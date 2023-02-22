Which vegan vitamin D supplement is best?

Although a well-planned vegan diet can be a healthy one, you must take care to get all the vitamins and minerals you need. Vitamin D is rarely found in unfortified plant-based foods, so it’s an essential vitamin to supplement. It’s important to choose a vegan vitamin D supplement because standard vitamin D supplements often aren’t vegan for various reasons.

If you’re looking for a quality vegan vitamin D3 supplement, Deva Vegan Vitamin D3 is an excellent high-strength option.

What to know before you buy a vegan vitamin D supplement

D2 vs. D3

Two types of vitamin D exist: vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Vitamin D2 is always vegan, while vitamin D3 usually isn’t vegan, as it’s derived from lanolin extracted from sheep’s wool. However, in recent years, new methods for extracting vitamin D3 from lichen and algae have emerged, so it’s possible to purchase vegan vitamin D3 supplements. Still, you shouldn’t assume any D3 supplements are vegan unless it’s explicitly stated. D3 is generally seen as the better option, as it’s more biologically active and more effective at maintaining decent levels of vitamin D in the body.

Supplement type

You can find a range of types or formulations of vegan vitamin D supplements. Tablets and capsules are the most common. However, you can find liquids, nasal sprays, sublingual sprays and gummies, which give plenty of options for those who don’t like swallowing tablets or capsules. Any vegan supplement in capsule or gummy form must use plant alternatives to animal gelatin.

Strength

The recommended daily value of vitamin D for children older than 12 months and most adults is 600 IU, but you can tolerate more than this, so it makes sense to take a slightly higher dose, especially if your levels are currently low or you live somewhere that’s often overcast. Most vitamin D supplements contain 1,000-3,000 IU, which is safe. You shouldn’t regularly take more than 4,000 IU per day, because excessive vitamin D consumption can cause issues.

What to look for in a quality vegan vitamin D supplement

Organic

Although it’s rare, you can find some vegan vitamin D supplements that are USDA certified organic, which is important to some buyers.

Pack size

Most vitamin D supplements contain 30-180 tablets, capsules or gummies, though liquid formulas are measured in milliliters with an indication of how many doses the pack contains.

Dosage

Check the dosage before buying, because it can make a difference to the value for the money. If a pack contains 60 tablets, for instance, you might assume it’ll last 60 days, but if the dosage is two tablets, it will only last 30.

How much you can expect to spend on a vegan vitamin D supplement

Expect to spend $5-$30 on a vegan vitamin D supplement, depending on the pack size, the type of vitamin D used and the formulation of the supplement.

Vegan vitamin D supplement FAQ

What are the signs of low vitamin D?

A. A vitamin D deficiency can lead to a range of unpleasant signs and symptoms, but they aren’t always obvious. Because vitamin D is important for a healthy immune system, people lacking vitamin D can become ill more often or suffer from more infections. Other signs of a vitamin D deficiency include excessive fatigue, low mood, bone pain, muscle pain, slow wound healing and hair loss. If you think you might have a vitamin D deficiency, consult your primary care physician, as you may need high-dosage vitamin D supplements for a short period to boost your levels.

Where does vegan D3 come from?

A. Most commercially available D3 is made using lanolin washed from sheep’s wool, but in recent years, vegan versions of vitamin D3 have become easier to find. These vegan versions of D3 are made using either algae or lichen — a composite organism that comes from a symbiotic partnership between fungi and algae or cyanobacteria.

What’s the best vegan vitamin D supplement to buy?

Top vegan vitamin D supplement

Deva Vegan Vitamin D3

What you need to know: This high-dose, plant-based D3 is perfect for people who live in areas that don’t get a huge amount of sun or who need to top up low levels.

What you’ll love: Each tablet contains 5,000 IU of vitamin D3. It’s free from common allergens, including gluten and soy. With 90 in a pack, that’s a 3-month supply for one person.

What you should consider: The dosage is higher than some people need.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vegan vitamin D supplement for the money

Doctor’s Best Vitamin D3

What you need to know: This affordable vitamin D3 is great if you don’t want to spend too much in one go.

What you’ll love: This supplement contains plant-based vitamin D3, which is easier to absorb than D2. Each capsule contains a respectable 2,500 IU. The capsules are easy to swallow with no aftertaste.

What you should consider: There are only 60 capsules in a pack, so some other supplements work out costing less per dose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Herbaland Vegan Vitamin D3 and B12 Gummies

What you need to know: D3 gummies are handy for kids or adults who like to take their vitamins in gummy form.

What you’ll love: You get 90 gummies in a pack, each containing 1,000 IU of vitamin D3. They also contain vitamin B12, which is another vitamin that vegans should supplement since it isn’t in unfortified plant foods.

What you should consider: Some people don’t like the texture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

