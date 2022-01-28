Which Valentine’s Day present for your spouse is best?

Valentine’s Day is the holiday of love. It comes from centuries of the celebration of romance and today remains a popular way for couples to show their love. Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day present for your spouse can be difficult. It should be specific to your loved one but can also be something for both of you to share. From fun books that strike romance to objects that display your long-lasting love, there are many options available.

The best Valentine’s Day present for your spouse is the Couples Conversation Cards from Our Moments. This set of conversation starters stimulates your romance and strengthens your bond with 100 thought-provoking questions.

What to know before you buy a Valentine’s Day presents for your spouse

History of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day has its roots in Greek mythology and Christian legend. Each year on February 14, the holiday of love stems from St. Valentine. Different legends say he either helped marry couples in secrecy against the king’s wishes or that he was imprisoned for helping Christians escape a Roman prison. It was during this time that he’s said to have written the world’s first Valentine’s card where he signed it “From your Valentine.” Greek mythology also played a part in the holiday’s creation by using Eros, the god of love, as a symbol for creating love between two people.

Popular gift types

Historically, Valentine’s Day presents have been about sweetening the relationship. The idea of gifting boxes of chocolates and roses has been around for decades. But as gift-giving evolves, many couples have turned towards unique gifts for bonding. Today many Valentine’s Day presents are designed around growing and strengthening relationships. Card games and journals are a great way for couples to continue to learn more about one another through intriguing scenarios and questions. Aside from chocolates, food is another great Valentine’s gift variety. This can be anything from gift cards to their favorite restaurant or a well-designed charcuterie board for you to share.

Chocolate as a gift

Chocolate has been a part of Valentine’s Day for over a century. In 1868, the Cadbury chocolate company in England was the first to create a heart-shaped box of chocolates designed for couples to exchange during Valentine’s Day. Long before that, however, the Aztecs considered chocolate an aphrodisiac. This prompted the Europeans to give their spouses gifts of chocolate to strengthen their love. The history has been proven correct in recent years as scientists study chocolate and have confirmed that it creates soothing chemicals in the brain and can increase desire. Chocolates have become a Valentine’s Day mainstay, making it a great option if you’re running low on time to get your spouse a gift.

What to look for in a quality Valentine’s Day presents for your spouse

Romantic qualities

Love and romance go hand-in-hand. For this reason, many high-quality Valentine’s Day presents are designed around romance. Romance means to create a sense of mystery and excitement in your relationship. This can come in many different forms for different couples. Some popular romantic gifts include lingerie, truth or dare games, candles and of course chocolates. There are also more unique gifts such as bathtub trays, massage accessories, jewelry, wine and candy.

Bonding experiences

Valentine’s Day presents with bonding experiences are becoming more popular every year. Couples continue to look for new ways to strengthen their communication and learn more about one another. Many different gifts use questions and hypothetical situations to build a stronger bond. These can include card games that have questions such as “What’s something you’ve tried that you’ll never try again?” or “What’s your ideal vacation getaway?” There are also journaling books that use similar questions to prompt each person to write their answers down. This way, you can revisit your spouse’s answers anytime and have a keepsake of your experiences.

Personalized gifts

Another popular trend in Valentine’s Day presents are personalized items. This can be a wide range of gifts, from coffee mugs to digital prints. You can get necklaces with pictures on them, wooden plaques with your names engraved, hugging stuffed animals that represent each person or even a pair of socks with your face on them. There are many different options, each with its own unique quality. There’s even a hand casting gift that lets you hold hands with your spouse, dip your hands in a mixture and create your own plaster mold.

How much you can expect to spend on a Valentine’s Day presents for your spouse

Valentine’s Day presents for your spouse cost $10-$20.

Valentine’s Day presents for your spouse FAQ

How long do fresh roses usually last?

A. If you’re purchasing a bouquet of fresh roses, you should know that they only last about one week if the stems are properly cut before placing them in a vase.

Can you give preserved roses as a gift?

A. Yes, some companies offer real roses that are preserved. They use a mixture of glycerin and plant elements to keep the rose fresh for years. You should make sure they come in an airtight container to preserve the petals.

What’s the best Valentine’s Day present for your spouse to buy?

Top Valentine’s Day presents for your spouse

Our Moments Couples Conversation Cards

What you need to know: This game is perfect for couples who want to keep their conversations interesting and romantic.

What you’ll love: With over 100 cards, there are many unique topics to discuss in this conversation card set. The questions are designed to get you to learn more about your spouse, share laughs and better understand each other. The cards are portable and come in a convenient protective box.

What you should consider: There are no game rules related to this card set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Valentine’s Day presents for your spouse for the money

Childom Decorative Colorful Rose

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an alternative to fresh flowers, check out this shiny, decorative rose.

What you’ll love: Yes, this single rose is made of plastic, but it appears much more sophisticated. It’s uniquely colored with a gold stem and shiny flower petals. The petals come in various colors such as blue, purple, red and gold. The rose is just over 9 inches tall, making it perfect for a display shelf or countertop.

What you should consider: This flower does not come with a vase or stand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“A Year Of Us: Couple’s Journal” by Alicia Munoz

What you need to know: Take your relationship to the next level with this innovative couple’s journal filled with intriguing topics.

What you’ll love: Each section gives each person a place to write their thoughts. There are 365 prompts in total, one for each day of the year. The questions include hypotheticals and deep dives, with the final question asking you to reflect on the year as a couple. The book comes in paperback and spiral bound.

What you should consider: The writing sections don’t leave much room to write extensively.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

