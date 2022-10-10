Amazon deals in time to save on essentials for the upcoming holidays
If you enjoyed shopping during the huge annual Prime Day in July, youâ€™ll be thrilled to learn that Amazon will be having a second savings event this year called Prime Early Access Sale. This two-day event will span October 12 and 13, making it the perfect sales event for finding epic deals on everything youâ€™ll need to celebrate fall and winter holidays. By putting the items that catch your eye in your cart now, youâ€™ll be ready to save when deals go live.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will highlight live deals every day leading up to the main event. These deals were updated on: October 8, 11 AM ET.
Halloween costumes and accessories
Rubieâ€™s Inflatable Dinosaur Costume
Inflatable costumes have been trending for several years, and this one is sure to grab attention at your next Halloween party. It features a T-Rex design thatâ€™s powered by a built-in fan to give it its unique design.
Spooktacular Creations Deluxe Baby Tiger Costume Set
Your little tiger will look adorable in this costume set that includes a hat, booties and a toy zebra. Itâ€™s available in small kidsâ€™ sizes ranging from six months to 3T.
Party City Rosie the Riveter Halloween Costume
This costume will honor the Greatest Generation with a classic World War II Rosie the Riveter theme. In addition to a jumpsuit, it includes a polka-dot scarf and red built to complete the look.
Other top deals in this space
- These loofah and soap costumes by Spooktacular Creations are a fun way for a couple to dress up for Halloween.
- Any kid that wants to be a princess will love the JerrisApparel princess costume that comes with accessories including a scepter, gloves and crown.
- Dressing up as a jack-o’-lantern is fun for kids of various ages, and the Spooktacular Creations Child Pumpkin Costume is available in sizes for children ages three to 10 years old.
- California Costumes Adult Killer in the Cornfield is a great choice for any guy who wants to bring out his spooky side for the holiday.
- Stashing candy in small treat bags is a fun and decorative way to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.
- It may be fairly simple, but the Tipsy Elves Halloween Skeleton Costume is a good choice for trick-or-treating, parties and more.
- Bring back the 1960s with this hippie costume from ZeroShop that has realistic vintage appeal. It includes a headband, peace sign jewelry and hippie-style round glasses.
- There are many ways you can use the Cedar Bright Cat Ears Headband as part of your own creative costume.
- Donâ€™t forget the treat bags for the kids that are out to trick-or-treat. Glociti Halloween Treat Bags include six fun designs and 30 bags.
- Bobisukaâ€™s Halloween makeup kit will give you the edge at any costume contest.
Holiday decorations
National Tree Company Carolina Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
If you are looking for an artificial Christmas tree that looks like the real deal, this is the one to get. It has branches that look like real pine and are adorned with clear lights. Itâ€™s available in a choice of sizes.
GenSwin Flameless Halloween Candles
These festive candles have spooky faces and glow with LED lights instead of flames. They come with a remote control that you can use to change the colors and modes of the lights for a fun way to illuminate your Halloween decorations.
Twinkle Star Christmas Star String Lights
Dazzling stars make these lights perfect for holiday decorating. Each strand has 100 LED lights and can be expanded with multiple strands to suit your decor needs. They have eight different light modes to create a magical effect, including waves, flashing, slow glow, steady on and more.
The Wreath Depot Montgomery Hollow Silk Fall Door Wreath
Leaves, gourds, acorns and more â€” this wreath is packed with the traditional items of autumn. Itâ€™s the perfect way to decorate a door for the entire fall season. The included box will protect it in storage during the other seasons of the year.
Other top deals in this space
- Kangaroo Stretchy Spider Web is the perfect addition to any scary Halloween decorations.
- This Kwanzaa table runner is crafted in the colors of unity that are symbolic for the annual celebration.
- Ludtek Fall Garland with Lights will brighten up your Halloween or Thanksgiving decor.
- Stock up on candles for your Hanukkah celebration with The Dreidel Companyâ€™s Dripless Metallic Candles.
- Goosh Pumpkin Inflatables will make your front yard inviting to neighborhood trick-or-treaters.
- Drunken Tango Scented Candles look great on a mantel thatâ€™s decorated for the Christmas season.
- A beautiful nativity set is symbolic of the meaning behind the Christmas season.
- When hanging stockings, a pair with a vintage look like these by Kurt Adler will add a festive touch.
- We love Hanukkah centerpieces for honoring this special time of year.
- Youâ€™ll make your entryway festive and inviting with the Rainlemon Happy Kwanzaa Porch Banner.
- A Happy Fall banner will look great in your yard as you welcome a new season. Itâ€™s versatile for decorating for both Halloween and Thanksgiving.
- No Christmas tree is complete without ornaments. Sea Team Ball Ornaments are available in a choice of beautiful colors to match your holiday decorative theme.
- A pencil Christmas tree pairs perfectly with contemporary decor plans.
Popular name brand gift items
A large food basket and powerful motor make this Ninja air fryer a capable small appliance that can fit enough food for a family. Its sleek control panel has one-touch functions that simplify the process of preparing some of your favorite meals and snacks.
Echo Dot 4th Generation Smart Speaker
The Echo Dot has an updated design thatâ€™s attractive and contemporary. It produces excellent sound for all of your favorite content that you can find through intuitive Alexa voice control. Itâ€™s a top-selling smart speaker thatâ€™s quite often marked down during Prime Day.
If you are shopping for someone who loves to get lost in their music regardless of what they are doing, chances are theyâ€™ll love AirPods. Immersive sound, responsive smart technology and a comfortable fit are key highlights of their impressive feature set.
The person on your gift list who would rather relax and enjoy the holidays than clean will appreciate a new Roomba. The i3 EVO is a reasonably priced model that does a good job navigating its surroundings and delivers suction power thatâ€™s reliable for homes with pets.
Other top deals in this space
- The cook on your list who needs a simple solution for preparing meals and snacks will appreciate the Toshiba Digital Toaster Oven that can bake, toast, rotisserie and more.
- A multicooker takes the place of other small appliances, which makes it a versatile kitchen gadget. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp has 11 impressive functions, including air fryer mode.
- An Instant Pot accessory set is an ideal gift for anyone who loves cooking in their Instant Pot.
- Give the gift of waterproof sound with the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Speaker.
- The Shark Rocket Pet Plus Vacuum is a nice gift for the pet lover in your life.
- The Chi Lava Flat Iron produces salon-like results without the need to make an appointment with a stylist.
- A Fitbit like the popular Versa 2 has GPS and monitors numerous fitness and health metrics for that person who is setting goals to improve their health.
- The Lego Ideas Tree House is perfect for kids and the young at heart that want to take on a challenging building project.
- Fire tablets are often on sale during Prime Day, and the Fire HD 8 Kidsâ€™ Tablet is designed especially for young tech enthusiasts.
- Prime Day is a great event for finding a new laptop, such as the HP Pavilion 15, for a great price.
- A Kindle Bundle that includes the device, a cover and charging dock is an outstanding gift for the avid reader.
- A STEM toy offers the benefits of being both fun and educational.
- A small air fryer such as the Instant Vortex Mini makes a practical gift for a cook with limited kitchen space.
- Another top-selling kitchen device thatâ€™s often on sale during Prime Day is the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker.
- A new Sony TV makes the perfect family gift for watching all of the beloved holiday classics.
- Fire TV Sticks are often marked down during Amazon sale events and are nice gifts for those who love to stream.
- Curl up with a stress-reducing weighted blanket this holiday season.
- Anyone who doesnâ€™t want to give up grilling when grilling season is over will appreciate the George Foreman 2 that works as both an indoor grill and panini press.
