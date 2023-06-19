BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

THESE MUST-HAVES CAN HELP YOU HAVE A STRESS-FREE CELEBRATION

The Fourth of July is the perfect time to gather with friends and family for a barbecue or picnic. If you’re lucky enough to have a pool in your yard, you may want to throw a pool party to celebrate Independence Day.

It doesn’t matter if you prefer a gas grill or a charcoal grill for barbecuing your burgers and hot dogs, your Fourth of July party can be a little less stressful if you have the right supplies on hand. With easy-to-hang festive decorations, food and beverage tools that simplify preparation and fun games to keep the kids entertained, you and your guests can have the time of your lives.

WHAT DO I NEED FOR AN EFFORTLESS JULY 4TH PARTY?

One of the best things about a Fourth of July party is that you can take advantage of the warm weather and have it in your yard or at a local park — you don’t have to worry about deep-cleaning your home before the big day.

To make sure your party goes off without a hitch and you have time to enjoy your guests, here are some essentials to have on hand:

Patio furniture: Your guests should have a comfortable spot to sit and chat or eat in your yard. This might include a patio furniture set with a sectional or couch, a patio dining set, individual outdoor dining chairs or a picnic table. If your yard gets heavy sun, an umbrella or a pop-up party tent can provide shade.

Your guests should have a comfortable spot to sit and chat or eat in your yard. This might include a patio furniture set with a sectional or couch, a patio dining set, individual outdoor dining chairs or a picnic table. If your yard gets heavy sun, an umbrella or a pop-up party tent can provide shade. Decorations: No party is complete without decorations, so make sure to have some patriotic decor for your Fourth of July celebration. You can find plenty of items emblazoned with the American flag or a classic Stars and Stripes pattern.

No party is complete without decorations, so make sure to have some patriotic decor for your Fourth of July celebration. You can find plenty of items emblazoned with the American flag or a classic Stars and Stripes pattern. Food and drinks: Classic barbecue foods like burgers, hot dogs, steak and chicken will probably make up the heart of your Fourth of July menu. Since you have to cook these the day of the party, it helps to choose sides you can prepare ahead of time. Dishes like potato salad, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese are excellent options. It’s also a good idea to have beverages that guests can serve themselves — set up a bar table with all the basics or a cooler with cans of soft drinks, bottled water and/or beer for them to grab.

Classic barbecue foods like burgers, hot dogs, steak and chicken will probably make up the heart of your Fourth of July menu. Since you have to cook these the day of the party, it helps to choose sides you can prepare ahead of time. Dishes like potato salad, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese are excellent options. It’s also a good idea to have beverages that guests can serve themselves — set up a bar table with all the basics or a cooler with cans of soft drinks, bottled water and/or beer for them to grab. Games and entertainment: Kids usually need some activities to keep them busy at parties — and some adults may want to participate. Have some outdoor games set up or a sprinkler for the kids on hand to make sure everyone has a good time.

BEST PRODUCTS FOR AN EFFORTLESS JULY 4TH PARTY

Bristol Outdoor Teak 9-Piece Dining Set

This beautiful outdoor dining set is made of durable teakwood and enough seating for up to eight. The chairs come with comfy reversible seat cushions, and the table has a hole in the center to add an umbrella for shade.

CAKKA 4th of July Plastic Tablecloths

These disposable tablecloths are made of premium plastic and feature a dark blue background with red, white and lighter blue stars for a patriotic design. They’re waterproof and washable, so you can reuse them.

Arlmont & Co. Vintage Americana Patriotic Canvas Pleated Bunting

This flag-inspired bunting makes a classic decoration for your porch or deck railing. It’s double-sided and made of durable, fade-resistant canvas, so you can use it year after year. The grommets at the top make it easy to hang.

Brightown 4th of July Red, White, Blue Star String Lights

These festive string lights contain 50 red, white and blue stars on each strand to light your party after dark. You can connect up to 50 sets to cover your entire yard, and the LED bulbs offer up to 25,000 hours of illumination.

GIFTEXPRESS Spearhead Handheld American Stick Flags

Whether you use them to decorate your yard or hand them out to your guests, these flags will set the right mood for your Fourth of July party. Each package contains 12 flags with a natural wooden stick and a decorative spear at the top that has an antique bronze finish.

Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set

Make sure you’re ready to grill up your guests’ favorite barbecue foods with this 20-piece grilling tool set. All the pieces are made of durable, rust-resistant stainless steel and feature longer handles and a balanced weight to make them easy to use.

FreshJax Gourmet Organic BBQ & Grill Lovers Seasonings

With this barbecue seasonings set, you won’t have to mix up your own spice rubs to have the most flavorful burgers, steaks, chicken and veggies. It includes six different blends, such as citrus pepper, grill master burger blend and mesquite lime. They all contain certified organic, kosher and gluten-free ingredients.

Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker

This versatile blender can make up to three blended drinks at a time so you have a variety for your guests. Each pitcher holds 24 ounces, producing 72 ounces in total each cycle. It also has six convenient drink presets: margarita, daiquiri, colada, mudslide, mojito and smoothie.

Igloo Party Bucket Cooler

Guests can help themselves to soda, water, beer and more from this leak-resistant party cooler. It’s made of durable, easy-to-clean plastic and is lined with foam insulation to hold onto ice. It has an elevated base that keeps it above hot surfaces so your drinks stay cool.

Way to Celebrate! American Flag Oval Disposable Paper Plates

These festive flag-themed paper plates are a convenient way to serve guests because you don’t have to clean them afterward. Each recyclable plate is 10 inches in diameter and sturdy enough to hold large portions of burgers, chips and other foods.

Anapoliz 4th of July Serving Trays

Your guests can easily grab chips, pretzels and other snacks from these plastic flag-print serving trays. Each set contains 10 trays, providing you plenty for side dishes at your Fourth of July party. The trays are 12 inches long, 7 inches wide and 1.5 inches deep to hold plenty of food.

GoSports Regulation-Size Wooden Cornhole Boards Set

This cornhole set is suitable for all ages and skill levels, making it a fun activity for barbecues and picnics. It’s made of sturdy plywood with an attractive birch wood finish. It’s paintable if you want to customize it. The carrying case makes storage simple.

