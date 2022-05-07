The best way to record audio for the iPhone

As more casual consumers begin recording audio on their phones for podcasts or songs, the need for higher-quality recording devices is growing. Attachable microphones are the best way to improve audio quality on a phone recording. For iPhones in particular, there are several different microphones specifically designed to work with the phone. However, knowing which one is best for what will record can be difficult. However, there are still several high-quality options available that will fit the needs of any user.

What to look for in a quality microphone for iPhone

Style of microphone

The first decision to be made when buying a microphone is what type to buy. Clip-on mics are the easiest for interviews or more movement-focused recording while filming a video. Shotgun mics are best used for static recording where the audio focuses in one place. Handheld mics are great for moving the mic to where it can focus on specific sounds. Finally, stereo mics are good for having two-person conversations across videos or calls.

Recorded sound quality

One of the most crucial features for any microphone is how well it records the audio. Most reviews and users will provide the best idea of how clean and undistorted any recorded sounds are.

Wireless connection capabilities

For some users, having a mic that can record to a connected device via Bluetooth may be more convenient than a wired connection. Several different microphones are compatible with Bluetooth connections to make it easier to record audio while moving around or without being incredibly close to a phone.

Size and portability

For users looking to record on an iPhone in particular, the ability to transport and move the microphone around will probably be a higher priority. Many microphones can connect to a phone easily. However, they may require being stationary to use well. Other microphones are smaller and easier to take around to different locations.

How much you can expect to spend on a microphone for iPhone

The cost of a microphone that is compatible with the iPhone can range dramatically, with lower-end mics being around $20 or even less. On the higher end, microphones with great quality audio and design can cost up to $200, if not more. Generally speaking, for most average users, a good quality microphone should cost around $50.

What’s the best microphone for iPhone to buy?

Top microphone for iPhone

Shure MV88 iOS Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone

What you need to know: This is a high-quality microphone that connects directly to the lightning port on the iPhone for basic recording needs.

What you’ll love: The microphone is small and easy to bring to multiple locations without any problems. The microphone is also made entirely of metal on the outside to prevent any damage in transport.

What you should consider: The microphone is pricier at over $140, and it requires A-batteries to run, which can be tedious.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top microphone for iPhone for the money

Ttstar Professional Lavalier Lapel Microphone Omnidirectional Condenser Mic

What you need to know: This is an affordable lapel mic that connects directly to the iPhone through a lighting cable.

What you’ll love: The microphone is designed with noise-canceling technology to prevent any static or outside sounds from ruining the recording. The cable also is built to avoid damage when in transport.

What you should consider: Some users report an occasional pop or a click on the recordings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Shure MV51 Digital Large-Diaphragm Condenser Microphone

What you need to know: This is another high-quality microphone from Shure that comes with a lightning cable instead of a direct connection to the phone.

What you’ll love: The mic comes with five different audio settings for speaking, playing instruments or singing, among others. The mic also has a kickstand for easy setup anywhere.

What you should consider: Much like the other Shure mic, the device is costly at $150.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.