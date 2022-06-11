Michael Kors smartwatches or Fossil smartwatches?

Smartwatches are extremely popular because they’re perfect for individuals who love fashion and fitness. Overall, smartwatches function like smartphones. With the right smartwatch, you can customize experiences and reduce screen time.

Aside from Apple, Fossil and Michael Kors are popular smartwatch brands. They’re great options if you’re looking for a polished watch. Most smartwatches are compatible with Android and iOS devices, while some have exceptions. They’re great for listening to music while exercising, or checking notifications and weather.

However, these smartwatches come at a price. The average range for a high-quality smartwatch is $200-$300. Typically, they are designed in standard sizes including 38mm and 42mm, with larger models costing more. Another element to consider are the features it provides and wristband style. Access to GPS, cellular data and premium wristbands can increase prices up to $100 or more.

Michael Kors smartwatch

Michael Kors is a popular designer, and one that makes a fashion statement. The Michael Kors smartwatch stays up-to-date with the latest smartwatch technology, enabling users to connect to smartphones and receive information such as calls, texts and weather updates.

Michael Kors smartwatch pros

Overall, the Michael Kors smartwatch is perfect if you’re looking for a watch that is more elegant than other watches.

Built-in quality: The classic case design and strap creates a distinctive colorful look, appearing clear, concise and sharp in all lighting. The watch strap is interchangeable and comes in different materials and colors.

When used with an Android device, Wear OS provides more reliability and better activity. There is 8GB of storage for music or applications. Google Assistant can help check weather, set reminders or answer questions.

Michael Kors smartwatches are designed so faces are interchangeable while still keeping a flashy exterior. Use the "My dials microapp" to view different watch dials based on your preferences. Alternatively, you can choose your own photo from Facebook, Instagram or camera roll.

Built-in speaker and microphone: Google Assistant provides feedback and allows you to hear notification sound alerts. You can receive and make phone calls when Bluetooth enabled. At any time, this smartwatch can play music and allow you to pause, skip or repeat a song.

Michael Kors smartwatch cons

Connectivity: You sometimes may experience connectivity issues and not receive notifications. When this happens, leave Wear OS by Google running in the background of your smartphone. If this doesn’t work, check the System Updates to see if the software is up-to-date. Another option is to disconnect and reset the smartwatch.

Watch strap: While there are a variety of strap designs, overall, the smartwatch can feel heavy. The case is on the bulkier end, with the buckles on the strap feeling chunky. Because of these elements, the Michael Kors smartwatch may be more suitable for those who prefer to work out at gyms.

Best Michael Kors smartwatch

Gen 6 Bradshaw Pavé Gold-Tone Smartwatch

While at a luxurious price, this gold-tone smartwatch is glamorous. Designed to pair with iOS and Android devices, the full color display is waterproof to 30 meters. It tracks activity goals including heart rate, steps, sleep and cardio, making it perfect for those who live active lifestyles. You can answer calls and texts from the watch when your smartphone is out of reach. This smartwatch automatically connects to different time zones and syncs your calendar.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Access Gen 5 Bradshaw Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Smartwatch

This rose-gold smartwatch is equipped to measure heart rate and includes a speaker designed with voice recognition. It also tracks activity and sleep. When paired with Apple or Android devices and/or connected to Bluetooth, it receives notifications and phone calls in addition to playing music. On one charge, battery life lasts up to 36 hours or one week in clock mode, based on usage.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Fossil smartwatch

Fossil is known for its luxurious watches. This brand has been releasing smartwatches since 2015, consisting of unique and glamorous designs and features.

Fossil smartwatch pros

Similar to the Michael Kors smartwatch, the Fossil smartwatch is stylish and versatile. It features an innovative design, Google Assistant, Google Pay, and even allows users to choose the option of it being fully smart functioning.

Innovative design: The Fossil smartwatch is sure to look fashionable on any wrist due to its innovative design. Specifically, the round-faced style keeps the traditional watch appearance but is designed with tech-savvy features. Each watch is designed with replaceable bands, making it versatile.

Hybrid smartwatch: Fossil offers the option of a hybrid smartwatch, which is perfect for those who prefer traditional watches but want extra features. It connects to mobile devices, making it easy to receive phone calls and other notifications.

Google Assistant: Google Assistant is voice activated, so you can answer phone calls, read text messages and play music. It is compatible with smart home devices.

Google Pay: This feature is great if you lose your wallet or don't like to carry a purse. Payments are quick and secure where Google Pay is accepted. Simply tap the watch face to a Google Pay device.

Fossil smartwatch cons

Lack of features and performance: Compared to the Michael Kors smartwatch, the Fossil smartwatch lacks certain features, including sleep tracking, blood pressure monitoring and fall detection. Water-resistance can only reach up to 30m whereas other devices can reach up to 50m. While the Fossil smartwatch can be paired with iPhones, you can’t answer or reply to texts and emails, only view them.

Battery: If battery life is an important factor, you may want to reconsider. On the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch, for example, battery life only lasts one day on a single charge. However, the smart Battery mode can help save battery life for emergencies.

Best Fossil smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Julianna Smartwatch

Extremely stylish, this smartwatch uses Google technology. Some applications this watch specifically utilizes is Google Fit and Google Assistant. The built-in GPS is perfect for distance tracking and it’s waterproof.Battery life lasts over 24 hours and it comes equipped with a magnetic USB cable that clips two rings, allowing 360 degree access.

Sold by Amazon

Men’s Gen 5E Black Stainless Steel Smartwatch

Designed in a matte black stainless steel, it has an overall sleek and sophisticated look. Battery life lasts over 24 hours with the option to choose the multi-day extended mode. It’s compatible with iOS and Android devices and connects to Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi. Resistant to 50 meters of water, the touch-screen feature is sure to stay intact. Other features include the ability to access applications such as news, games, weather and music.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get the Michael Kors smartwatch or Fossil smartwatch?

Michael Kors and Fossil are both popular and fashionable brands. The Michael Kors smartwatch is perfect for those who love making fashion statements. While they do provide a multitude of features, size and weight may be downsides. The Fossil smartwatch offers hybrid options, so those who prefer the feel of a traditional watch can still experience some elements of smartwatches. A major distinction between these two watches is battery life. If battery life is a top priority, the Michael Kors smartwatch is more suitable.

