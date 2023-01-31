Oreo releases new limited-edition cookie

Oreo has released a new cookie, and it’s so good, they had to name it twice. This limited-edition cookie is called “The Most Oreo Oreo,” and it’s basically an Oreo cookie stuffed with an Oreo cookie. So fill your glass (or mug, if you prefer), and let’s dip into the history of the world’s top-selling cookie.

A brief history of the Oreo cookie

The first Oreo cookie was made in 1912, and by 1928, the company went global. It took Nabisco 62 years before it played with the recipe to create the first variation: Double Stuf. In 1991, the company used orange creme to make a special limited-edition Halloween cookie. By 2006, Oreo became the top-selling cookie in China. The creme expanded to triple-size for Mega Stuf cookies in 2013, but 2 years later, it slimmed down for Oreo Thins. In 2019, the company introduced its ridiculously overfilled Most Stuf cookie.

Why are there so many different Oreo flavors?

Life is filled with options. For the consumer, that’s a good thing. For the manufacturer, however, it’s a nightmare. How do you keep a brand fresh when there are so many other new choices constantly popping up? The answer? Limit availability and switch things up. Girls Scouts do this exceptionally well. By the time the end of January rolls around, people are craving this one type of cookie that they can only get for a short time, and they always want to know what the new flavor will be. Similarly, by having so many limited-edition cookies, Oreo has managed to remain at the top for over 100 years.

Some of the more exotic flavors Oreo released over the years

While The Most Oreo Oreo is a cookie that will find favor with traditional Oreo cookie lovers (it is an Oreo inside an Oreo, after all) there have been much more exotic offerings in the past. Here are 10 of the most outrageous Oreo flavors (so far):

Kettle Corn

Carrot Cake

Ice Cream

Hot and Spicy Cinnamon

Jelly Donut

Churro

Watermelon

Buttered Popcorn

Wasabi (not available in the U.S.)

Hot Chicken Wing (not available in the U.S.)

Eating The Most Oreo Oreo is only part of the experience

If eating The Most Oreo Oreo isn’t enough, you can visit the Oreoverse, a virtual world where you can build cookies, play games, gain rewards and more. You can even win real-world prizes, as much as $50,000, by entering the weekly Oreo Code on the Oreo website.

Top Oreo cookie products

The Most Oreo Oreo

This is the brand new Oreo. It’s an Oreo cookie filled with an Oreo cookie. This link gets you a dozen cookies. Unfortunately, it’s such an in-demand item that it frequently goes out of stock. Add this item to your cart so you can buy it as soon as it becomes available. Sold by Amazon

Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

These are the classic Oreo cookies. This Party Size offering gives you 33% more than the family size package. Sold by Amazon

Oreo Double Stuf Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

If you love Stuf, this is probably your favorite offering from Nabisco. The cookies in this party size pack have twice the creme filling as the classic recipe. Sold by Amazon

Oreo Cakesters (3-Pack)

For the people who love the flavor of Oreos but prefer something softer (without dipping in milk), try Cakesters. The creme filling is placed between two chocolate cakes to add a whole new dimension to your favorite cookie. Sold by Amazon

Oreo Cookies Variety Pack

If you can’t make up your mind which Oreo is your favorite, consider this offering. It comes with 56 snack packs, including Oreo, Oreo Golden, Oreo Double Stuf and Oreo Thins. Sold by Amazon

Snowy Enrobed White Chocolate Fudge-Covered Oreo Cookies

This seasonal offering is perfect for winter. It’s a classic Oreo cookie dipped in white chocolate fudge. These cookies can be hard to find in stores, so ordering online may be your best way to get them. Sold by Amazon

Oreo Cinnamon Bun Sandwich Cookies

For something a little different but not too outrageous, try these cinnamon and creme cookies. They’re made with vanilla biscuits and white creme. Sold by Amazon

Oreo Cookies Snack Sandwich Crackers

This collection of six Korean exclusive cookies is currently available through Amazon. When you order, you get chocolate wafers, original, vanilla, cinnamon bun, strawberry and tiramisu cookies (one package of each). Sold by Amazon

Oreo Birthday Cake Creme Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Instead of a cake, consider this 12-pack of family-size Oreo Birthday Cake cookies. There are over 400 cookies in this order, which is plenty. Sold by Amazon

