Don’t suffer from last-minute holiday shopping stress. Check everyone off your list with these hidden gems that are sure to please.

Best hidden gems on Amazon

We all have one or two people on our holiday shopping list who are seemingly impossible to buy gifts for.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect something to get that aunt or uncle you don’t know too well, you’re stumped about what to get for a distant cousin, or you don’t know what to get for a parent who seems to already have it all, we’ve got you covered.

These hidden gems are all available on Amazon, so not only are they quick and easy to order, but they’ll also check even the most difficult-to-shop-for people off your list.

YETI Hopper Flip Portable Cooler

This is one of the most popular and effective portable coolers ever, and you can get it on Amazon for the person who loves to tailgate deep-sea fish or car camp. The secrets to its performance include an innovative insulation material and a rugged exterior that’s durable and leak-proof. This cooler can keep food and beverages cold for days.

Eddie Bauer Flannel Sherpa Throw

It’s a cozy season, and we have good news: You can get a fuzzy Eddie Bauer throw on Amazon in holiday-appropriate red plaid print. We love that it’s reversible, with one side lined in soft polyester sherpa that will warm up your loved one on chilly winter evenings.

Wisdom Panel 3.0 Canine DNA Test

This canine DNA test takes puppy love to a whole new level. Just as human DNA tests allow users to explore their lineage, this test kit offers a glimpse of a dog’s ancestry and can provide insight into breed details and potential genetic health concerns.

Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack

The trendiest backpack ever is available at Amazon for the cousin who loves to travel or the sibling who’s still in school. It features a simplistic design with ample pockets and is made of a material called Vinylon that stands up to dirt, moisture and heavy-duty use.

Zoe Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Distant relatives and family members that live out of town can be difficult to shop for, but this fancy Spanish olive oil makes a good gift for anyone, even if you don’t know them very well. Avid cooks will also appreciate its bold, fruity flavor for making their favorite recipes and salads.

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a well-made portable speaker that delivers great sound. The Angle 3 has a tough build that can handle being bounced around, so it makes a great gift for the golfer, hiker, or beach lounger on your shopping list.

Modern Innovations Wine Chiller

Don’t show up to the holiday party with nothing but a bottle of wine for the host when you can combine it with this attractive marble wine chiller that will accent any countertop. Gift it to anyone who loves wine or champagne, or perhaps give it as a vase with fresh flowers.

DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Making Kit

Did you know Amazon has a do-it-yourself kit for the spice lover in your life? It comes with bottles, labels, instructions and all of the ingredients needed to make seven hot sauce varieties. It’s also a great gift for home cooks who like to make their own unique concoctions.

Birkenstock Arizona Unisex Leather Sandal

From walking around campus to hanging out at home, Birkenstocks offer comfort and style that are timeless, plus they pair nicely with many casual looks. We were thrilled to find these German-made sandals available in a wide selection of colors at competitive prices on Amazon.

Le Creuset Signature Iron Handle Skillet

Did you know you could buy Le Creuset on Amazon? PIeces from the top cookware brand are available at competitive prices, arriving with two-day shipping. This particular enameled pan will appeal to any home chef on your list because it doesn’t require seasoning or a lot of oil to prepare delicious food. Plus, it’s built to last a lifetime.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection

Each spray in this trio is refreshing and versatile for use morning or night, either before or after applying makeup or facial creams and serums. It’s an affordable gift option from a trending brand that’s suitable for anyone who has a multi-step skincare routine, not to mention the collection can be divided and stuffed into three different stockings.

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Candle

These eco-conscious candles will likely appeal to more than one person on your holiday shopping list, as they have a fresh lavender scent that fills a room. They’re also made of natural ingredients like soy and vegetable wax that aren’t harsh on the environment.

AeroGarden Harvest

If there’s a gardener on your holiday shopping list, don’t miss out on this indoor herb garden kit available on Amazon and often on sale. It’s a complete hydroponic system that includes herb seeds, lighting and nutrients so plants will thrive even when snow is falling outside.

L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

Did you know you can purchase L’Occitane products on Amazon? This skin-loving hand cream by the premium skincare brand is made with 20% shea butter, so it’s super-moisturizing for dry winter hands. It makes a nice stocking stuffer, too.

Jade Leaf Matcha Green Tea Powder

Shopping for the tea-drinker in your life is easy because you can order ceremonial-grade matcha on Amazon. Harvested in Japan, this green tea powder is organic and packed with antioxidants, so it’s also a great gift for someone who likes to follow a healthful diet.

Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine

For the home chef who loves pasta and preparing food from scratch, check out this Italian-made pasta machine. Its precise design makes it easy to roll out fettuccine, plus it’s compatible with additional pasta-cutting attachments for making spaghetti, ravioli, capellini and more.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil

Your holiday shopping just got so easy now that you know you can buy luxury skincare products from Amazon. This rich, skin-nourishing vitamin C oil is infused with turmeric extract and other plant-based ingredients that any beauty enthusiast on your list will appreciate.

BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bag

BAGGU is a trending brand in the world of reusable totes, and they have a lot of fun grocery bag options on Amazon for that person who’s all about sustainability. You can choose from a pack of three or an individual bag, all in a variety of cool prints and flashy solids.

W And P Homemade Gin Kit

You’ve probably heard of home wine and beer-making kits, but did you know that Amazon has a kit for making gin at home? Anyone who loves to DIY their own food and beverages (and who enjoys the occasional glass of gin) will appreciate how easy it is to home-brew the drink.

Maldon Sea Salt

If you have a serious home chef on your list, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon sells Maldon’s original sea salt flakes that provide a special touch to a wide range of recipes. It’s also 100% natural and value-priced, so get them enough of this critical kitchen necessity to last a lifetime.

S’well Food Container

We love this portable food container’s stylish looks and practical design, and we think the person on your list who packs lunches to take to work or school will, too. It’s made of dual layers of stainless steel that keep food hot or cold, and it has a durable handle that makes it easy to grab and go.

Travel SIM card

Frequent travelers who need to stay online will love this SIM card that can be used in many countries around the world and offers 3GB of data for up to 60 days of use. It’s a thoughtful gift for someone who’s planning an international getaway or who travels frequently for work or pleasure.

SmartSweets Fruity Variety Pack

Just because someone is cutting back on sugar doesn’t mean you can’t gift sweet treats this holiday. These candies are sweetened with Stevia, so they’re low in carbs and sugar but not lacking in flavor. They don’t contain animal-based ingredients or artificial ingredients either, so they are suitable for anyone being more conscious about diet choices.

