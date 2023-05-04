BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon

Mother’s Day is around the corner, meaning it’s time to shop for thoughtful gifts to show appreciation to the mothers in your life. There’s nothing wrong with flowers, but we’re here to help with plenty of terrific gift ideas if you want to get something more thoughtful.

The right gift depends on the person, but Amazon offers many terrific things. Whether you want to get someone skincare products, electronics or kitchen appliances, you’re sure to find the right gift and put a smile on someone’s face this upcoming Mother’s Day.

Shopping for a Mother’s Day gift

Buying a generic gift for someone is fine if you don’t know much about them, but for a mother figure in your life, it’s a good idea to put some thought into a gift. Amazon offers many products, many of which will be on sale ahead of Mother’s Day.

For example, moms who love cooking might appreciate an air fryer. Those who want a more efficient way to clean their home might love a robot vacuum. There are many gift ideas to choose from, no matter what they’re into.

Best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon

Vanicream Facial Moisturizer

This fragrance-free facial moisturizer is made with a sensitive-skin formula and offers broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection. It’s suitable to wear under makeup and has a non-greasy finish that applies easily and absorbs quickly. It won’t clog pores and is dermatologist-tested to benefit all skin types.

Sold by Amazon

Dremel High-Performance Rotary Tool Kit

DIYers who need a comprehensive tool kit for home projects will appreciate this high-performance rotary tool kit. It comes with a 4000 corded rotary tool with variable speed settings, an airflow system and a high-performance motor. It includes six attachments, 50 accessories, a deluxe carrying case and an accessory case.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen

The Apple AirPods have an H2 chip for improved noise-cancellation and sound quality. The drivers deliver clear highs and deep bass, and the battery offers up to six hours of listening time. Enhanced touch controls allow for managing music playback quickly, and Spatial Audio creates a more immersive listening experience.

Sold by Amazon

Anova Culinary Precision Cooker

Any mother with a knack for kitchen and cooking will love this precision cooker. Sous Vide cooking lets you cook chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more without losing moisture and flavor. It has a compact design for easy storage and won’t take up too much countertop space.

Sold by Amazon

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

This Bluetooth tracker can locate lost keys, purses and other personal items. The tile can ring when it’s in Bluetooth range, and you can even ask your smart home system to find your stuff. Also, if your tracker is out of Bluetooth range, the Tile app can provide its last known location.

Sold by Amazon

Hyperice Hypervolt 2

Massage guns are excellent gifts for those with an active lifestyle or anyone with chronic body aches looking for quick relief. This ergonomic and lightweight massage gun offers three speeds, and QuietGuide technology lets it operate quietly. Also, Hypersmart provides warm-up and recovery routines to follow through the smartphone app.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Spardar Angry Mama Microwave Oven Steam Cleaner

A microwave oven can get dirty pretty fast, but with these steam cleaners, cleaning any microwave is a breeze, as all that’s required is water and vinegar. After that, microwave it for 7 minutes and watch it work its magic as it removes dirt and stains. Plus, you can add lemon for a pleasant scent.

Sold by Amazon

Dansko Women’s LT Pro Clogs

These clogs are ergonomically designed with a padded instep collar, a roomy toe box and a cushioned midsole for improved comfort that lasts all day. They have a removable footbed for inserting custom orthotics, come in various colors, and are suitable for workers on their feet for extended periods.

Sold by Amazon

Crockpot 6-quart Cook and Carry Programmable Slow Cooker

This slow cooker is excellent for transporting hot food to share with others at tailgate parties, picnics and more. It serves seven people, and the digital countdown control lets you program cook times from anywhere between 30 minutes to 20 hours and automatically switches to warming mode once the time is up.

Sold by Amazon

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Bottle

This bottle is perfect for keeping hot beverages such as coffee and tea warm and cold drinks such as water and juice cool. It has double-wall vacuum insulation to maintain the temperature of your beverages for several hours and a flex sip lid that’s completely leakproof when sealed.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10-quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL Two-basket Air Fryer

If you know someone who loves fried foods, an air fryer is an excellent gift as it provides a healthier way to enjoy them. This air fryer is perfect for large households and offers two independent heating zones and six versatile cooking modes: air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba S9+

Your mother or mother-in-law might love cleaning, but this robot vacuum can help her out and let her make time for other things. It has a three-stage cleaning system that picks up debris and pet hair from deep within a carpet and a special brush for tackling edges and corners.

Sold by Amazon

