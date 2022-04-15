Which RMS Beauty product is best?

Since 2009, RMS Beauty’s performance-focused organic cosmetics have earned a slew of awards and a cult following. The brand formulates everything from beauty oil to lipstick using high-quality ingredients that are kept as close to their natural state as possible to maximize their nutritional benefits. If you’re seeking a highlighter that delivers natural radiance while actually improving your skin’s health, RMS Beauty’s Living Luminizer is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an RMS Beauty product

RMS Beauty was founded by a makeup artist

Rose-Marie Swift had been working as a makeup artist for years when she started observing — and experiencing — health concerns she attributed to the chemicals in the cosmetics she worked with. She started RMS Beauty in 2009, pioneering the modern clean beauty movement with nourishing yet dependable cosmetics formulas that met her standards for both product performance and safety.

Beauty multitaskers

As a clean beauty brand, the ingredient list isn’t RMS Beauty’s only concern. Its products and packaging both strive to address other beauty industry issues like sustainability and waste, so many RMS Beauty products can be used for multiple purposes. For example, the “Un” Cover-Up concealer also works as a clean foundation. Other versatile, easy-to-use multitaskers include the Lip2Cheek Cream Blush and the Master Radiance Base Cream.

Cruelty-free clean beauty

Clean beauty is often, but not always, cruelty-free. RMS Beauty does not test products or ingredients on animals, nor are its products sold in countries that require animal testing, making it a cruelty-free company. Its products are also nano-free, so they won’t harm coral reef environments.

What to look for in a quality RMS Beauty product

Natural, minimally processed ingredients

RMS Beauty was founded to help beauty professionals and makeup fans escape daily exposure to the potentially harmful chemicals found in cosmetics. As one of the first mainstream clean beauty brands, RMS Beauty sets a high standard for its ingredients. The brand uses organic, food-grade, raw or wildcrafted ingredients in all its formulas. RMS Beauty product ingredients are as close to their living and/or natural state as possible to preserve all their benefits.

‘No-makeup’ makeup essentials

RMS Beauty may have been founded by a makeup artist, but you don’t need to be a makeup artist yourself to make these products work for you. Recognizing that not everyone has the time or the skills for complicated makeup, RMS Beauty delivers effortless-looking, low-key looks that don’t compromise on performance. Its intuitive, multiuse products can be relied on to easily highlight your unique natural beauty. Plus, with the brand’s skin-loving formulas, your skin ends up feeling as good as it looks.

Makeup for all skin types

Generally, clean beauty brands have tended to fall into one of two categories: youthful and buzzy or reliable but outdated. Since RMS Beauty was founded by a beauty professional with more than three decades of experience, the company emphasizes timeless looks and high-performing products, creating formulas that are easy to use for dry, oily, sensitive or mature skin.

How much you can expect to spend on RMS Beauty products

RMS Beauty face makeup generally costs $34-52, while lip products and eye makeup can be found for $22-$28. Skin care like lip balm, beauty oil and serums cost $20-$78.

RMS Beauty product FAQ

What does wildcrafted mean?

A. Wildcrafted ingredients are foraged and harvested from their natural, uncultivated growing environment. Wildcrafted botanicals are valued for their hardiness since they have had to survive without human assistance. Wildcrafting is ideally done with high levels of knowledge and respect for the plant and the environment it grows in.

Is RMS Beauty sustainable?

A. RMS Beauty products are made in the USA with ethically sourced ingredients harvested or grown with careful attention to their environmental impact. Plus, many of its products are packaged using recyclable glass and aluminum instead of plastic, and its boxes are made using 80% wind power.

What’s the best RMS Beauty product to buy?

Top RMS Beauty product

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer

What you need to know: This creamy, coconut oil-infused highlighter transforms your complexion with its red-carpet-worthy, naturally dewy finish.

What you’ll love: The nourishing formula contains coconut and castor seed oils and vitamin E to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier. The award-winning highlighter is easy to apply and can be used to add a shimmery glow anywhere on your face, even as an eye shadow. It comes in five shades.

What you should consider: Some users felt it made them look shiny, not radiant. Its creamy, oil-based formula can make layering products challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Credo Beauty, Lovelyskin and Violet Grey

Top RMS Beauty product for the money

RMS Beauty “Un” Cover-Up Concealer

What you need to know: Do you seek hydrating, rejuvenating and natural-looking coverage? Try this multitasking concealer that’s beloved by both beauty editors and celebrities.

What you’ll love: A little goes a long way with this lightweight, melting formula. It can act as a concealer or foundation for skin that still looks like skin. It minimizes the appearance of pores and redness, and it can be built up to medium coverage. It’s available in 16 inclusive shades.

What you should consider: It should be followed with setting powder to help it last, and even with powder, its natural finish may appear too shiny on oily skin types. Coverage can be too light for some blemishes or under-eye dark circles.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Credo Beauty, SkinStore and Lovelyskin

Worth checking out

RMS Beauty Buriti Bronzer

What you need to know: This sheer, shimmery natural bronzer delivers a sun-kissed glow as well as a dose of skin-loving nutrients.

What you’ll love: The creamy formula is easy to blend out with just your fingertips. Its unique color formulation makes it look more natural than many bronzers on the market. Wildcrafted buriti oil, shea butter and cocoa butter hydrate, condition and provide antioxidants.

What you should consider: It has a reddish tint, which may be too dark or warm for some skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Credo Beauty, SkinStore and Lovelyskin

