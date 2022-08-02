Human bone marrow contains white blood cells that seek out and kill invading germs, especially viruses.

The human immune system is complex but effective. It stands guard against bacteria, viruses and parasites, and then launches a counterattack if one of those foreigners invade the body. The immune system can become comprised due to age, poor nutrition and illness. Dietary supplements that strengthen the immune system are popular and plentiful.

Manufactured by Schiff Vitamins, Airborne is one of the leading brands of immune system supplements. Available in gummies, effervescent tablets and chewables, Airborne manufactures a variety of supplements that combine vitamins, minerals and herbs to fortify your body’s defenses and minimize the impact of an illness once it starts. For its comprehensive formula and proven track record, the best Airborne supplement is the Airborne Fruit-Flavored Gummies.

What to know before you buy an Airborne supplement

There are two types of immune responses

When it comes to fighting off illness, the body has two ways to protect itself. The initial defense is called innate immunity, which provides a protective barrier against microbes trying to enter the body. Our skin, stomach acid, sweat and mucus all form the front line of defense.

But if germs break through the innate barriers, our acquired immunity activates by making antibodies that multiply our immune cells to attack the specific microbe that has invaded. Airborne supplements are designed to strengthen both immune responses.

Supplements aren’t the only natural defense

While immune system supplements can assist the body’s response, they need to complement other healthy habits like a nutritious diet, exercise, restful sleep and maintaining a healthy weight. Chronic health conditions also can wear down the immune system. Supplements need to be a supportive strategy, not the primary one.

No supplement can cure the common cold

Airborne supplements are meant to boost your immune system’s strength, but they are not curative of any illness, including the common cold. If you develop cold symptoms, Airborne products may help your system fight off a cold’s duration, but the supplement will not cure you of the cold since no scientifically proven cure exists.

What to look for in an Airborne supplement

Vitamins and herbal blend

The majority of Airborne products contain a blend of vitamins A, C and E, plus minerals like selenium, zinc and manganese. They also include herbal extracts of echinacea, ginger, Japanese catnip, forsythia and isatis root.

These individual ingredients have been shown to have immune-strengthening properties when studied separately.

Delivery forms

Airborne supplements are manufactured in three different delivery methods.

Gummies and chewables are simple to take and break down with your saliva for easy swallowing.

are simple to take and break down with your saliva for easy swallowing. Effervescents are a powdered form of the supplement that dissolves in water for a tasty drink that both hydrates and protects.

Elderberry

Airborne manufactures several products that feature elderberry along with other vitamins and minerals. Elderberry is full of natural antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory properties and are believed to aid the immune system in fighting colds and other illnesses.

Children’s supplements

Airborne Kids is the children’s supplements brand, which includes age-appropriate doses of each vitamin and herb. These are gluten-free and available in fruity flavors.

How much you can expect to spend on an Airborne supplement

Airborne supplements cost between $8-$20 per container. The price varies based on the number of doses per bottle or box. Some containers have enough supplement for two weeks, while others have a month’s worth of Airborne.

Chewable tablets are the least expensive per dose, costing around $0.20 per serving.

Gummies cost between $0.30-$0.35 per serving.

Effervescents typically run between $0.70-$0.75 per serving.

Airborne supplement FAQ

Are Airborne supplements approved by the Food and Drug Administration?

A. Like the majority of over the counter nutritional supplements, Airborne is sold as a dietary supplement, not a drug. This means it can be marketed without review or testing to prove its remedial claims. The Food and Drug Administration does not confirm its immune support claims without scientifically backed research, of which there is none.

How does zinc fight colds?

A. One of the key ingredients in Airborne products is zinc. According to the Mayo Clinic, zinc may help keep the virus that causes most colds, the rhinovirus, from multiplying. Zinc also may keep the rhinovirus from lodging in mucous membranes. Zinc is found in most immune supporting supplements.

What are other sources of vitamin C?

A. Fresh fruit is loaded with vitamin C, but many fresh vegetables also have high levels of vitamin C. Broccoli, potatoes, cabbage, red peppers and green peppers are excellent sources of this important vitamin.

What is the best Airborne supplement to buy?

Top Airborne supplement

Airborne Fruit Flavored Gummies

What you need to know: The original formula offers the proprietary herbal blend with vitamins C and E, zinc and selenium.

What you’ll love: There are 750 milligrams of vitamin C to serve as a foundation. They come in the easy-to-chew gummy form that has bold fruity flavors. These are the gummies that launched Airborne’s popularity.

What you should consider: The gummies can melt if exposed to direct sunlight for an extended time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top Airborne supplement for the money

Airborne Elderberry Effervescent Tablets

What you need to know: These packets dissolve quickly in water and include the popular elderberry extract.

What you’ll love: The effervescent tablets are a convenient way to take the supplement. They are sugar-free and gluten-free. They feature 50 milligrams of elderberry extract in addition to the vitamins and herbal blend with ginger and echinacea.

What you should consider: Some users had an aftertaste when done drinking the supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Airborne Kids Assorted Flavor Immune Support Gummies

What you need to know: The popular Airborne gummies are made with doses appropriate for children and come in great flavors.

What you’ll love: These gummies feature the proprietary herbal blend and 500 milligrams of vitamin C. They have tasty fruit flavors that children love. The standard container has 3 weeks’ worth of gummies.

What you should consider: A few users found the gummies hard to chew.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

