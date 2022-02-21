Which flower cardigan is best?

A cardigan is a perfect piece of clothing for everyone to own. It works well with layering or mixing outfits to match almost every occasion, from casual wear to dinners and parties. The same is true for cardigans decorated with flowers, and the Vlojelry Women’s Flower Long Sleeve Open Front Short Cardigan is an excellent choice for those looking to add to their cardigan repertoire.

What to know before you buy a flower cardigan

History of cardigans

The front-opening knitted sweater comes from James Thomas Brudenell, a lieutenant general in the British army and the 7th Earl of Cardigan. During the Crimean War in the mid-1850s, cardigans were a staple of clothing worn by military officers, and after the war, they became popular outside the army. It was not until the 1920s that the cardigan was revitalized and revolutionized by Coco Chanel, who preferred the button-down design to pullovers.

Types of cardigans

The most common kind is the traditional button-down style, typically made of light materials such as cotton or polyester. These are perfect for spring or summer. Other types include belted cardigans, tunic cardigans and cardigan vests.

Seasonal cardigans

An important consideration when buying a cardigan is when it will be worn most. Knitted cardigans are thick and warm, perfect for colder weather and can help keep you cozy on cooler nights. Lighter cardigans or cardigan vests are better for layering or wearing with more agreeable weather.

What to look for in a quality flower cardigan

Size

It should not be too loose or too tight. It should be able to close without squeezing your chest too much and without draping. However, many styles of cardigans, such as long cardigans, benefit from a larger design. These are meant to hang open despite having buttons and often hang to the knees or over the hands.

Color

Picking a color that fits your aesthetic and wardrobe is essential in any clothing selection. Many flower cardigans come in multiple colors and patterns, so you can wear them by themselves or with a neutral coat or undershirt.

Personal style

At the end of the day, the most important quality to determine when buying a cardigan is if it matches your style. You want to feel confident when wearing it. If it fits your tastes, it will ultimately be an excellent match for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a flower cardigan

Flower cardigans vary in cost depending on the brand and material. Most flower cardigans will cost between $20-$40.

Flower cardigan FAQ

What is the best way to care for a cardigan?

A. Most are machine washable. However, it is essential to pay attention to its care instructions before washing to avoid bleeding, fraying or wrinkling.

Are cardigans good for the winter?

A. Though many are made of thicker materials and may be able to keep you warm, most cardigans are not explicitly made for cooler seasons. However, they are good to pair with a nice winter coat or jacket.

What are the best flower cardigans to buy?

Top flower cardigan

Vlojelry Women’s Flower Long Sleeve Open Front Short Cardigan

What you need to know: This one-size sweater has an adorably cute flower pattern, perfect for everyday use.

What you’ll love: Its cropped design is excellent for pairing with long sleeves, short sleeves and any other outfit options you can think of. It comes in five colors: black, green, yellow, and dark and light blue, each with contrasting flowers.

What you should consider: A few users say it pills over time and needs to be maintained by taking care of loose threads to avoid warping the design.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top flower cardigan for the money

MakeMeChic Women’s Plus-Size Floral Print Long Sleeve Drop Shoulder Cardigan Coat

What you need to know: You can choose among three shades of green and two of pink, each with perfectly coordinating flowers.

What you’ll love: It’s soft and stretchable, perfect for casual outings during the fall and spring. Sizes range from XL to 4XL.

What you should consider: A few users report that it’s shorter than expected.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Perfect Long-Sleeve Cardigan Sweater

What you need to know: This embroidered cardigan is an excellent choice for those looking for a more subtle flower pattern for casual or more formal occasions.

What you’ll love: There are several patterns to choose among, and sizes range from medium (14 to 16) to 6XL. It is made of cotton and is machine washable.

What you should consider: A few users say it’s thinner than expected.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews.

