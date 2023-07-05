BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

How to get the new ‘Hocus Pocus’ Lego set

When “Hocus Pocus” was released in theaters on July 16, 1993, it fared poorly. It was an instant box office bomb, debuting at fourth place on the weekend box office charts. Critics disliked it too. Rotten Tomatoes has it at 38%, and Metacritic has it at 43 out of 100. And yet, it became an all-time great cult classic with a sequel released on Disney+ last year and a third film already on the way. Now the summer Lego season is continuing its 90s-inspired streak that started with a Batcave with a set based on the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage.

‘Hocus Pocus’ Lego set details

What you build: The set consists of the central cottage, plus a small cemetery that’s built separate from the cottage.

For display and regular play: You can choose to leave the cottage completely intact with the graveyard nearby for the cleanest display. Alternatively, you can have more fun by lifting the hinged roof, removing a side room and opening up a wall for full and easy access inside.

Interactive elements: The biggest interactive elements are the water wheel which spins to reveal pink smoke in the chimney, plus a light brick that can be switched on to act as a flickering fire under the Sandersons’ cauldron.

Age suggestion: This is a large, complicated and expensive set. Lego recommends that builders be at least 18 years of age.

Piece count: There are 2,316 pieces in the set, enough to likely take you several hours to complete.

There are 2,316 pieces in the set, enough to likely take you several hours to complete. Minifigures: There are six minifigures. There are the three Sanderson sisters (Winifred, Mary and Sarah), the Dennisons (Max and Dani) and Allison Watts. A black cat to represent Thackery Binx is also included.

‘Hocus Pocus’ Lego set release time and cost

The set is called “Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage,” and it costs $229.99. It will be released on the Lego site at 12:01 a.m Eastern Daylight Time on July 4. However, be ready to fight for your right to buy it because the limited allotment for VIP early access on Lego ran out fast.

New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Lego set

Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage

A fun fact about this Lego set is that it was designed by a Fan Designer named Amber Veyt. That goes to show you that if you truly love Lego and you work hard enough, you could one day design the next huge set.

Sold by Lego

Other Lego sets to check out

Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block

This block can be opened up to reveal many famous Mario game levels from Mario’s past. It has 2,064 pieces. You can “discover hidden secrets” by combining it with pieces from two other Lego sets: 71360 and 71387.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Creator Mighty Dinosaur

If you love to constantly build, take apart and rebuild your sets, this one offers excellent value. You can use its 174 pieces to make three different dinosaurs — but only one at a time.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Disney “Frozen 2” Elsa’s Jewelry Box

This set is an excellent two-in-gift for the child who is obsessed with “Frozen.” It’s both a Lego set like any other and also an actual working jewelry box. It comes with two Lego rings and contains 300 pieces.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Star Wars AT-AT

This meaty Lego set is in celebration of the 40-year anniversary of “The Empire Strikes Back.” The AT-AT has a posable head and legs. It is 1,267 pieces and comes with six minifigures.

Sold by Amazon

