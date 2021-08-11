Best Pyrex measuring cup

Pyrex measuring cups, like other Pyrex products, have built-to-last construction that may last well beyond more than one decade of use.

Which Pyrex measuring cup is the best?

Pyrex is a household name and one of the most loved kitchen brands of the last 100 years. Their measuring cups remain a bestselling product for their tried-and-true design and durability.

Pyrex measuring cups come in sizes from one to eight cups, and now, they’re compatible with the brand’s signature plastic lids. The Pyrex Grip-Rite 8-Cup Covered Measuring Cup, for example, is a customer favorite because its matching lid offers more than one pouring method.

Key considerations for a Pyrex measuring cup

Markings

Most Pyrex measuring cups share the same red markings, which feature red lines and measurements in both ounces and milliliters. There are basic care instructions printed beneath the spout. Some licensed Pyrex measuring cups, including those featuring Disney or Hello Kitty, feature designs and markings in different colors.

Size varieties

Pyrex measuring cups come in several sizes, and it’s common for people to invest in some or all of them. Beyond measuring, some people find other uses for these measuring cups around the kitchen.

The Pyrex 1 cup measuring cup is considered a popular all-purpose option. Given its smaller size, some people also use it for individual trifles or pudding cakes.

The Pyrex 2 cup measuring cup is suitable for mixing a combination of dry and wet ingredients. The measuring cup is frequently used in lieu of gravy boats and milk pitchers.

The Pyrex 4 cup measuring cup has a wide mouth and heavy base. It’s ideal as a small mixing bowl for batter and dough, and it’s deep enough to use as a makeshift salad bowl.

The Pyrex 8 cup measuring cup, the largest size available, is used for combining larger batter and dough mixes. The sturdy design even withstands use with hand and immersion blenders.

Individual cups vs. sets

Buying individual Pyrex cups means you can build a custom set that serves your unique needs. However, it’s not the most cost-effective option, and most smaller sizes don’t come with matching lids.

When you buy Pyrex measuring cup sets, you’re getting a much better price per piece. Additionally, many sets now include matching lids or baking accessories. One of the drawbacks of sets, however, is that you may end up with pieces that won’t get much use.

Features of a quality Pyrex measuring cup

Durability

Pyrex measuring cups are made with non-porous tempered glass. The glass is warp-resistant, and it won’t absorb stains or odors. Generally speaking, Pyrex glass has high-impact resistance and holds up well to years of heavy use.

Pyrex glass is safe to use in preheated ovens, microwaves, refrigerators and freezers. While the measuring cups are listed as top-rack dishwasher-safe, Pyrex recommends washing them by hand to keep markings and designs intact.

Spout

Each Pyrex measuring cup has an easy-pour spout with a pronounced lip. It promotes smooth, even flow of all mixture, including more viscous ones for griddle cakes and muffins. When storing Pyrex measuring cups, it’s important not to bang the spout against cupboards or shelves to avoid chips and cracks.

Lids

There are now matching lids for Pyrex measuring cups. The lids are made with BPA-free plastic and offer four pouring options. They can be used in the refrigerator and microwave, and they’re top-shelf dishwasher safe. Only some Pyrex measuring cups come with their lids, so you’ll need to buy lids separately for all others.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pyrex measuring cup

Lower-capacity Pyrex measuring cups, including 1- and 2-cup varieties, cost $12 or less. Mid-range Pyrex measuring cups up to 8 cups cost $20-$30. If you prefer a Pyrex measuring cup set, you’ll spend $18-$40.

Pyrex measuring cup FAQ

Do Pyrex measuring cups come with warranties?

A. Pyrex may replace measuring cups within two years from date of purchase, provided users meet safety and usage requirements. To open a warranty claim, contact Pyrex’s Consumer Care Center online to share your contact information and product images.

Is Pyrex glass a superior material to other kitchen-grade materials, like plastic?

A. Pyrex glass is considered more durable than many plastic alternatives, which have a tendency to hold onto odors and stains. The glass won’t sustain markings when you use most types of mixing tools, whereas the tools may scrap the sides of plastic measuring cups and bowls.

What’s the best Pyrex measuring cup to buy?

Top Pyrex measuring cup

Pyrex Grip-Rite 8-Cup Measuring Cup

What you need to know: Ideal for big-batch cooking and baking preparation, this jumbo Pyrex measuring cup even comes with a lid.

What you’ll love: The lid offers four pouring positions and measurements are visible in well-defined bubbles. This cup also works well as a mixing bowl, given its wide, deep design.

What you should consider: This is a heavier cup that can be a bit cumbersome when pouring.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair and Bed, Bath and Beyond

Top Pyrex measuring cup for the money

Pyrex Prepware 2-Cup Measuring Cup

What you need to know: If you’re only buying one Pyrex measuring cup, the classic 2-cup variety is an affordable option.

What you’ll love: It has deep red measurements and the markings are easy to read. Pouring is smooth and easy as the cup has a tilt-resistant design with a low center of gravity.

What you should consider: Some users report that newer varieties of the cup are prone to chipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Bed, Bath and Beyond

Worth checking out

Pyrex Glass Measuring Cup Set

What you need to know: This Pyrex essentials set includes 1-cup, 2-cup and 4-cup measuring cups.

What you’ll love: There are easy-to-read measurements in ounces, cups and milliliters, and all cups feature the classic Pyrex logo and aesthetics. The set covers most kitchen, baking and preparation needs.

What you should consider: If you stack them for storage, the cups may end up chipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

