Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop review

Anyone who lives in a home with tile, laminate or hardwood floors knows how much time and effort it takes to keep them sparkling clean. From hauling a mop bucket across to room to scrubbing on your hands and knees, mopping hard floors is labor-intensive. Whether youâ€™re tired of the cumbersome job or want to eliminate chemical cleaning products from your home, a steam mop may be the answer.

In addition to cleaning everyday dirt and grime, Shark claims its Steam Pocket Mop sanitizes floors, removing 99.99% of all household germs and bacteria with just the power of steam. Plus, the super-heated steam dries in 30 seconds, so thereâ€™s no wait time for your floor to dry.

We wanted to determine whether the Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop lived up to its claims, so we put it to the test. Hereâ€™s what we found.

Testing the Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop

Our tester spends ample time mopping their house, which is covered in original hardwood floors and ceramic tile dating back to 1811. Our tester used the Shark Steam Pocket Mop throughout their house, taking special care of the hardwood floors. They wanted to see if this steam mop achieved a better clean than the Swiffer mop and Shark S5003D Steam Mop, which they had used previously.

What is the Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop?

Instead of dragging dirty water around your floors like you would with an ordinary mop, the Shark Steam Pocket Mop transforms water into superheated steam to effectively clean and sanitize floors. The brand claims this chemical-free cleaning method is suitable for all sealed floors, including hardwood, laminate, marble, tile and stone. A few features include a height adjustable handle, a quick-release power cord and swivel steering.

Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop price and where to buy

The Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop is available on Amazon. It is on sale for $53.99.

How to use the Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop

Assembling the Shark Steam Pocket Mop is straightforward and involves three parts: the handle, the body and the mop swivel head. Each piece clicks in and removes with the push of a button. Lift the lever to adjust the handle, and close the lever when you reach your desired height. To fill the tank, use the included water cup, laying the steam mop flat on the countertop or floor before you fill it up. It comes with two microfiber pads that slide on and use Velcro to stay shut.

To use the Shark steam mop, plug it in and wait 30 seconds for the water to heat up. There is no power button. To activate the steam, pump the handle about ten times or until you see and hear the steam.

Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop benefits

Assembling the Shark Steam Pocket Mop only took one minute, and we appreciated how slim and lightweight the model was. Assembly was straightforward, and we were able to start mopping immediately. While some might prefer the automatic steam function, the pump-action activation system isnâ€™t difficult to master. Also, the cord length was long enough to mop an entire medium-sized room without needing to switch outlets.

The Shark Steam Pocket Mop was relatively quiet, only creating a gentle, continual â€œhissâ€ sound during use. After mopping, we washed one microfiber pad in the washing machine and the other on the stovetop with baking soda and water. We felt the washing machine gave it a more thorough clean, appearing almost new again. One of the best features of the microfiber pads is the double-sided cleaning, which allowed us to flip the pad over when it got dirty and continue cleaning. Plus, the floors dried almost instantly.

Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop drawbacks

While the Shark Steam Pocket Mop is lightweight, it required ample pushing with force to maneuver, and we felt tired after mopping. The resistance and steam pump activation are probably not ideal for those with joint issues. It also does not stand up independently, which can be cumbersome at times.

We missed having a power button, and since you had to unplug it when you wanted to turn off the machine, we wondered if this would cause extended wear and tear on the cord. The water tank is one of the weaker features of this steam mop, and we wished there was a max fill line on the reservoir so it didnâ€™t overflow or leak. The tank is small and you need to refill it to clean each room.

Should you get the Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop?

Overall, we think the Shark Steam Pocket Mop is a great basic steam mop option thatâ€™s suitable for light surface cleaning. It wonâ€™t remove deep, set-in stains, but its portability makes it perfect for regular cleaning. While the steam mop is straightforward to operate and the accessories are convenient to wash, itâ€™s challenging to maneuver. Based on our experience, we recommend the Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop to those who prefer a lightweight steam mop with no frills or complicated features.

