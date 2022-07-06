A retractable water hose can save space and keep the garden looking neat.

Which retractable water hose is best?

A retractable water hose is the best choice for tight spaces or for keeping your garage nice and tidy. . Its most innovative feature is the internal spring-loaded mechanisms that distribute the hose side to side in its housing, preventing tangled, unsightly mess. A retractable water hose gives you the reach of a full-length hose and is neatly contained in an attractive casing.

If you’re looking for a durable yet affordable retractable water hose, the GartenKraft Retractable Water Hose is your best bet. It’s made of sturdy, quality materials and can be wall-mounted to save space.

What to know before you buy a retractable water hose

Storage options

The number one consideration when thinking about buying a retractable water hose is space. A retractable hose stays in a neat casing or it can be coiled up, which makes for a more organized and tidy yard. They are especially helpful in tight spaces or smaller front yards. There are also wall-mounted options for maximum space-saving.

Downsides

By emphasizing making the hose compact, manufacturers sometimes cut corners on hose durability and strength. That being said, there are some sturdy, quality options in retractable water hoses.

Key considerations

In addition to the hose’s durability and length, shoppers may also want to make sure that the casing blends seamlessly into the color scheme and look of their yard. Retractable water hoses come in a range of colors and shapes, with options for most outdoor spaces.

What to look for in a quality retractable water hose

Space

While saving space is one of the benefits of a retractable water hose, the size and footprint of the hose are among the most important things to look at when shopping for one. In addition to how compact it is, the method of retractability — wall-mounted, ground-based or coiling — will help inform whether the hose will fit the available space.

Durability

For items built to be compact, it’s particularly important to make sure that the retractable water hose you choose can withstand the wear and tear of your climate. For four-season living, be sure to choose a hose that is built of quality materials and can withstand the elements.

Length

Despite the fact that retractable water hoses are meant to be compact and neat, they still need to easily reach every area of your yard. Be sure that the model you’re considering gives you full coverage for your space.

Diameter

The wider the hose, the more water can flow through it. On the downside, more water means a heavier hose to move around. The most common size is 5/8 inches, but it’s best to shop for a hose that can water the area effectively.

How much you can expect to spend on a retractable water hose

The cost of a retractable water hose will vary depending on the length and sturdiness of the materials. Expect to pay from $30 on the low end for a shorter, lighter hose and upwards of $300 for a longer, more durable model with self-retracting capability.

Retractable Water Hose FAQ

Will a retractable water hose stand up to the elements?

A. As with all garden hoses, the expansion and contraction caused by freezing and thawing can damage the materials over time. However, maintaining proper care, such as draining the hose at the end of the season and storing it in a garage or shed sheltered from the elements, can extend the life of the hose.

Do I need to get the priciest model?

A. Whether you need to buy one of the high-end retractable water hose models depends on your gardening habits. If you plan to use your hose daily and actively move it over long spaces or rocky terrains, you can ensure its long life by buying the sturdiest hose. On the other hand, if you’re only an occasional gardener or your choice of plantings doesn’t require extensive watering, you may be able to opt for a more affordable hose.

What’s the best retractable water hose to buy?

Top retractable water hose

GartenKraft Retractable Garden Hose

What you need to know: This hose is sturdy, wall-mounted and comes with its own spray nozzle.

What you’ll love: Sturdy, well-made and strong, this hose stands up to the elements. The retracting mechanism is smooth and dependable, with a lock to stop the hose at any desired length. The included nozzle offers a range of popular settings.

What you should consider: While the retracting mechanism is one of the better ones, it can occasionally jam.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

Top retractable water hose for the money

EASYHOSE Expandable Water Hose

What you need to know: For those looking for a retractable water hose on a budget, this hose takes up a minimal amount of room but saves on cost.

What you’ll love: Space-efficient and easy to use, the GrowGreen is retractable and lightweight with only a third the weight of a traditional hose. Its high-density triple-layer latex core and polyester fabric cover provide additional support, preventing breakage and leakage.

What you should consider: The internal diameter is a bit small, so it may restrict the water pressure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Suncast Swivel Hideaway Hose and Storage Bin

What you need to know: A substantive and attractive option, the Suncast works well in larger spaces that need a long hose.

What you’ll love: Beautiful and stately, this retractable hose set looks like a piece of decoration, which elegantly conceals your hose. It has 225 feet of hose capacity, and the patented Easy-Link system ensures a watertight connection between the reel and the hose.

What you should consider: If space is at a premium, this may not be the retractable water hose for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

