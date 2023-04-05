There are so many excellent series and films on Netflix that it’s a wonder anybody can get anything done. And once you start on one of these shows, it’s incredibly difficult to stop. The only solution to your craving is binge-watching an entire season in an all-day streaming marathon.

Of course, you can watch on whatever display you choose, but there are a few things that will make the experience that much better.

In this article: Netflix Gift Card, Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 and LG 55-Inch Class UQ9000 Series Smart TV.

Netflix shows and plans

If you are a fan of the original “Addams Family,” you’ve probably watched the new “Wednesday” series on Netflix, tracing the further adventures of the family’s teenage daughter. If you haven’t, you’re in for a treat, and it’s best if you binge-watch it in one session.

But “Wednesday” isn’t the only series that will make you lose track of time as you become enthralled with thrilling plot twists and dark family secrets. There are hundreds of excellent shows on the streaming service, many of which are just waiting to be explored, from recent releases such as “Ginny & Georgia” and “That ’90s Show” to older winners including “The Kominsky Method” and “Firefly Lane.”

Of course, you’ll need a streaming device and a Netflix account to start, and there are several tiers to choose from, depending on your streaming setup.

The Basic with Ads plan is available for watching on one device at a time, and there’s advertising during episodes. Some films and series are unavailable, but you can watch others in HD resolution.

plan is also for only one device, but there are no ads, and you can access all the content. The Standard tier is $8 more expensive than the Basic with Ads plan, but there are several advantages. You can watch all the available shows and films on two devices at the same time, the content is streamed in full HD, there are no ads, and you can download certain films.

For most users, the Basic plan is the best deal for binge-watching, as you don’t have to sit through commercials, and the streaming resolution is sufficient. You can even watch it on a tablet.

Best products you need for an all-day Netflix binge

Netflix Gift Card

You’ll need a Netflix account to start your streaming binge, but if your account isn’t up to date, you can easily recharge with this gift card. It works with any plan, regardless of the amount, and is redeemed through the Netflix app.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

This streaming stick is the perfect gadget to view Netflix and other streaming services on your TV. If you don’t have a smart TV, you simply plug this into an HDMI port and switch your input device. In addition to Netflix, it gives you access to channels including Disney+, Prime Video and HBO Max.

Chromecast with Google TV

If you don’t have a smart TV for streaming, this Chromecast from Google is an excellent solution. It easily connects to your TV and gives you access to your favorite streaming services through your mobile phone. It comes with a remote that’s compatible with voice search.

LG 55-Inch Class UQ9000 Series Smart TV

You also can watch your favorite Netflix shows on this excellent smart TV. It has a 55-inch LED display with a maximum resolution of 4K and can upscale lower resolutions. It comes with several streaming apps built-in and supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

iLive 5.1 Home Theater System

Ensure that you can hear everything during your Netflix binge with this home theater system. It includes four satellite speakers in front of and behind you, with a 32-inch soundbar in the center. The 10-inch subwoofer provides deep bass. The system is Bluetooth-compatible, letting you wirelessly connect your TV.

Jach Feather-Filled Sectional Couch

There’s no better way to binge your Netflix seasons than on this feather-filled sectional couch. It comes with two pieces of equal size and a giant ottoman and can be placed in different configurations. The comfortable upholstery is fastened to a hardwood frame.

Snuggie The Original Wearable Blanket

Stay comfortable during your marathon viewing session with this wearable blanket. It has sleeves so you can still move your arms to grab some popcorn or hold your drink. It measures 71 by 54 inches, so it’s large enough to cover your whole body, and it comes in 10 designs.

Nostalgia 6-Quart Stirring Popcorn Popper

Always have some snacks on hand with this popcorn maker. It can easily make 24 cups of popcorn per batch, and quick-heat halogen technology lets popcorn pop 30% faster than in traditional stirring popcorn makers. All you need to do is add your flavoring and enjoy the show.

Avantree HT41899 Dual Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones

This dual set of wireless headphones is the perfect solution for watching Netflix at high volume without disturbing others. The set lets two people watch the same streaming service with their own headphones, so you can each independently adjust the volume.

Mloxy Rustic Wood Serving Tray

Binge-watching makes you thirsty, so ensure that your drinks don’t spill over the couch with this tray. Made of premium pine, it has six drink holders of 3.2 inches in diameter and a sturdy base that won’t topple over.

