11 best black sweatpants

A comfortable pair of fleece sweatpants can keep you warm in cooler temperatures, while cotton or polyester ones can be worn all year round.

How to choose the best black sweatpants

Whether you’re exercising in cold weather or lounging at home, a pair of reliable black sweatpants can keep you warm and comfortable. They’re designed to keep body heat in so you don’t get chilly. They’re also usually loose-fitting enough so you can move freely in them. When it comes to choosing the right ones, look for the right size, fit, style and material.

Style

Here are the most common black sweatpants styles:

Classic: These usually have elastic hems at the ankles and waist, though some have a ribbed hemline. They have a more relaxed or roomier fit than other styles, especially around the legs. They pair well with casual attire, such as hoodies or tank tops.

These usually have elastic hems at the ankles and waist, though some have a ribbed hemline. They have a more relaxed or roomier fit than other styles, especially around the legs. They pair well with casual attire, such as hoodies or tank tops. Trouser: Similar in many ways to the classic style, these sweatpants are open at the ankles instead of elastic to let in more air. Theyâ€™re not very form-fitting, so they go best with tighter tops such as ribbed tank tops or T-shirts that flatter the waist.

Similar in many ways to the classic style, these sweatpants are open at the ankles instead of elastic to let in more air. Theyâ€™re not very form-fitting, so they go best with tighter tops such as ribbed tank tops or T-shirts that flatter the waist. Jogger: Sportier than other designs, these are more fitted around the waist and have tapered calves. Some have zipper or mesh panels along the legs for extra airflow. They go well with athletic tops and shoes.

Sportier than other designs, these are more fitted around the waist and have tapered calves. Some have zipper or mesh panels along the legs for extra airflow. They go well with athletic tops and shoes. Cropped: Popular for working out on warm days, these usually have elastic cuffs and end around mid-calf. They also go with everyday or athletic attire.

Sizing

As with other pants, sweatpants usually come in small, medium or large. Other common sizes include petite, plus or big and tall. The sizes are not always the same across brands, so check if they have a sizing chart or read online reviews to see if the pants run big or small. When in doubt, size up for a roomier fit.

Material

Black sweatpants are usually made from fabrics that are breathable, durable and comfortable. Common options include:

Cotton: This is long-lasting and can become softer after every wash. It can shrink when dried on high heat, though.

This is long-lasting and can become softer after every wash. It can shrink when dried on high heat, though. Polyester: This is often warmer than cotton, but itâ€™s also durable, lightweight and comfortable. For something extra-warm, look for polar fleece.

This is often warmer than cotton, but itâ€™s also durable, lightweight and comfortable. For something extra-warm, look for polar fleece. Cotton blend: Blends usually include materials such as cotton, polyester, rayon and spandex. Theyâ€™re less prone to shrinking and can last a long time. Depending on the blend, they could be less breathable than other options.

Waistband type

Most sweatpants have either an elastic or drawstring waistband, though some have both. Elastic ones are convenient for most people, but they can be uncomfortable if youâ€™re in between sizes. Drawstrings give the pants a more classic, athletic look, but can get caught in the washing machine.

Pockets

While some black sweatpants donâ€™t have pockets, most have them along the sides, at the rear or in the waistband. Pockets are useful if you need to carry around small items, such as a cell phone or keys, while out and about. Some are deep enough to fit your hands in, too.

Logos or graphics

Youâ€™re likely to find black sweatpants without extra graphics or prints. However, some have a printed or embroidered logo representing the brand. Others have light patterns, particularly along the side seams.

11 best black sweatpants

Champion Big-Tall Fleece Pant

These comfortable sweatpants have an elastic waist and drawstring for the perfect fit. They also have elastic cuffs and deep pockets on the side seams. Theyâ€™re perfect for cool days.

Sold by Amazon and Kohlâ€™s

Southpole Basic Fleece Jogger Pant

With a black marled pattern, these athletic jogger sweatpants have an elastic waistband and adjustable cord. They also have ribbed ankles and side and back pockets.

Sold by Amazon

KingSize Big and Tall Fleece Sweatpants

Made for tall people, these cotton-blend pants are comfortable, roomy and functional with dual seam pockets and a back pocket. They have elastic ankle cuffs and a hidden drawstring waistband.

Sold by Amazon

Fruit of the Loom Elastic Bottom Sweatpants

Made with mobility and comfort in mind, these jogger-style sweatpants come with deep pockets and are perfect for active wearers. They’re made with cotton and polyester, so they’re durable and breathable.

Sold by Amazon

Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpants

These midweight pants have a comfortable fit with an open bottom hem and elastic waistband. They’re tagless, so they don’t itch. The fleece fabric is good for year-round use.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Essentials Pants

These casual sweatpants are designed to have a slim fit from the ankle to the hip. They have tapered legs and ribbed cuffs. Plus, they have an elastic waistband and drawstring.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Powerblend Joggers

These cotton blend sweatpants are highly durable, comfortable and warm, making them perfect for anything from brisk runs to lounging at home. They have a modern fit that doesnâ€™t restrict mobility. They’re also resistant to pilling or shrinkage.

Sold by Amazon and Kohlâ€™s

Under Armour Rival Fleece Jogger Pants

Stylish and form-fitting, these midweight sweatpants are soft and warm. They have a brushed interior for added comfort and insulation. They also have hand pockets, an elastic waistband and a drawcord.

Sold by Amazon, Dickâ€™s Sporting Goods and Kohlâ€™s

Southpole Basic Active Fleece Jogger Pants

Available in big and tall and regular sizes, these polyester black sweatpants are resistant to shrinkage and wear and tear. They have ribbed ankles and a roomy fit. They also have an elastic waistband and cord.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Tiro 19 Pants

These sporty sweatpants have a slim fit and a drawstring closure. They have deep side pockets for your valuables. They’re lightweight and consist of polyester, making them comfortable for warm weather.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants

Available in plus and regular sizes, these cotton and polyester sweatpants are soft, comfortable and breathable. They have a drawstring waistband for a customized fit. Plus, they have elastic cuffs to keep the legs warm.

Sold by Amazon

