.

What you should consider: The lid is only leak-resistant. If it’s tipped over or shaken, some water will spill. A few purchasers received damaged bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

