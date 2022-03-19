Which Gerber knife is best?

When it comes to outdoor activities and especially those away from your home in the wildest of areas, a strong and durable pocket knife could mean the difference between an easy and a difficult experience. With the Gerber brand, you know that it will always make for an easier experience, no matter your specific selection.

The best Gerber knife is the Gerber STL 2.0 Knife. It’s one of the most durable and sharpest options available while also being stunningly light: it only weighs a single ounce. Despite the lightweight and ultra-thin blade, it refuses to bend unless strong amounts of pressure are applied.

What to know before you buy a Gerber knife

Material

Most of Gerber’s knives are stainless steel with very high carbon content, generally known as surgical stainless steel. The chromium and manganese inside it also raise its rust resistance and helps it hold an edge for far longer. It doesn’t flex, however, so Gerber knives meant for prying slightly lower the carbon content in the blade.

Shape

There are close to half a dozen shapes a Gerber knife can be in, each with its own strengths and disadvantages, from trailing point blades to Wharncliffes.

Serration

An option for the blade is serration. In practice, this drastically increases their effectiveness at sawing through objects, but it sacrifices a standard cutting edge to do so. Select the option which best fits your needs, or hell, buy one of each.

Handle

A Gerber knife handle can be many different materials and there’s more to their construction than just the function of holding the blade. You can follow the above link for a closer look at the subject.

What to look for in a quality Gerber knife

Fixed vs. folding

Fixed: A fixed blade is attached to the handle instead of a hinge to hide away in the handle. You’ll need a sheath to store the blade in when not in use to prevent accidental injury.

Folding: The typical pocket knife is in a folding style. They’re available in a truly staggering amount of sizes and shapes; some can fit on a key ring while others won’t fit in the average hand.

Extras

Occasionally you can get more for your money than just the Gerber knife. Some optional extras that it might include could be a sheath and not just for fixed blades. Most Gerber knives also include clips to attach the knife to your belt or pocket, and in rare cases, a fire-starting rod.

How much you can expect to spend on a Gerber knife

Even the cheapest pocket knife is a work of the highest quality with the Gerber brand where the cost is generally lower for smaller knives. You can find those options starting at around $25. If you want a larger, more feature-rich knife, you’re welcome to spend closer to the $40-$80 range, with the very best costing no more than $130; a price still lower than many other brands.

Gerber knife FAQ

Do stainless steel blades, Gerber or otherwise, rust?

A. Stainless steel is highly rust resistant and one of the most rust-resistant metals available in general. However, it still contains a certain amount of iron, which will invariably lead to rusting if the knife is allowed to remain in extended contact with moisture and oxygen.

Is it easy to sharpen a stainless steel Gerber blade?

A. It is a touch more difficult to sharpen a stainless steel blade no matter the brand. The good news is stainless steel blades retain their edge for far longer and in harsher circumstances than most other metals used in blades. The best way to prevent needing a long and tiresome sharpening is to prevent the blade from becoming dull in the first place with semi-regular sharpening. If worse comes to worst, you can also send your blade back to Gerber to have them re-sharpen it for you, though they don’t re-sharpen serrated blades.

What’s the best Gerber knife to buy?

Top Gerber knife

Gerber STL 2.0 Knife

What you need to know: This Gerber knife is incredibly light and thin while maintaining its strength and durability.

What you’ll love: The blade is very high quality and holds its edge despite its thin design, which weighs only a single ounce.

What you should consider: The lock that keeps the blade from opening can be challenging to release.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Gerber knife for the money

Gerber EAB Pocket Knife

What you need to know: If you hate sharpening your knives, you’ll love this replaceable blade pocket knife.

What you’ll love: It is incredibly compact with a folded size of only 2.4 inches long.

What you should consider: This is another Gerber knife with a difficult-to-release locking mechanism.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Gerber LMF II Infantry Knife

What you need to know: Although this Gerber knife is of the highest quality, the price is quite high for what you get.

What you’ll love: A 5-inch blade and smooth, soft grip make this knife perfect for short or long use.

What you should consider: It deserves to be repeated that this option is very high priced and you could find similar knives for less.

Where to buy: Amazon

