Thinking of getting a sun parasol? It’s an easy solution when you want to keep cool and shaded even on hot days, especially if you don’t want to lather yourself in a ton of sunscreen on a regular basis. Parasol designs can get quite ornate, ranging anywhere from the most basic to the most lavish styles.

Are umbrellas and parasols different?

Like a handheld umbrella, a parasol protects you from the elements, only instead of protecting against rain, it protects against the hot rays of the sun. The main difference is in construction and design. Parasols don’t always have the same curved handle umbrellas have and the fabrics used for parasols are often more delicate (silk, cotton, canvas). These days, however, there are plenty of umbrellas and parasols designed to shield you from the rain and protect your skin from UV rays, making the distinction between umbrellas and parasols less apparent.

Contemporary sun parasols

Yoobure Mini Umbrella with Case

What you need to know: This lightweight purse umbrella comes in 13 different colors and will protect against rain and UV rays.

What you’ll love: It is sleek, multipurpose and folds up easily into a 7-inch-long zippered case. The frame is made from aluminum and anti-rust fiberglass, so it won’t fall apart when exposed to the elements.

What you should consider: It is advertised as working well on windy days, but buyers have reported it is not that strong against heavy wind.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sungrubbies UV Travel Sun Umbrella

What you need to know: Here is a black-and-silver travel umbrella with a 43-inch arc that protects against rain and UV rays.

What you’ll love: This one gives you great UV protection, plus the silver coating reflects heat to keep you cool. There’s a button for automatically opening and closing the device, plus a durable anti-slip handle.

What you should consider: Some users have reported it does not hold up as well in the rain as it does in the sun.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sun Tek 68″ UV Protection Wind Cheater Vented Canopy Umbrella

What you need to know: Available in six colors, this one has a 68-inch nylon arc double canopy that protects against UVA and UVB solar rays.

What you’ll love: It’s durable and lightweight with a comfort-grip handle. There’s also a storage sleeve, plus a venting system that’s designed to hold up well against wind. Two people can fit under the canopy and it accommodates most golf cart mounts.

What you should consider: This one doesn’t always hold up well over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Vintage-inspired sun parasols

Honeystore Princess Lace Ultraviolet-Proof Folding Parasol

What you need to know: This dome-shaped parasol has a vinyl canopy with a steel frame and comes in 14 lacey colors and designs.

What you’ll love: It’s elegant and refined, but not too flashy, and the dome-shape ensures you are comfortably covered. The fabric holds up well against rain and protects you from the sun.

What you should consider: Opening and closing it can be a bit difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

VIVI SKY Pagoda Peak Old-Fashionable Ingenuity Parasol

What you need to know: This parasol comes in four colors and has a unique peaked pagoda shape to it.

What you’ll love: The design is eye-catching and the parasol is made to withstand both rain and the sun’s harmful rays. There’s also a strap to button it closed when you’re not using it.

What you should consider: The way you hold it can feel a little awkward.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

totes Women’s Auto Open Ruffle Stick Umbrella

What you need to know: Here is a simple-yet-functional white polyester parasol with matching ruffles around the edge.

What you’ll love: It is basic but classic with a cute handle and a button for opening the parasol quickly and efficiently. It’s stronger than it looks and can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion.

What you should consider: There’s no variety in terms of color or style.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Outgeek Sunproof Lace Flowers Pagoda-Shaped Victoria Style Parasol

What you need to know: This pointed pagoda-shaped parasol comes in four chic vintage color schemes with alternating lines of ruffles all the way down to the edge.

What you’ll love: The colors are limited, but very striking and fit perfectly with the unique shape. It has a leather hook handle and a lightweight but sturdy frame.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that this item first arrived damaged, so make sure there are no problems when you open the box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Special occasion sun parasols

Orgrimmar Ladies Lace Portable Folding Parasol

What you need to know: This parasol comes in two colors and features a beautiful canopy of floral lace atop the anti-UV fabric.

What you’ll love: The steel structure is strong and won’t rust easily, plus there’s a comfortable handle for a firm grip. It also folds up nice and small for easy storage.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to open and close.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honeystore Flower Lace Parasols for Wedding Party

What you need to know: This embroidered parasol comes in a dozen colors/patterns with a snap closure and aluminum frame.

What you’ll love: The embroidery is absolutely gorgeous and suitable for rainy or sunny days. Sequins and lace make it extra fancy and a matching storage bag comes included.

What you should consider: It’s difficult to close up after use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honeystore Sun Protection Decorative Vintage Lace Parasol

What you need to know: This double-layered floral parasol is embroidered in detail and comes in over a dozen color schemes.

What you’ll love: The design is beautiful and elegant, plus it has a nice wide diameter and strong aluminum frame. This parasol can be used to protect against rain or sun.

What you should consider: It can be somewhat challenging to open and the handle is a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

