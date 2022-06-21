Video editing, or “cutting,” goes back to the 1900s when unnecessary footage was simply snipped off the film reels with scissors.

Which tablet for video editing is best?

Are you interested in the ability to edit videos wherever you go without having to lug around a full blown desktop or laptop PC? While you might think that lacking a high-quality monitor means you would be unable to view your footage in the best possible resolution, the latest generation of professional tablets have made it possible for you to edit videos in all kinds of locations.

With a best in class two-in-one tablet PC with full studio functionality like the Microsoft Surface 7 Pro at your fingertips, you can ensure your videos are at peak production quality on location, at your local park or any place you desire.

What to know before you buy a tablet for video editing

There is a good reason why the vast majority of video editing is performed on desktop and laptop computers, namely due to their impressive amounts of memory and processing speeds to view and edit footage. While modern tablets possess processors as good or better than those in many conventional desktops, their lack of memory has been addressed via the ability to install MicroSD cards to expand your tablet’s available storage space.

For those who are balking at the lack of traditional keyboards, tablets can come with detachable keyboard covers and you also have the option to purchase them separately. Furthermore, Bluetooth compatibility ensures that you can connect a bevy of wireless keyboards, mice and other peripherals to provide the best possible mobile video editing experience.

What to look for in a quality tablet for video editing

Compatibility

While the debate of whether iOS, Windows or Android is the superior operation system is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, one undoubtable fact is that not all apps perform identically across tablets from different manufacturers. Regardless of which operating system you prefer, it is also worth considering the problems of buying a tablet that is incompatible with your other devices or forces you to relearn your favorite video editing app.

It’s highly advisable to check if your new tablet for video editing will work well with your existing PC setup and that there are no significant issues with alternate versions of applications to avoid disappointment.

Processor capability

Given the increasing popularity of high definition video and all of its various permutations, it only makes sense that your tablet is just as capable of editing such footage as any desktop or laptop computer. Thankfully, some tablets come fully equipped with processors, including the Intel Core i3 thorough i7, Qualcomm Octa Core processors or A12Z Bionic chip, making them equal if not better than many PCs on the market. Fortunately, these tablets can process hours of both video and audio data without breaking stride, allowing you to edit content to your exact specifications.

Battery life

If you purchased a tablet for video editing with the intention of taking your work with you, it is unlikely that you want a device that needs to be constantly recharged. Furthermore, you wouldn’t like to attempt to plug in your favorite USB-A speaker only to discover that your tablet only accepts USB-C connections or realize you have to create a new account from scratch if your favorite app is not compatible.

Thankfully, all models of tablets have an effective battery life of between 10 to 16 hours (depending on your activities), ensuring that you won’t run out of battery at an inopportune moment. However, not all models of tablets are compatible with both USB-A and USB-C connectors, so you should take care when purchasing your device to avoid unnecessary frustration. Also, if you already have a subscription to a cloud service, such as Office 365, it may be well worth buying a tablet that ensures continuity of work across multiple devices.

High-quality display

Since you’re buying a tablet for the express purpose of video editing, you obviously need a device with a high-quality screen that is capable of fully displaying your footage for editing. As such, your tablet should feature at least a 12 inch screen with a minimum resolution of 1920 x 1080, as well as features such as blue-light protection, ambient-light sensors and exceptional color saturation and balance.

SSD memory

While several tablets for video editing come with SSD or Flash Memory drives from 128GB to a full 1TB, they also come with the ability to install MicroSD cards to greatly expand your tablet’s internal storage. If you find yourself needing to take footage or participate in virtual meetings on a regular basis, it may be worth investing in a tablet with both front and rear facing cameras with sufficient Megapixels for your specific needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a tablet for video editing

Depending on your desired features and any budgetary considerations, a quality tablet for video editing can cost $530-$1,029.

Best tablet for video editing FAQ

Can you use Final Cut Pro on your iPad for video editing?

A. Unfortunately, Final Cut Pro is an application that is exclusively available for MacOS devices and not for iOS devices, although there are several excellent alternatives available for use on your iPad.

Can you edit videos on a tablet effectively?

A. Absolutely. Modern tablets are fully capable of editing videos, as long as they are equipped with a powerful processor, high resolution display and sufficient storage space for large files.

What’s the best tablet for video editing?

Top tablet for video editing

Microsoft Surface 7 Pro

What you need to know: A robust two-in-one tablet/laptop, it excels at video editing.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with a 10th Gen Intel Intel Core i5 with 256GB and 8 GB RAM, as well as both USB-C and USB-A ports, 12.3-inch UHD display, compatibility with Windows 10 Home and Office 365, and offers modes for tablet, laptop and studio.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with Microsoft requiring an extra $100 to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro, as well as screens freezing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tablet for video editing for the money

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet

What you need to know: This affordable tablet for video editing offers cinematic viewing.

What you’ll love: This unit features an optional keyboard with expanded trackpad, wide 13MP and ultra-wide 5MP dual back, and 8MP front-facing cameras, up to 1TB of expandable storage and Qualcomm SDM865+ Octa Core processor.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with making screen room for apps and widgets, as well as dead spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

2020 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) – Space Gray (4th Generation)

What you need to know: This is an excellent video editing option for devotees of Apple.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with a 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide color, as well as A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine, Embedded M12 coprocessor and up to 1TB of expandable storage.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with data transfer between iPads, touch screen sensitivity and lack of ports.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

