What’s new with iPhone?

Apple’s latest version of their iPhone operating system, iOS 16, is coming sometime this fall alongside the launch of the next iteration of the iPhone, likely called iPhone 14. As is usual with a newly numbered iOS launch, there is a bevy of new features and helpful tweaks that aim to make your iPhone better than it’s ever been, and if Apple has their way, better than the competition ever could be.

Lock screen

Personalization

The lock screen will have more personalization options than ever. You can choose multiple photos to play as a slideshow and layer them so that your subject practically pops out of your screen. You can apply color filters and tints, and for the first time, change the font style.

You can also create multiple lock screens with different designs and settings that you can swap between freely.

Notifications

You can now choose how your notifications appear in a list, stacked or hidden view. They will also start appearing on the bottom of your screen so as not to block your new design.

Widgets and live activities

You can set widgets to your lock screen so you can glance at key information such as the weather, your battery level and calendar events all without having to unlock your phone.

You can also view certain live activities, such as to-the-minute updates of a sports match or the status of a delivery order, from the lock screen without inputting your password.

Focus

Apple’s Focus system is becoming more streamlined, so you can finely tune what apps, messages and notifications come through in any given focus. You’ll also be able to change Focus with a quick swipe.

Photos

With iOS 16 you can set up a shared iCloud photo library with up to five other people. How you share them is up to, including a feature that automatically shares photos with people who are in the photo taken. Plus, any organization or edits made to photos in the shared iCloud library are made for everyone.

Messages

Editing

The biggest change is you will now be able to edit messages you’ve already sent so you never have to face the embarrassment of using the wrong “their/they’re/there” again. You can even unsend a message entirely or mark an incoming message as unread if you want to respond to it later.

SharePlay

Sync up your videos and music with your friends or family with the in-app SharePlay system. Anyone in the message chain can play, pause, rewind or fast-forward the chosen show or album and everyone in the chain will have their streams automatically adjusted.

Collaboration

You’ll soon be able to share notes, Safari tabs and other work-related links in a message chain and get updates on that chain as needed when one of those shared apps or services is used.

Mail

On top of a superior search system that delivers more accurate results, you’ll also be able to unsend and schedule emails. Plus, you’ll be notified if you try to send an email without that key attachment you mentioned so it gets sent the first time.

Safari

The Passkey system is becoming even more secure so you can destress about data leaks and phishing schemes.

You’ll also be able to share your tabs and bookmarks or send messages without ever leaving Safari so you can plan better and easier with groups.

Dictation

Dictation is getting an upgrade, too. Now all those pesky question marks, commas and periods you used to have to say out loud will be automatically added as you speak. You can also insert emojis with your voice just by using its name.

You can even use dictation while typing so you can make minor tweaks without having to stop and go back.

One more thing

There’s so much more packed into iOS 16, including being able to add multiple stops to a route in Maps and access your transit cards directly, a new pay later function in Apple Pay and Wallet and a new medication tracking system in the Health app.

What’s the best iPhone to buy?

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

This is Apple’s current flagship iPhone and the best of the best. It has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and the best camera hardware and software. It comes in five colors and four data storage sizes.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro contains all of the same strengths as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, including the camera, 5G capability and ultra-fast A15 Bionic chip. It just has a smaller screen size of 6.1 inches.

Apple iPhone 13

If you don’t care about having all the bleeding edge improvements packed into the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max but still want the latest model iPhone, the 13 is for you. It’s the same size as the 13 Pro but has a slightly reduced screen and camera quality.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

If you’re one of those people who hate how big phones can be nowadays, consider the iPhone 13 Mini. Compared to the 13 it has a smaller screen size of 5.4 inches and two fewer hours of maximum battery life, but it is otherwise the same.

Apple iPhone SE (Third Generation)

The iPhone SE is the iPhone built for those who just want to make a few calls, send a few texts, and occasionally surf the web. It’s the most affordable iPhone, but it still has a good quality 4.7-inch display and the same powerful A15 Bionic chip as the entire iPhone 13 line.

Apple iPhone 12

Brand new iPhones are famously expensive, but you don’t need to spend top dollar on the newest model when last year’s is almost as good. Compared to the iPhone 13, the 12 only has an incrementally worse camera and slower A14 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Exactly like the iPhone 12 compares to the iPhone 13, so does the 12 mini compare to the 13 Mini. However, it does offer light green, dark blue and purple colors not found in the current 13 iPhone line.

