Celebrate your best life or show off your support with some fantastic Disney merchandise

IN THIS ARTICLE:

Every year, June has been set aside as Pride Month, where members and supporters of the LGBTQ community celebrate what it means to them. But the month is also a time to recognize the challenges the community still faces and spark meaningful discussions on global inclusion. Many companies see Pride Month as the “cool” thing to do. However, Disney has been committed to celebrating diversity for some time. According to Disney’s global vice president of marketing Lisa Beckett, “Disney has a long history of supporting LGBTQIA+ organizations and charities around the world.”

Stocking up on Pride Month

Disney officially inaugurated Pride Month with its first Pride Collection in 2018, with special merchandise that featured Mickey Mouse and the Disney logo to celebrate the month. Three years later, the celebrations expanded to include characters from “Star Wars,” Marvel and Pixar.

As Disney explains, the annual Pride Collection is created by members and allies of the LGBTQ community and “is a long-standing and critical celebration across Disney.” To help and support the global community, Disney works with nonprofit organizations throughout the year by providing products, experiences, content and philanthropy. Disney donates profits from this collection to LGBTQ organizations worldwide.

In the U.S., Disney lends a helping hand to eight LGBTQ communities, including GLSEN, which aims to make schools a safe and affirming learning environment for all K-12 students. Disney also helps the Los Angeles LGBT Center, one of the longest-standing communities, which was founded in 1969. Disney also partners with several LGBTQ organizations in Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Best Disney Pride Collection products

Mickey Mouse Icon Pin With Transgender Flag

This enamel pin is a great way to show your support for Pride Month and everybody who celebrates it. Decorated in the ancient cloisonné style, it features the iconic Mickey silhouette filled with the transgender flag. It has “PR” on one side and “UD” on the other, leaving the silhouette to take up the place of the “O” to spell “Proud.”

Sold by Disney

The Muppets Miss Piggy Pin Disney Pride Collection

With the words “fierce and fabulous” clearly visible at the bottom of the pin, it’s the perfect way to show off your support. It features Miss Piggy in a striking pose wearing a rainbow dress, and there is glitter all around her. It comes on a Disney Pride Collection backer card and has a Disney Pin Trading 2023 back-stamp.

Sold by Disney

Mickey Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack

Keep all your belongings safe in this mini backpack which has a giant rainbow heart on the back. It features 3D Mickey ears, a Disney Parks-Loungefly nameplate, and in the bottom right corner is the word “Pride” in rainbow colors. But perhaps the best aspect of this backpack is the lining inside, which is covered with rainbow-colored Mickeys.

Sold by Disney and Walmart

Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Adults — Disney Pride Collection

Stay warm when things get a bit chilly with this clean white pullover hoodie, made from 100% cotton. It has a pouch pocket (there is no hand divider), a drawstring hood and in the center is a screen art of Mickey Mouse with a circular rainbow behind him. The long sleeves have ribbed cuffs and hems, and the interior has a snug fleece lining.

Sold by Disney

Mickey Mouse Spirit Jersey for Adults — Disney Pride Collection

This is an absolutely trippy jersey, and it’s perfect for celebrating Pride Month. The loud, proud and colorful print features Mickey Mouse icons, rainbows, hearts, and crowns in an almost-psychedelic ‘70s look. On the back, it has “Disney Pride” printed in puff ink and underneath that is Mickey with outstretched arms. It has a ribbed crew neck and cuffs and a shirttail hem.

Sold by Disney

BB-Y0U Droid Factory Figure — Star Wars Pride Collection

The Star Wars franchise is also part of the Pride Collection, and this colorful BB-Y0U astromech droid has been specially designed for Pride Month — making it a collector’s item. Standing 2 inches tall, the droid is decked out in rainbow accents, and the top half is removable.

Sold by Disney

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Mug — Disney Pride Collection

There is no better way to enjoy your morning brew than with this extremely colorful mug. It features Mickey and Minnie in various poses, overlaid on rivers of rainbows, clouds, flowers and decals. It is finished with a high gloss glaze, stands 4.5 inches tall and has a black interior and handle.

Sold by Disney

Loki, America Chavez and Valkyrie Pin Set — Marvel Pride Collection

You can’t have Pride Month without including characters from the Marvel cinematic universe, so wear your support with pride by pinning one of these (or all three) to yourself. It features the three characters on their own pins in striking colors and the word “Love” is underneath Loki, “Bold” underneath Valkyrie, and “Strong” underneath America Chavez.

Sold by Disney

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.