Anyone who has recently purchased a new phone, or anyone wanting to keep their current phone safe and protected, will want to invest in a sturdy case. Some cases offer more protection than others and may include additional features, such as a built-in card holder or water-resistant properties.

Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy are the two most popular phones on the market. Therefore, we’ll be focusing primarily on cases that fit their most recent models, as well as giving you a closer look at some of the features you should keep in mind when deciding which phone case is right for you.

Phone case features

Shock absorption

Many phone cases will offer drop protection that can range from a few feet to several meters. The higher the drop rating, the better your case will absorb damaging shocks caused by collisions and falls.

Grip

A lot of phones today can feel somewhat slippery in your hand. Look for a case that has a stable grip so you won’t have to worry about your phone sliding out from your fingers.

Material

The material of your case plays a role in overall protection. Softer rubbery materials will have better shock absorption, though leather, plastic and even wood cases are available.

Water-resistance

The majority of phone cases protect against accidental drops, scratches and dust, but not all are waterproof. If you know you’ll be using your phone near water, check out a few water-resistant options.

Add-ons

It is not uncommon to see phone cases with additional features, such as convenient card slots to hold your license, credit cards, etc., essentially replacing the need for a wallet.

Best smartphone cases

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

This high-quality case designed for the iPhone 12 has a great feel in your hand and features a MagSafe attachment, making the case easy to remove. It is also available in a variety of colors so you can customize your phone.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Leather Case

If you’re an iPhone user, this premium leather case not only protects your phone from the occasional drop, but the look of the leather itself will improve over time as it softens.

Sold by Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor

A form-fitting case that doesn’t add too much bulk to your phone, the Spigen Liquid Armor has an anti-slip grip and anti-shock protection. If your phone does unexpectedly slip out of your hands, you’ll be covered.

Sold by Amazon for iPhone and Galaxy

Spigen Tough Armor

The interior foam material adds even more shock absorption, giving you ample protection with less bulk. A convenient kickstand is built into the back of the case, making it easy to prop up your phone to watch movies or hop on video calls.

Sold by Amazon for iPhone and Galaxy

Speck Products Presidio 2

With a 13-foot drop rating, your phone can survive a tumble down a set of stairs or drop from a low balcony. The Armor Cloud technology essentially acts like an airbag, cushioning the phone’s impact.

Sold by Amazon for iPhone and Galaxy

TORRAS Shockproof Case

Certified military-grade protection makes this affordable case a trustworthy option. The low-profile design is one of the slimmest options available, so you’ll still be able to fit your phone in your pocket with ease.

Sold by Amazon for iPhone and Galaxy

ESR Clear Case

Utilizing a clear polymer construction, you’ll still be able to see the original color and design of your Samsung Galaxy. The material itself is flexible and features raised edges to prevent cracks or scratches on the screen and camera.

Sold by Amazon

ESR Air Armor

This iPhone case also sports a transparent shell, designed to preserve the original style of your phone while still offering vital protection. Tests show this particular model withstands up to 1000 drops.

Sold by Amazon

OtterBox Commuter Series

OtterBox is known for making some of the most durable cases on the market. This commuter case is not only sturdy but also features antimicrobial technology and port protection to keep your phone cleaner and more hygienic.

Sold by Amazon iPhone and Galaxy

OtterBox Defender Series

The Defender Series cases’ design is for active lifestyles and those who need superior protection by providing multi-layer protection. The included belt clip gives you the option to keep your phone accessible when you need it the most.

Sold by Amazon iPhone and Galaxy

Smartish Wallet Case

Those looking to get rid of a bulky wallet can benefit from this protective card holder case. This lightweight case has textured sides for a firm grip and can hold up to 3 cards and some extra cash.

Sold by Amazon for iPhone and Galaxy

Samsung LED Wallet Cover

This impressive wallet case design for the Samsung Galaxy includes an interior card pocket that’s great for keeping your ID and bank cards safe. The LED exterior display shows the time and any missed notifications.

Sold by Amazon

JOTO Universal Waterproof Pouch

While not an everyday case, this waterproof pouch is designed for those who want to take their phone on a snorkeling trip, kayaking adventure or using their phone around the pool. Designed to fit most current smartphone models, you can easily take photos or answer messages while in the water.

Sold by Amazon

Lifeproof FRĒ SERIES Waterproof Case

Compatible with the 2nd generation iPhone SE, this waterproof and snowproof case is excellent for skiers, hikers, boaters and anyone who wants to protect their phone from moisture damage. This robust case is also drop-proof up to two meters.

Sold by Amazon

Pela Eco-friendly Phone Case

Many people end up getting a new phone every few years, making their old case no longer relevant. This sleek protective Pela case is biodegradable and compostable, so you can cut down on waste when it’s time to upgrade your phone.

Sold by Amazon

