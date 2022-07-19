Which Bluetooth projectors are best?

Projectors are great gadgets for showing family and friends footage from your latest adventure. It is also easy to create a theatre experience with a good-quality projector, but you’ll need the sound to match.

That’s where a Bluetooth projector gets the job done effortlessly. By pairing external speakers with the source, you can mimic the feeling of being in a film theater without people talking or eating loudly behind you.

Some projectors allow for more than just an audio connection. Bluetooth is also capable of transmitting video, so by pairing a mobile device to it, you and your friends can take turns sharing videos.

Throwing distance

A projector needs a fair amount of space to produce the image against a flat surface, such as a wall or fabric, which is called the throwing distance. Generally, the further back you move a projector, the larger the image will be. But you don’t always have 10 or 20 feet of open space in a room.

That’s why the throwing distance is important, especially when considering a portable projector. But technology has made that somewhat easier, as many projectors now have ultra-short throwing distances.

From only a few inches away, a short-throw projector can create a 150-inch display. However, if you are planning on mounting the projector to your ceiling, the throwing distance shouldn’t be that much of a concern.

Resolution and brightness

Another important aspect to consider is the projection resolution and what content you’ll be viewing the most. Many smaller mobile projectors only produce an image of 720p, which is half of the high definition 1080p resolution.

That might work for you if image quality isn’t that important. However, if you want to have epic movie nights with 4K content, then you’ll need a projector that can produce a 4K image.

The brightness, measured in lumens, also plays a role in the display quality. The higher the lumens rating, the brighter the projector’s image. Projectors with lower lumens are best when used in low-light conditions, whereas high lumens let you watch films even in daylight.

Best Bluetooth projector

Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector

This projector is the perfect gadget to view content with friends and family. It has a built-in battery that lasts about three hours and has a 1080p projection area equivalent to 120 inches. In addition to Bluetooth, it connects to Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB devices.

Kodak Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector

This palm-sized projector has an impressive 4K projection resolution to cast an image of up to 150 inches. It has a focus ring on the side, touch controls on the top and a tripod mount underneath. Adding to the Bluetooth connection, you can also use Wi-Fi, HDMI or USB as a video source.

WeMax Nova 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector

Coming in at a rather hefty 16 pounds, this projector has a maximum resolution of 4K and projects content to the equivalent of a 150-inch TV. Ensuring the visual quality is at its best, it has an eight-point keystone correction. There are also two Dolby Audio speakers.

Epson EpiqVision Ultra Short Throw LS300

Creating a screen of 120 inches from only a very short wall distance, this projector is compatible with 1080p content through a Bluetooth connection, HDMI and USB. It has two custom-designed Yamaha speakers and comes with built-in Android TV.

Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro

With a brightness of 500 lumens, you’ll be able to see every detail in 720p resolution. It has two 10-watt speakers built in and can connect to devices through an HDMI cable, USB port and screen mirroring in addition to the Bluetooth. This projector works best in low-light environments.

LG HF65LA Ultra Short Throw LED Home Theater CineBeam Projector

From only 15 inches away, you’ll get a 100-inch display with this projector at a maximum resolution of 1080p. While projectors work best in low-light environments, this projector has a brightness of 1,000 lumens, making it perfect under regular lighting. It has a built-in battery that can last several hours.

ViewSonic M1 Mini+ Ultra Portable LED Projector

This projector is perfect if you want to connect a Bluetooth speaker for better audio. It projects a 480p resolution image, has a built-in battery that lasts for just under two hours and is compatible with a power bank.

Acrojoy Mini Projector

With a tripod mount underneath, this mini projector is an excellent choice if you want to show content without the hassle of complex setups. It projects a 1080p resolution image of 240 inches from 24 feet away but needs as little as 3.5 feet to create a 35-inch projection. It has a built-in speaker and comes with a remote controller.

BenQ GV1 Wireless Mini Portable Projector

This cute projector resembles a robot with its mouth open, creating a large 100-inch projection from a few inches away. In addition to a Bluetooth connection, it supports content through USB-C and Wi-Fi. The projector has a brightness of 200 lumens and a built-in battery.

LG PH30N Portable CineBeam Projector

A large 100-inch screen is easily projected with this 720p-resolution gadget. It has a brightness of 250 lumens, which is best for low-light environments. There is a built-in battery for mobility, and the Bluetooth connection lets you stream audio to an external speaker.

Top Vision Portable Wi-Fi Mini Projector

This small projector creates a 1080p resolution image of 200 inches from a few feet away. It has a built-in speaker, supports HDMI and USB connections and can connect to mobile devices through a Wi-Fi network.

