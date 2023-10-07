Butter boards for everyone

The butter board trend is the newest social media sensation, and it’s easy to understand why: they’re beautiful, customizable and easy to make. With the right technique, a butter board easily becomes an impressive centerpiece at a party, and it costs less to make than a cheese or charcuterie board. All you need is soft butter, a few flavorful garnishes and a beautiful wooden board or marble slab for serving.

Butter board components

Softened butter: You want butter that's soft enough to spread but not so soft it melts. Let your butter sit out for a few hours at room temperature before building your board. To speed up the process, try cutting your butter into small cubes and placing it in a bowl on the counter.

You want butter that’s soft enough to spread but not so soft it melts. Let your butter sit out for a few hours at room temperature before building your board. To speed up the process, try cutting your butter into small cubes and placing it in a bowl on the counter. Flaky sea salt: Flaky sea salt adds a nice crunch and a clean saltiness to your butter board. Using whole sea salt flakes instead of more finely ground table salt lets you control the salt level. Make sure to crush the salt well between your fingers to break up the flakes.

Any variety of seasonings and garnishes: Customize to your heart's content. You can use everything from lemon and orange zests to dried herbs (like rosemary and thyme), fresh herbs (like mint or parsley), thinly shaved fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, toasted nuts, honey and more. Citrus zest adds an acidic punch to cut through the fat in the butter, and fresh herbs, fruits and vegetables add texture to the board.

Customize to your heart’s content. You can use everything from lemon and orange zests to dried herbs (like rosemary and thyme), fresh herbs (like mint or parsley), thinly shaved fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, toasted nuts, honey and more. Citrus zest adds an acidic punch to cut through the fat in the butter, and fresh herbs, fruits and vegetables add texture to the board. Edible flowers: While not necessary, fresh or dried edible flowers add pizzazz to your butter board and make it look very professional.

Equipment you need to make a butter board

A board or platter: You'll need an attractive board (like a charcuterie board) or any kind of flat platter to serve. A nonporous material like hardwood, marble or slate is best to avoid butter seeping into the board and harboring bacteria. Avoid boards made from soft woods like ash or oak.

You’ll need an attractive board (like a charcuterie board) or any kind of flat platter to serve. A nonporous material like hardwood, marble or slate is best to avoid butter seeping into the board and harboring bacteria. Avoid boards made from soft woods like ash or oak. An offset spatula or spreader: An offset spatula (like the kind used for decorating cakes) is best for layering the butter onto the board, and its ergonomic design is easy on the wrists. A butter spreader or butter knife is another option.

Butter board flavor combinations

The best part about a butter board is that you can customize it with anything you’re craving, be it spicy, savory or sweet. Here are a few butter board ideas to get you started:

Dried fruit and honey: Top the butter with drizzled honey, toasted nuts (like hazelnuts or almonds) and dried fruits (like raisins, dates, apricots or prunes). Just be sure to chop the nuts and fruit into bite-size pieces.

Top the butter with drizzled honey, toasted nuts (like hazelnuts or almonds) and dried fruits (like raisins, dates, apricots or prunes). Just be sure to chop the nuts and fruit into bite-size pieces. Radish, lemon zest and parsley: Add thinly shaved or sliced radishes, plenty of lemon zest and torn parsley leaves. Try adding fresh cracked black pepper for an extra kick.

Add thinly shaved or sliced radishes, plenty of lemon zest and torn parsley leaves. Try adding fresh cracked black pepper for an extra kick. Cilantro and chilies: For something spicy, try using thinly shaved jalapenos, sliced red onion, cracked coriander seeds and fresh cilantro. You can also add a drizzle of honey to sweeten things up.

Serving a butter board

Serve your butter board with plenty of warm bread for dipping. Encourage guests to swirl, spread and scoop the butter with the bread. You can also provide a butter knife or spreader with the board for a more traditional take.

Best products to make a butter board at home

Kota Japan Premium Marble Cheeseboard Slab

This marble cheeseboard is both attractive and functional. The elegant marble design looks great as a backdrop for colorful garnishes, and the nonporous surface is safe and easy to clean.

Samhita Acacia Wood Paddle Cutting Board

This beautiful board is made from durable acacia wood and has a unique shape for easy carrying at a party. Plus, it doubles as a wood cutting board.

Sur La Table Offset Stainless Steel Icing Spatula

This stainless steel offset spatula is high quality and the perfect tool for spreading soft butter. It’s comfortable to hold and dishwasher-safe.

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes

This British sea salt is flavorful and has the perfect texture for crushing with your fingers and sprinkling over soft butter. The unique pyramid shape makes for a precise and delicate salty flavor.

Sweetfamily Spreader Knife Set

This set packs in great value, containing four spreaders and two mini serving tongs. It’s entirely made of stainless steel and will last for years.

Hands on Earth Mixed Edible Flower Petals

This colorful mix of edible flower petals is made from culinary-grade flowers that are grown outdoors and naturally dried. It includes no additives or preservatives.

