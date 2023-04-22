BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

EXPERT TIPS FOR TIDYING, CLEANING AND SANITIZING CHILDREN’S SPACES

After a long winter, opening the windows and letting in some fresh air feels wonderful. Spring cleaning may be more complex, but it feels just as good once completed. We talked to BestReviews cleaning expert Ketia Daniel about tackling spring cleaning in some of the most intimidating parts of the house: the kids’ rooms. She shared her tips for effectively and efficiently cleaning kids’ bedrooms, as well as her top picks for products that help make children’s items cleaner and safer.

THE BEST WAY TO CLEAN KIDS’ BEDROOMS

“Cleaning your kid’s room can be a headache, but it doesn’t have to be,” Daniel said. Her process for cleaning children’s rooms helps it go quickly and smoothly.

Daniel suggests starting with decluttering, keeping an eye out for items that aren’t being used anymore.

“I always recommend starting by sorting like items,” she said. “Place toys, clothing, trash, and shoes in their own piles. Then you put items in their designated area, leaving trash for last.” You can have your child help with this process. Ask them to pick out toys that they no longer play with or clothing that they’ve outgrown.

If your child’s bedroom still feels cluttered, spring cleaning is an excellent opportunity to implement new storage systems. Daniel is a fan of storage cube organizers, which can keep similar types of toys together while also providing storage space for books or action figures.

HOW TO DISINFECT KIDS’ BEDROOMS

Once the room is decluttered, it’s time to clean and sanitize.

“Spring cleaning your kid’s room is the perfect time to disinfect their items,” said Daniel. Toys and surfaces are obvious targets, but bedding, backpacks, shoes and more can all benefit from sanitizing cleaners. Don’t forget doorknobs, light switches or drawer pulls. Toys can often be put in buckets to soak while you clean other parts of the room.

“Take down curtains, bedding and blankets and move area rugs out of the room to wash or vacuum,” Daniel recommended. For items that can go in the washing machine, look for a laundry treatment that kills germs and removes odors. For anything from plastic toys to smelly shoes, try a sanitizing spray.

Lastly, consider going over any carpet or area rug with a carpet shampooer. Carpet shampooers deep-clean carpets, removing dirt, pet dander, allergens and more. This can help the room feel and smell fresher and make the space healthier for kids with asthma or allergies.

BESTREVIEWS EXPERT’S TOP SPRING-CLEANING PRODUCTS

OxiClean Laundry and Home Sanitizer

Daniel recommends this for washing curtains, bedding and blankets. The 3-in-1 formula sanitizes items and removes odors and stains, and it can be used on floors and in the washing machine.

Sold by Amazon

Microban Disinfectant Spray

“This is the best sanitizing spray,” said Daniel. It can sanitize rugs, bedding and mattresses, doorknobs, counters and other surfaces kids touch frequently. It also prevents mold and mildew.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Shark AZ2002 Vertex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

“This is a great vacuum for getting rid of allergens,” said Daniel. Along with its HEPA filter, she appreciates its ability to deep-clean carpets and hard flooring. The lift-away pod and nozzle make it easy to clean almost anywhere.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

CleanSmart Toy Disinfectant Spray

Daniel likes using this spray to clean and sanitize toys and hard surfaces. The powerful yet gentle formula is free from bleach, alcohol, gluten, fragrance, ammonia and more.

Sold by Amazon

OTHER TOP SPRING-CLEANING PRODUCTS

Hefty Strong Large Trash Bags

Clear out trash, corral dirty cleaning rags or package up items for donating in these sturdy drawstring trash bags. They’re fragrance-free and hold 30 gallons each.

Sold by Amazon

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Deluxe Carry Caddy

Easily transport spray bottles, cleaning rags and more in this basic yet sturdy cleaning caddy. It can hold eight 32-ounce bottles of cleaning products and easily wipes clean.

Sold by Amazon

Oxo Good Grips Microfiber Delicate Duster

This duster mimics the shape of a classic feather duster, but it’s made with dust-grabbing microfiber strands instead. The head is machine-washable, and the textured, grippy handle makes the duster easy to use.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Corded Vacuum

Boasting easy ball-wheel steering, a HEPA filter and powerful cyclonic action, this vacuum helps clear dirt and allergens from floors. Accessories and a long-reach hose help it clean under furniture or in high corners.

Sold by Amazon

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews.