Is the 2022 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Chip worth it?

A good portion of our existence requires us to have everything on hand, no matter where we are — at home, at work, at school or on vacation. This includes having a portable computer that’s powerful and versatile.

This year, Apple released the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, claiming it can assist you with “the power to take your business to the next level.”

We wanted to find out just how powerful the new MacBook Pro is. We tested it, and here’s what we found.

Testing the 2022 Apple MacBook Pro

Our tester has a lifetime of experience with computers and uses a laptop almost every day, whether it be for fun, school or work.

When our tester shops for a new laptop, there are three primary features they focus on: speed, battery life and ease of use. Our tester used the new MacBook Pro in a real-life environment to see how it performed.

What is the 2022 Apple MacBook Pro?

On the outside, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro looks very similar to the 2018 MacBook Pro. Apple used what worked from past models and upgraded what was lacking. The first two things we noticed were a more streamlined touch bar and a much nicer keyboard that offered a better user experience. The lightning-fast processor threw wait time out the window, even when we were loading applications.

The other noteworthy under-the-hood improvement was battery life. This laptop runs about twice as long per charge as previous models.

2022 Apple MacBook Pro price and where to buy

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is available in silver or space gray and costs between $1,149-$1,449, depending on storage space and where you buy it. The model with 256GB of storage is on sale on Amazon for about $1,228.

How to use the 2022 Apple MacBook Pro

Setting up the MacBook Pro was straightforward, and you can be up and running in minutes. The key features we explored were audio, video, display, trackpad and keyboard. This allowed us to learn about the user experience and how to use the laptop.

Audio

The audio on this model is truly impressive considering how small the speakers are. It offers a clear, crisp sound that doesn’t degrade at higher volumes. As far as we’re concerned, Apple should shine a spotlight on the MacBook Pro’s audio; it’s a definite selling point.

Video

The 720p webcam was a little underwhelming, especially considering the cost. It does the job, but the picture is adequate rather than exceptional. This was a pain point for other users as well.

Display

While there’s nothing dramatically different about the screen, it feels crisper and more vibrant than earlier models. The text is sharp and easy to read, and the colors offer greater depth, which delivers an overall better visual experience.

Trackpad

As far as we can tell, the trackpad is relatively unchanged, but that’s not a bad thing. This feature has always offered a great deal of functionality in just a few square inches. The responsiveness gives it a very true-to-the-touch experience.

Keyboard

Our favorite physical upgrade was the keyboard. Thankfully, Apple abandoned the butterfly mechanism, which has been troublesome for many users. This keyboard actually feels and responds as a keyboard should, and we were thrilled with it.

2022 Apple MacBook Pro benefits

The new MacBook Pro is effortless to set up and can handle multiple tasks with ease. It offers connectivity across all Apple devices and has a vivid display with exceptional sound quality. For people who still need a wired connection, there are two Thunderbolt ports available on this model.

2022 Apple MacBook Pro drawbacks

The main drawback of any Apple product is the higher price. However, when you realize there are no ongoing fees or subscriptions required, you may actually spend less on an Apple product in the long run. The other drawback is you cannot upgrade this model to have more internal storage, though you can add external storage if needed. Lastly, some users don’t like that Apple products do not always function well with non-Apple devices and apps.

Should you get the 2022 Apple MacBook Pro?

If you’re looking for the best overall laptop that will work for any venture — professional or otherwise — this model will easily exceed your expectations. Wisely, Apple didn’t waste a lot of effort trying to upgrade elements that already worked for the MacBook Pro. Instead, it focused on features that would make a real difference for the user. It’s much faster, and the battery lasts much longer than the previous model, which are two things every user wants.

Consider other options

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch)

If the 13-inch MacBook Pro doesn’t offer enough, you can leap up to the top-of-the-line 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro. This laptop still has the M1 Max chip, but it features a 10-Core CPU, a 32-Core GPU, 32GB unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage.

2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

For individuals who prefer a tablet, an iPad is a better option. This impressive tablet has an all-day battery life, Tru Tone colors, a 12.9-inch liquid Retina XDR display, a Thunderbolt port for connectivity and more. It manages to pack a lot of power while still being thin, lightweight and portable.

HP Envy x360 Convertible Laptop

If you’re not a fan of Apple products, there are other laptops that can get the job done. This convertible model from HP gives you a two-in-one design with a laptop that folds down into a tablet. It has a touchscreen and comes with Windows OS.

