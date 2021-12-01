Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

When choosing a high-end Christmas gift for your wife, consider products that offer experiences and activities you can do together or with friends.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?

It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your wife a high-end Christmas gift can be especially difficult because of the deluge of advertisements and sales around the holidays. Navigating the minefield of family obligations during the holiday season only adds stress to the task.

If you identify with these challenges or are simply running low on gift inspiration, don’t worry. Here’s a list of our favorite high-end Christmas gifts for the special person in your life.

Do you need a few more high-end gift recommendations for the special people in your life this holiday season? Check out these gift guides:

Best high-end Christmas gifts for the foodie wife

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Whether your wife is a smoothie master or looking to make a first foray into the world of blended goodies, this Vitamix blender can handle it all. With five pre-programmed settings, variable speed control, aircraft-grade hardened stainless steel blades and a self-cleaning feature, the Vitamix Professional Series 750 has all the bells and whistles. The blender also comes with a convenient cookbook and instructional video.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker

If you’ve ever wondered how your wife manages to do all the things she does, there’s a good chance coffee is part of the equation. Give your wife the gift of good-tasting energy with this versatile coffee maker. Whether she wants to brew a pot of coffee or a single iced latte, this machine can handle it. It comes with a 50-ounce glass carafe as well as an easily stored frother that works for hot and cold milk. This coffee maker can accept drink vessels of all shapes and sizes, so you don’t have to worry about messy transfers from a cup to a travel mug.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Edn ‘SmallGarden’ Indoor Smart Garden

This elegant smart garden lets you and your wife grow fresh herbs in any climate at any time of year from the comfort of your kitchen. This is an especially great high-end Christmas gift because the colder months often bring the end of the growing season. You and your wife can also sign up for a great subscription program that will send you seed pods based on the natural growing cycle of your herbs. The best part is that the lights are automatic and the downloadable app will tell you and your wife when to water the plants. So your plants will never go thirsty and you’ll never have to worry.

Sold by Amazon

Best high-end Christmas gifts for the tech-savvy wife

Dyson Pure Cool Desk Air Purifier And Fan

This is the coolest high-end Christmas gift you can get your wife. Unlike most fans and air purifiers, the bladeless design on this Dyson is striking and makes it decorative as well as functional. Featuring Dyson’s patented Pure Cool technology and air purifier that removes 99.97% of pollutants, this fan is great if your wife suffers from allergies or simply wants a breath of fresh air. The Pure Cool desk air purifier has an intelligent sensor that tells the fan when to start purifying and when to dim the LED lights for nighttime mode.

Sold by Amazon

SideTrak Portable Laptop Monitor

This 12.5-inch monitor easily attaches to the back of most laptops to turn them into portable dual-screen workstations. If your wife is a frequent traveler or works remotely, she will love the enhancements this monitor provides. The mount lets the user extend the monitor, as well as rotate it up to 270 degrees for presentations or group work. To top it all off, the SideTrak portable monitor is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee as well as a full one-year warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer

This neat little gadget is a great high-end Christmas gift for your wife because you can capture and physically share precious moments with family and friends on the spot. All your wife has to do is connect her phone to the printer via Bluetooth, and she can start printing 2-by-3-inch photos directly from her photo albums or social-media accounts. Another excellent feature of the IVY mini photo printer is that you can edit your photos in their app and then print images with a peel-and-stick back.

Sold by Amazon

Best high-end Christmas gifts for the adventurous wife

Osprey Hikelite Backpack

This 18-liter hiking backpack offers excellent storage and great looks, which makes it a great gift for your wife to take on your next hike together. Osprey is a leader in the backpacking industry and the Hikelite backpack is chock full of innovations. For example, the Hikelite has Osprey’s patented AirSpeed mesh back panel that will keep your wife cool and comfortable during a full day of strenuous activity. Plus, it comes with an integrated rain cover to keep her gear safe and dry in adverse weather.

Sold by Amazon

Selk’bag Original 6G Wearable Sleeping Bag

This sleeping bag is just as useful in your living room as it is on a cold-weather camping trip. Designed to be worn as a one-piece suit, it combines the comfort and warmth of a sleeping bag and the practicality of clothing. Your wife can easily bring her hands in and out of the bag and store her essentials in one of the many interior and exterior pockets. Plus, the Selk’bag comes with removable booties so she can wear normal shoes around the campsite, or living room when she’s not sleeping.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

William Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.