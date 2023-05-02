For many people, starting the day without a cup of fresh coffee is unthinkable. If coffee is a vital part of your morning routine, it’s only fitting that you have a dedicated space for it in your home. Setting up your own coffee area isn’t difficult, especially if you find the right coffee bar cabinet to hold your coffee maker, mugs, syrups and other coffee-making supplies.

In this article: Vasagle Lowell Storage Cabinet, Walker Edison Weston Modern Farmhouse Sliding Glass Door Storage Console and Homestyles Buffet with Hutch.

Best coffee bar cabinets under $100

Vasagle Lowell Storage Cabinet

This industrial-inspired cabinet has three open and two hidden shelves to provide plenty of storage space. It features a combination of engineered wood and steel, and it’s sturdy enough to hold up to 66 pounds. The shelves are adjustable, letting you customize the storage.

Sold by Amazon

SSLine Small Buffet Sideboard

This versatile storage cabinet makes an excellent coffee bar if you have limited space. It has double doors with plexiglass panels that cover two shelves. Made of medium density fiberboard, it has a scratch-resistant painted finish and is easy to assemble.

Sold by Amazon

Best coffee bar cabinets $100 to $300

Walker Edison Weston Modern Farmhouse Sliding Glass Door Storage Console

This white cabinet has farmhouse style with a sliding glass barn door. The top shelf can hold up to 100 pounds, so it can easily support your coffee maker. One of the inside shelves is adjustable, letting you customize the organization of your coffee supplies and other accessories.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Bestier Kitchen Sideboard with Storage

This spacious cabinet has two tiers of adjustable shelves that can hold your coffee maker and plenty of other supplies. It has cable holes at the back, making it easy to plug in your coffee machine, coffee grinder and other small appliances. Its surface is heatproof to improve its durability.

Sold by Amazon

Rosalind Wheeler Koga Coffee Bar Cabinet

Featuring a combination of modern and farmhouse styles, this coffee bar cabinet has a sliding door, offering concealed storage to protect your coffee beans from sunlight. It’s made of durable manufactured wood, so it’s sturdy enough to hold a coffee machine. The distressed metal accents give it a rustic look.

Sold by Wayfair

Nathan James Enloe Freestanding Accent Cabinet

If you prefer more modern decor, this cabinet with a two-tone herringbone front makes an ideal coffee bar. It features striking gold-tone hardware and two removable, adjustable shelves hidden behind double doors. Its slim, compact design allows for placement in a small space.

Sold by Amazon

Bush Furniture Salinas Accent Storage Cabinet

This coffee bar cabinet has a slightly distressed finish to give it a shabby-chic look. It has two concealed storage areas with doors and an open cubby area in the center. The doors have attractive pewter drop pull hardware.

Sold by Amazon

OKD Farmhouse Coffee Bar Cabinet

With four spacious storage shelves, this coffee bar cabinet is suitable for a more elaborate coffee setup. The right and left shelves are adjustable, while the countertop can support up to 150 pounds. It’s easy to assemble, taking 90 minutes or less.

Sold by Amazon

Walker Edison Malcomb Urban Industrial Metal Mesh Rolling Bar Cabinet

If you want the option of moving your coffee bar around the house, this rolling bar cabinet is perfect. The top surface can hold up to 60 pounds, so it can support your coffee maker with ease. The casters lock in place, preventing the cart from rolling around when you don’t want it to.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best coffee bar cabinets $300 to $500

17 Stories Industrial Bar Cabinet

For a home with more modern decor, this industrial coffee bar cabinet is a great choice. It has three tiers of shelving and two mesh doors to cover some items. The top can support over 300 pounds, and the legs have extra support to keep it from wobbling. It takes less than an hour to assemble.

Sold by Wayfair

SystemBuild Delany Tall Coffee Bar

This coffee bar cabinet doesn’t take up as much horizontal space as other cabinets but still provides plenty of storage. It features an adjustable shelf in the bottom cabinet and has a built-in wire management hole to make plugging in your coffee maker easier. It also comes with a wall anchor kit to prevent tipping.

Sold by Kohl’s

Steelside Paxton Bar Cabinet

This tall rustic cabinet makes an excellent coffee station. Constructed of engineered wood, it features a top cabinet, bottom cabinet and an open shelf in the middle. The cabinets each have four adjustable shelves to allow plenty of customization.

Sold by Wayfair

Best coffee bar cabinets $500+

Homestyles Buffet with Hutch

If you want a more elaborate coffee bar, this cabinet provides plenty of storage and work space. It features solid wood and veneers for a sturdy, durable build that can last for years. It has four cabinet areas with doors, open storage in the top and bottom center and three utility drawers.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Signature Design by Ashley Valebeck Farmhouse Dining Room Server

Featuring pine wood and pine veneers, this cabinet has a distressed finish that pairs well with shabby-chic decor. It has sliding farmhouse doors as well as two traditional hinged doors that provide concealed storage. With six shelves, there’s plenty of space for all your coffee supplies.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Maison Arts Sideboard Buffet Cabinet makes an excellent coffee bar, thanks to its scratchproof, moisture-proof top.

You can create a coffee bar in a small home or apartment with this Panana Kitchen Storage Cabinet.

This Bestier Farmhouse Buffet has LED light strips under the top to illuminate your coffee bar.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.