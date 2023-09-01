The hottest Labor Day 2023 deals

Summer is winding down, and with kids going back to school, you’ll want to find the biggest discounts this upcoming Labor Day weekend. Whether your kid needs a new tablet or you’re looking to score some of the hottest electronics, there are plenty of exciting Labor Day deals to check out.

Many Labor Day sales are going live ahead of this weekend, so you’ll want to check periodically for the hottest deals and get ahead of the curve to save big on many items, such as laptops, tablets, running shoes, school supplies and more.

Get the best discounts on the best brands this Labor Day

Apple

MacBook Air 13.6-Inch Laptop 18% OFF

The Macbook Air is a terrific laptop for students and is now on sale for $899. This laptop has a stunning 13.6-inch liquid retina display, an ultra-lightweight build and a battery life that lasts up to 18 hours on a full charge. Plus, the M2 chip all but guarantees fast performance.

Dyson

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 24% OFF

Cumbersome cords can get in the way while vacuuming, but you won’t have to worry about that with this high-powered cordless vacuum cleaner. The battery life lasts up to 40 minutes on a full charge, and the cleaner head thoroughly cleans and removes hair from hard surfaces and carpets.

iRobot

iRobot Roomba 694 26% OFF

Leave home cleaning duties to this sophisticated robot vacuum cleaner. It has a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes for lifting dirt, debris and hair from hard floors and carpets, and an edge-sweeping brush for cleaning corners. Plus, it’s compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 22% OFF

This tablet has a crisp 124-inch display and an S Pen stylus for increased accessibility for gaming, note-taking and drawing. It has an octa-core processor for a fast and smooth user experience, the battery life can last over 12 hours on a full charge, and it has expandable memory.

Electronics

Echo Dot and Sengled Smart Lightbulb Bundle 42% OFF

This smart lightbulb and smart speaker bundle provide complete lighting control. Through the Echo Dot smart speaker, you can manage other smart devices on your network, including the Sengled lightbulb, and get live notifications for sports, weather and reminders.

Beauty

Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream 20% off two or more select products

The Body Shop has a special Labor Day promo where you’ll get 20% off on two or more select products, and we highly recommend grabbing a couple of high-quality creams. This smoothing day cream is formulated with edelweiss extract and is excellent for washing away makeup and grime.

Apparel

Nike Air Zoom Structure 24 Men’s Running Shoes 40% OFF

These shoes have a crash pad under the heel for increased support on each stride. The breathable mesh upper is flexible, and the lightweight design lets you run for extended periods without experiencing significant foot fatigue. The molded heel keeps your foot in place, and the lining prevents socks from bunching.

Home decor and kitchen

Crockpot 4-Quart Cook and Carry Slow Cooker 62% OFF

If you’re looking for an energy-efficient way to cook food with minimal preparation, a slow cooker might be just what you need. This pot is perfect for serving up to four people and has a travel-safe lid and programmable controls that let you set it from 30 minutes to 20 hours.

