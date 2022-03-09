Which Saie beauty product is best?

If you haven’t heard of Saie, it is a clean makeup brand that doesn’t make you choose between quality ingredients and high-performing, on-trend products. Founded in 2019 by a former Estée Lauder executive, Saie is rigorous about its ingredients and formulas, yet still offers accessible, chic products. For example, the popular Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer is packed with skin-loving ingredients and it delivers sheer, dewy coverage in flattering shades. Here are the best Saie beauty products to add to your clean-beauty makeup routine.

What to know before you buy a Saie beauty product

High-quality makeup

Saie makes high-quality makeup for the beauty aficionado who doesn’t always have time for (or interest in) a full-face beat. Saie’s product line consists mostly of clean face makeup, like tinted moisturizers and highlighters. The brand also offers staples like clean mascara, blush and lip balm. If your makeup style trends toward naturally light and dewy looks, Saie’s minimalist line will make great additions to your makeup bag.

Cruelty-free

Saie is Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free; Leaping Bunny is an organization that certifies companies that pledge to eliminate animal testing from all stages of product development. Therefore, Saie does not test on animals or sell its products in places where animal testing is required by law, and depending on your veganism principles, most Saie products are also vegan. Some products, like Saie’s mascara, contain beeswax that has been sustainably and ethically sourced.

Great for those sensitive to fragrance

Saie’s makeup is free from synthetic fragrance, a catchall term for the thousands of chemicals that make cosmetics smell better. Saie’s product fragrances come from essential oils or other natural sources.

What to look for in a quality Saie beauty product

Earth-friendly products and practices

Saie prioritizes sustainability in its packaging as well as its products. All the ingredients Saie uses are biodegradable, so nothing stays in the environment to potentially cause harm to other organisms. Plus, much of Saie’s packaging is made from post-consumer recycled materials, and the company partners with TerraCycle, so all of its packaging can be recycled again. Saie is open about all of its business standards and product development on its website, so if you’re interested in supporting a company that’s transparent about how its products came to be, Saie should appeal to you.

Affordable luxury

One of the advantages of being founded by a beauty-industry veteran is the ability to connect to high-quality ingredients without the middleman. This helps Saie introduce products that feature luxury ingredients at affordable price points.

Sample sizes and minis

If you’re hesitant to open your wallet for a new product, or if you want a smaller package to bring along on vacation or to work, consider trying one of Saie’s mini or sample-size products. The brand’s gel highlighter and mascara are both available in more affordable, travel-friendly sizes, and additional sample sets can be found on their website.

How much you can expect to spend on Saie beauty products

While Saie products are formulated with safe, high-quality ingredients, the brand is relatively affordable compared to other prestige beauty brands, with products that cost between $18-$34. For example, Saie Slip Tint costs $32 for a 1.35-ounce (40mL) tube, and Saie’s clean mascara costs $24.

Saie beauty products FAQ

Is Saie beauty clean?

A. The definition of “clean,” “organic” or “green” beauty is currently unspecified and unregulated in the US, but Saie sets a high standard by omitting more than 2,000 potentially irritating ingredients, including parabens, phthalates, sulfates and mineral oil. Saie also omits all petroleum-based ingredients as well as phenoxyethanol, a potentially allergenic alcohol-based preservative that’s still found in many “clean” cosmetics brands.

Are Saie beauty products worth it?

A. Overall, Saie beauty products are very highly rated by satisfied users. Both the brand’s makeup and its tools are eco-conscious and high-performing. If you’re interested in switching to natural cosmetics, and if you prefer more minimalist, natural-looking makeup, all of Saie’s products are worth a look.

What’s the best Saie beauty product to buy?

Top Saie beauty product

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer

What you need to know: This smooth, lightweight moisturizer, an Allure Best of Beauty winner, evens out skin tone and protects your complexion with SPF 35.

What you’ll love: It comes in 12 carefully formulated shades and gives skin sheer, dewy coverage. It’s formulated with ingredients like hydrating hyaluronic acid and brightening licorice root. Sun protection is accomplished with physical, not chemical, sunscreen ingredients.

What you should consider: Coverage is sheer, and the formula may be too shiny for oily or combination skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Saie beauty product for the money

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter

What you need to know: Another Allure Best of Beauty winner, this highlighter is a multitasker that can leave your skin with a “lit from within” glow.

What you’ll love: It’s formulated with plant-based glycerin, vitamin C and rosehip seed oil to brighten and moisturize your skin. The luminizer comes in two shades and the water-based formula can be mixed in with your skincare or foundation, according to your desired level of radiance.

What you should consider: Not everyone is a fan of the highlighter’s scent. Also, depending on your other makeup, it may be tricky to layer your products and achieve a visible glow.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Saie Mascara 101

What you need to know: Clean mascaras have a reputation for fading, but Saie’s formula includes hydrating oils that let the mascara stay flexible — not brittle and flaky — on your lashes.

What you’ll love: It’s formulated with 100% naturally derived ingredients that provide lift and volume without clumping or flaking. The specially-shaped brush makes it easy to coat every eyelash.

What you should consider: The formula isn’t waterproof, which may lead to smudging. Depending on your eyelash length or the amount of mascara (or false eyelashes) you’re used to wearing, the coverage may feel too light.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.