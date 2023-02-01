In Roman mythology, Cupid is the son of Venus, the goddess of love. He uses his quiver of arrows to spread love and play matchmaker.

Which Valentine’s table decorations are best?

Romance is all about atmosphere. If everything isn’t just right, all your efforts to create the perfect Valentine’s Day could be in vain. Since a romantic meal is the focal point for many couples, having the best Valentine’s table decorations is crucial to creating the proper mood.

If you’re looking for understatedly stylish table decorations that are more classy than cheesy, the Amoystone Gold Plated Coasters are a top choice.

What to know before you buy Valentine’s table decorations

Variety of Valentine’s table decorations

Any appropriately colored festive item can serve as a Valentine’s table decoration. It doesn’t have to be a centerpiece. It could be a table runner, a placemat set, a vase filled with roses, a dyed sprig of pine or even a bowl of candy hearts. Some people trim their homes with white, red and pink candles, while others place festive gnomes on their dining room tables. Balloons or signs that proclaim “Be Mine,” “Kiss Me” or “Happy Valentine’s Day” are also options.

Function

Besides placemats, you can use decorative baskets to hold rolls and holiday-themed dishes to serve that special meal. One favorite among starry-eyed couples is unique wine glasses. These items may be shaped like a rose, have hand-painted hearts on them or just proclaim “I love you.”

Location

You can place any decoration suitable for a tabletop on another flat, level surface. A kitchen counter, a bookshelf, a nightstand or a fireplace mantel are all locations that could benefit from a Valentine’s table decoration.

What to look for in quality Valentine’s table decorations

Appealing design

Your holiday decorations should bring you joy. If you aren’t a fan of flowers, search for another Valentine’s Day-themed item, such as hearts or cute sayings. On a second level, if you can find Valentine’s Day table decorations that echo the decor of the room, like purchasing heart-shaped burlap placemats for a farmhouse kitchen, that’s a plus.

Appropriate size

A decoration that’s too small for a table won’t have the impact you’re hoping for. Conversely, one that’s too large might diminish the functionality of your table. Shop for decorations that are big enough to be a focal point but not so large that they diminish your ability to use the table.

Number of decorations

Do you want one centerpiece or several? If you need more than one, it’s best to purchase them as a set to ensure they all match. However, you won’t want them to be identical unless you’re hosting a party where all the tables are identical.

Quality material

Valentine’s Day decorations can be something you throw away or something you reuse year after year. If you’d like decorations that last, consider the quality of the materials used. For instance, a plastic tablecloth will have a shorter life than a polyester or cotton table runner.

Ease of care

Valentine’s Day is filled with foods and drinks that are red. Unfortunately, red stains can be difficult — but not impossible — to remove. Look for holiday decorations you can wipe down or wash if they get dirty.

How much you can expect to spend on Valentine’s table decorations

Valentine’s table decorations can cost as little as a few dollars for a paper centerpiece to as much as $80 or more for a cotton table runner.

Valentine’s table decorations FAQ

When should I put up Valentine’s Day decorations?

A. Ultimately, the answer to this question is a matter of preference. However, if you’re going to the trouble of decorating for the holiday, give yourself time to enjoy your handiwork. Feb. 1 is a good goal.

What do Valentine’s Day colors symbolize?

A. The three colors associated with Valentine’s Day are red, white and pink. While you can find many long and involved historical explanations why these colors represent the holiday, the simplest answer is the best. White symbolizes purity or innocence, red symbolizes love and pink symbolizes a blend of red and white to represent innocent love.

Is it “Valentine’s” or “Valentines”?

A. Valentine’s Day is a day that belongs to St. Valentine. When writing about the holiday, always use an apostrophe. If you’re writing about the many cards and gifts you received, that’s spelled “valentines” — no apostrophe and no capital “V,” unless it’s the first word in a sentence.

What are the best Valentine’s table decorations to buy?

Top Valentine’s table decoration

Amoystone Gold Plated Coasters

What you need to know: This beautiful coaster is an understated addition to a Valentine’s-themed table to hold drinks or pillar candles.

What you’ll love: It’s made from heart-shaped rose quartz with gold-plated edging. It’s more stylish than a lot of Valentine’s Day table decorations. It looks good enough to use year-round.

What you should consider: It’s on the pricey side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Valentine’s table decorations for the money

Cheerin Love Sign Decoration

What you need to know: This sign celebrates what Valentine’s Day is really about.

What you’ll love: It measures roughly 4 by 12 inches. The letters light up, powered by 2 AAA batteries. It’s romantic but still relatively subtle.

What you should consider: You need to buy the batteries separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Watinc Valentine’s Table Decorations

What you need to know: The three wooden Valentine’s decorations in this set can be placed on a table, shelf or mantel.

What you’ll love: These centerpieces can be assembled and disassembled for easy storage. Each colorful decoration has a unique design and holiday message. You can use them as party decorations or holiday decor.

What you should consider: Even though these decorations are made of wood, they can break easily if mishandled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

