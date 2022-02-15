Which eyelash enhancer is best?

Long, fluttery eyelashes are sure to make your eyes stand out. Mascara and false lashes are a great way to boost the appearance of your natural lashes, especially if they aren’t as long or full as you’d like. But you may not have the time to apply makeup every day, or you may not want to wear makeup all the time. Fortunately, eyelash enhancers can help your natural lashes achieve length and fullness, so you don’t have to reach for the makeup bag every day.

Eyelash enhancers condition and hydrate your lashes to boost their strength and length. They help reduce breakage and prevent shedding, making your lashes look longer and fuller. They’re usually very easy to apply, but individual results vary from formula to formula. If you’re looking for an eyelash enhancer that delivers real results in just a few weeks, the Grand Cosmetics GrandeLASH MD is an outstanding option.

What to know before you buy an eyelash enhancer

Eyelash enhancing options

Eyelash enhancers are just one way to make your lashes stand out. And it’s important to understand all your options before you decide how you want to up your eyelash game. Here are some other ways to get outstanding eyelashes.

Eyelash enhancer: As mentioned, these products contain ingredients to help condition, hydrate and strengthen your lashes. While they don’t necessarily lengthen your lash immediately, you’ll see a difference over time. Most lash enhancers don’t have any side effects beyond possible irritation for those with sensitive skin.

Natural oils: Many natural oils can help condition your lashes to keep them from getting dry and brittle. You may want to try a small application of olive oil, argan oil, coconut oil or castor oil on your lash line to reduce breakage and shedding. While this is the most affordable lash enhancer option, natural oils don't work for everyone.

False lashes: False lashes are one of the most popular and dramatic ways to make your lashes pop, especially if you want instant results. You can find false lashes in all kinds of styles, allowing you to choose the best length and thickness for your eye shape. There's definitely a learning curve to applying false lashes, though, and some people experience irritation from the lash adhesive.

Lash extensions: Lash extensions are similar to false lashes, but they're semi-permanent, which means you can wear them for about six weeks. They're made of silk, mink or synthetic fibers and attach to the ends of your natural lashes. Lash extensions are fairly expensive, and the application process can take a long time. They can also cause breakage for your natural lashes and may cause irritation.

Medication: Some topical prescription medications can help your lashes grow thicker and longer. They also prevent shedding. But you'll need to go to the doctor to get a prescription, and some medications have the potential for side effects, like discoloration of your skin or iris. Medicated products are usually pretty pricey, too.

Eyelash enhancer benefits

Lash enhancers have many advantages that can make them a better option than other products. The main benefit of a lash enhancer is it’s easy to apply. Most enhancers come in a tube, which you can apply directly to your lash line with the included brush or wand. They are also usually more affordable than other lash products and can even double as brow treatments to help your brows look fuller.

What to look for in a quality eyelash enhancer

Ingredients

Lash enhancers need high-quality moisturizing ingredients to hydrate the lashes. Look for nutrients like biotin and panthenol to nourish the hair. Many formulas also contain botanicals and peptides to strengthen and condition the lashes. It’s also important to know what ingredients to avoid. For example, stay away from formulas that contain parabens and other harsh ingredients that can trigger a reaction if you have sensitive skin.

Tube design

Eyelash enhancers usually come in a tube, similar to mascara. That makes them easy to hold when you’re applying the enhancer. It’s also a perfect size for travel because it fits easily in any bag.

Multi-purpose formula

Some eyelash enhancers can act as multi-purpose products. They will help your lashes look fuller and longer and can also help improve the look of sparse brows. Before applying an enhancer to your brows, read the product instructions to make sure it’s safe to use on your brows.

How much you can expect to spend on an eyelash enhancer

Eyelash enhancers typically cost between $30-$125. Lower-end enhancers that take a while to work usually range from $30-$40. And you’ll likely pay $65-$80 for a mid-range enhancer that offers quicker results. High-end enhancers often cost between $100-$125, but they typically provide noticeable results more quickly.

Eyelash enhancer FAQ

How noticeable are the results from an eyelash enhancer?

A. The results from an eyelash enhancer aren’t as dramatic as those from false lashes or lash extensions. The product typically takes some time to work, so the results are gradual. It helps to take before and after photos to keep track of your results.

Will an eyelash enhancer irritate my eyes?

A. While eyelash enhancers usually contain gentle ingredients designed to condition and hydrate your lashes, they sometimes cause a reaction if you have sensitive skin or eyes. Stop using it immediately if you notice any itching or redness.

What’s the best eyelash enhancer to buy?

Top eyelash enhancer

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH MD

What you need to know: This cult-favorite lash enhancer usually takes a couple of months to work. But they provide noticeable results, even more so than other enhancers.

What you’ll love: Results become apparent in just a few weeks. The formula helps your lashes look longer, thicker and darker. You can also use it to help with sparse brows making it an excellent value for the price.

What you should consider: Those with sensitive eyes and skin may experience redness and irritation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top eyelash enhancer for the money

Silksence Growth Serum for Lash and Brow Irritation Free Formula

What you need to know: This budget-friendly lash enhancer is surprisingly effective and works well on nearly all skin types.

What you’ll love: It boasts an anti-irritation formula, making it ideal for even those with sensitive skin. It’s easy to apply and comes with user-friendly instructions. While it takes a few weeks to see results, they will last for a few months.

What you should consider: Some users felt they didn’t notice a difference.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

What you need to know: In just a few weeks, this lash enhancer will provide you with noticeable results that rival the look of lash extensions.

What you’ll love: Application is easy and mess-free. It takes only two to three weeks to see results, and you can use it on sparse brows as well.

What you should consider: It has a pretty hefty price tag, considering the size of the tube.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

