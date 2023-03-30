Which Moen faucet is best?

Up until 1937, all kitchen, bathroom and shower faucets had two handles. One controlled the flow of the hot water and the other controlled the flow of the cold.

In 1937, Al Moen invented the single-handed faucet after burning his hands in the sink. His company, Moen, has been designing and making plumbing products for the home ever since. If you are looking for a gooseneck kitchen faucet with an integrated sprayer, take a look at the Moen Essie Kitchen Faucet with Pull-Down Sprayer.

What to know before you buy a Moen faucet

Moen makes faucets, sinks, hardware and accessories for kitchens, bathrooms, showers and spas.

Where will it go?

Kitchen faucets are made to do more work than other faucets. They handle anything from food preparation to bathing babies. Kitchens are the place where we spend more of our active time than any other room in the house.

Bathroom faucets are usually part of a coordinated set that includes a sink and vanity. Most homeowners harmonize the materials and finishes used in their faucets with the materials used in their sinks, vanities and cabinets.

Shower faucets have three main pieces: head, faucet and spout. The variety of control mechanisms used in showers is greater than for any other type of faucet.

How many mounting holes does your sink have?

Most have one or two, but some have three or even four. If your sink has only one mounting hole, your choices of new faucets will be limited to those with a single multi-function control that is integrated into the spout. If you want a three-hole faucet and have a one-hole sink, you’ll need a new sink too. You can use a single-hole faucet in a multi-hole sink if you cap the unused holes.

How many handles?

Two handles: This classic design lets you independently adjust the flow of cold and hot water to the exact force and temperature you want. Traditionally, the hot water tap goes on the left and the cold goes on the right.

One handle: This design is similar to a joystick in that one lever controls two functions at once. Move the lever forward to increase the flow and back to shut it off. Move the lever from side to side to adjust the temperature. Again, hot should be on the left and cold on the right.

No handle: Fixtures are embedded with sensors so you can control your faucet with no-touch gestures.

What to look for in a quality Moen faucet

Tap and touchless

Some modern faucets can be controlled with just a light tap of your hand. Others read the motion of your hand to turn themselves on and off without you having to touch anything. Look for Moen faucets that automatically turn off when they sense no more motion after a set interval. If you want a touchless faucet, you can choose between battery power and regular wired electric power.

Pull-down

Avoid the hassle of a separate spray hose and nozzle by choosing a faucet with a built-in spray head that pulls out for spraying and retracts automatically when you’re done. It gives your sink a cleaner, less-cluttered appearance too.

Finish

Chrome was the standard for many years and is still the choice of those who favor a classic look at an affordable price.

Stainless steel is an alloy that combines two or more metals to make them stronger. It is long-lasting, easy to maintain, hygienic and visually appealing.

Brushed nickel masks fingerprints and water spots.

Brass is an alloy of copper and zinc and is similar to bronze in look and color. Its bright gold look makes it a popular choice for high-end fixtures.

How much you can expect to spend on a Moen faucet

Moen faucets range in price from less than $100 to more than $1,000. You’ll find that most cost from $150 to $500, depending upon the features and the finish.

Moen faucet FAQ

How does a touchless faucet work?

A. Electronic sensors built into your faucet, spout and handles react to the motions of your hands. The more sensors in your fixture, the less the chance your faucet will turn on when you don’t intend it to.

What is the difference between a shower faucet and a shower head?

A. Shower faucets are used to fill the bathtub with a stream of water and are located down low. Shower heads are located up high so you can stand under a spray.

What’s the best Moen faucet to buy?

Top Moen faucet

Moen Essie Kitchen Faucet with Pull-Down Sprayer

What you need to know: The 15.75-inch gooseneck spout is tall enough to provide plenty of clearance for pots, pans, buckets and baking sheets.

What you’ll love: The sprayer is powerful, the spray settings are easy to change with the touch of a button and the wand returns on its own to dock securely. Spot-resistant stainless steel makes this good-looking faucet easy to keep clean and shiny.

What you should consider: It may take a while to get used to the temperature controls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Moen faucet for the money

Moen Hamden Two-Handle 8-inch Brushed Nickel Widespread Bathroom Faucet

What you need to know: Timeless elegance meets functional design.

What you’ll love: You can use the widespread feature to install the faucets anywhere from 8 to 16 inches apart. The finish resists fingerprints and water spots for a cleaner-looking sink. This faucet conserves water without sacrificing performance and comes with a push-down drain.

What you should consider: The push drain is made of plastic, not brushed nickel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Moen Eco-Performance 5-function Handheld Shower with Slide Bar and Hose

What you need to know: You can reach just about anywhere with the 30-inch slide bar and 69-inch hose.

What you’ll love: Use the spray head to choose any of five functions: full spray, downpour, massage, relaxing massage and rinse. The brushed nickel finish gives you the look of stainless without the expense.

What you should consider: It does not have the option to pause the water flow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

