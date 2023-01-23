BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

While it may be simple, a gua sha tool can deliver amazing results

Beauty tools have been surging in popularity in recent years, and there always seems to be one that’s trendy and tempting to try. Thankfully, a gadget doesn’t have to be complicated, expensive or a new concept to be effective. Gua sha tools have uncomplicated designs for self-massage, are affordable and were first used in China in ancient times.

Made of different types of stone or stainless steel, gua sha tools feature smooth, flat surfaces and come in a variety of shapes. They were historically used for various therapeutic purposes all over the body. Today they’re also used on the face and neck for beauty purposes.

Materials used to make gua sha tools

Jade is a traditional stone used to make gua sha tools. Its smooth texture and cool feel make it suitable for massaging the skin. Stones with similar characteristics also used to make gua sha tools include rose quartz, amethyst, obsidian and bian stone. Although not as common, gua sha tools made of stainless steel, buffalo horn and plastic are also available.

Shapes of gua sha tools

Heart, wave, U-shape, wand and teardrop are the most common shapes for gua sha tools. Although they’re available in different sizes, models for use on the face and neck are typically small and fit in the palm of the hand. Regardless of the shape you choose, gua sha tools have curves that make them easy to hold and maneuver around contours such as the jawline and cheeks.

Tips for using a gua sha tool

The cool material, unique shapes and flat surfaces of gua sha tools are key features that help promote better circulation, toned skin and lymphatic drainage. However, the technique matters, too. Following a few tips can make your gua sha sessions comfortable and effective:

Cleanse your skin. Starting with clean skin improves your results, since doing so removes dirt that could clog pores. Follow up with a toner for extra fresh skin.

Starting with clean skin improves your results, since doing so removes dirt that could clog pores. Follow up with a toner for extra fresh skin. Apply your favorite serum or moisturizer. This makes it possible for the gua sha tool to move smoothly over the skin without pulling or dragging. Additionally, applying products with a gua sha tool helps them absorb quickly and effectively. Oil-based skin care products are a good choice due to their slippery texture.

This makes it possible for the gua sha tool to move smoothly over the skin without pulling or dragging. Additionally, applying products with a gua sha tool helps them absorb quickly and effectively. Oil-based skin care products are a good choice due to their slippery texture. Conduct your gua sha massage. Use gentle pressure and upward strokes from the forehead to the hairline, under the eyes to the temples, across the cheeks to the ears and along the jawline to the earlobes. Massage the neck using a downward motion.

Use gentle pressure and upward strokes from the forehead to the hairline, under the eyes to the temples, across the cheeks to the ears and along the jawline to the earlobes. Massage the neck using a downward motion. Commit to the process. Using your gua sha tool once or twice a day for 5-10 minutes is a good bet to achieve noticeable results.

Best gua sha tools

Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

This gua sha tool features a classic heart shape for numerous massaging purposes. It looks pretty and feels nice in the hand. In addition to jade, it’s available in amethyst, obsidian and rose quartz. Sold by Sephora

HEART CAN FEEL Jade Gua Sha Scraping Massage Tool

With a versatile “U” shape, this gua sha tool is perfect for use on the face and body. It’s made of green jade and feels cool to the touch. It’s easy to grip for an effective massage. Sold by Amazon

STICKON Stainless Steel Gua Sha Scraping Massage Tool

This gua sha tool is made of stainless steel that’s strong and doesn’t rust or corrode. It has a wave-like shape that fits nicely around the curves of the face. It can also be used on the body and is easy to clean. Sold by Amazon

Hana Emi Gua Sha Massage Tool Set

A good pick for experienced gua sha users, this set includes four tools with different shapes for numerous uses. They’re made of bian stone that’s cool and smooth. The set comes with detailed instructions and a protective storage pouch. Sold by Amazon

THLHKD Bian Stone Gua Sha Massage Tool

A heart shape with ridged edges make this tool suitable for massaging every contour of the face. It’s made of smooth bian stone and is easy to hold. Sold by Amazon

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Sculpty Heart Gua Sha Tool

Constructed with lovely rose quartz in a heart shape, the Skin Gym gua sha tool works well for massaging the face and neck. It’s smooth and cool to the touch. The packaging is pretty, making it lovely for gifting. Sold by Ulta Beauty

