Which men’s faux leather pants are best?

Faux leather pants are a stylish and practical addition to any wardrobe. Though leather has always been relatively in style, faux leather has started gaining popularity. You can style them in many ways, from extravagant to simple and classic. Good faux leather pants come in styles for every personality and are a durable, comfortable pair of pants for several occasions. For a pair of high-quality faux leather pants, check out the Men’s Slim Fit Faux Leather Pants.

What to know before you buy men’s faux leather pants

Material

Companies make leather jackets from real leather of various grains and quality. Vegan leather and faux leather use either Polyurethane (PU) or Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) which is a type of synthetic leather.

PU leather has the strongest resemblance to real leather, and it nearly matches in strength and durability. This natural-looking faux leather is soft and flexible, making it easy to find a snug fit that feels just right for your style and comfort. It’s the best material to go for if you want a lightweight material that looks like genuine leather.

PVC leather is made with several layers of vinyl, so it’s a harder, stronger material. Though it is more durable than PU leather, it is not eco-friendly and not very breathable.

Comfort

Though many fear that leather pants will be too tight, they are actually quite comfortable if you wear the right size. Much like leather jackets, faux leather pants will look and feel best when they are snug. Most faux leather pants have some sort of thin lining to avoid chafing or discomfort.

Style

Because faux leather is synthetic, it’s easy to make it look like real leather. However, faux leather also comes in a variety of colors and finishes that real leather won’t achieve. Faux leather also has a wider range of styles and can be glossy, metallic or shimmery. Additionally, these colors and finishes won’t fade as easily as real leather, so they will stay bright for a long time.

What to look for in quality men’s faux leather pants

Fit

Be prepared to break in your new faux leather pants and give some time to remove the stiffness. Just as with any other leather, break-in time is necessary to ensure a comfortable form and fit. The most popular fit for faux pants is skinny leg, straight leg or regular. When it comes to selecting the right faux leather pants, try on a few styles to find out what suits you best.

Care instructions

Faux leather is a delicate material that requires proper care. And different faux leather requires different types of care. Some faux leather pants are even washing-machine friendly. But it’s important to check the label before you toss them in with the rest of your laundry. In the case that the faux leather pants aren’t washer-friendly, it is best to take them to the dry cleaners.

Durability

In terms of durability, faux leather may not stand up as much as real leather, but it definitely gets the job done. When taken care of properly, high-quality faux leather is strong and durable. It is not prone to peeling and wrinkling and will likely be part of your wardrobe for a long time to come.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s faux leather pants

Men’s faux leather pants are an affordable alternative to real leather pants, and they cost anywhere from $18-$40. There are higher-end faux leather pants that range from $40-$100 or more.

Men’s faux leather pants FAQ

How do I style faux leather pants?

A. One of the best ways to style men’s faux leather pants is to pair them with simpler items of clothing. Since the pants may attract attention on their own, you can tone your outfit down with t-shirts, sweaters and denim shirts or jackets. You can also style them with casual shoes such as sneakers or loafers.

Should I buy leather pants a size up?

A. No, it’s best to buy your exact size. Keep in mind that leather stretches out once it’s broken in, so buying a size up might eventually be too big.

What are the best men’s faux leather pants to buy?

Top men’s faux leather pants

Men’s Slim-Fit Faux Leather Pants

What you need to know: These PU leather pants are fashionable, natural-looking and easy to style.

What you’ll love: These stylish pants are soft, breathable and have an elastic waistband that makes them even more comfortable. It has a slim fit that is flattering on most body types and has a slight stretchiness for flexibility. They are also machine-wash friendly.

What you should consider: They ride a bit low on the back and may not be comfortable for people who don’t like that style.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s faux leather pants for the money

Men’s Slim-Fit Faux Leather Biker Pants

What you need to know: If you want a pair of biker-style faux leather pants, these have a slim fit and subtle, retro designs.

What you’ll love: With four styles available, there’s an option for everyone. The edgy style is easy to dress up or down. They fit true to size and have a soft lining that makes them very comfortable.

What you should consider: Some users have said they don’t like how shiny the material is.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Men’s Faux Leather Performance Pants

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a classic style of faux leather pants, these are a must-have.

What you’ll love: These PU pants are soft and comfortable, featuring velvet lining and gently tapered legs. Because of the simple yet classic design, you can wear these pants for almost any occasion and are breathable enough for warmer seasons. They are also available in different colors.

What you should consider: Users noted that the sizing seems to be off, so you may want to order one size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.