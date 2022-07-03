Dolby Atmos debuted in 2012 with Pixar’s release of the movie “Brave,” and it has remained a staple in household-entertainment audio ever since.

Which Dolby Atmos soundbars are best?

Dolby Atmos has become an incredibly popular surround-sound format, especially for the average home entertainment audio system. And while the format is popular with the users of soundbars, choosing the right soundbar to complement the surround sound can be daunting.

Overall, the Bose 900 Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Alexa and Bluetooth offers one of the best soundbar-only Dolby Atmos experiences, and it pairs well with entertainment centers for those looking to upgrade down the road.

What to know before you buy a Dolby Atmos soundbar

Addition of height speakers

The biggest thing that Dolby Atmos surround sound brought to the table was the addition of multiple-height audio channels, adding even more depth to the already impressive Dolby surround sound. Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 or 7.1.2-channel audio setups use two ceiling speakers, while those labeled 5.1.4 or 7.1.4 use four ceiling speakers.

Necessary inputs and outputs

Most of all, it’s important to get a Dolby Atmos soundbar that supports the various inputs, outputs and audio formats you’d like to hook up. While Dolby Atmos supports the typical 5.1-channel and 7.1-channel setups of most surround-sound systems, you’ll also want to ensure that the soundbar has inputs for any alternative audio sources you’d like to use, including Bluetooth, auxiliary cables or other parallel audio-input sources to your TV.

Compatible speaker setup for best results

While the best soundbars should simply complement a good home-entertainment audio system for best results, those who can’t afford an entire set of speakers at once can always start with a single Dolby Atmos soundbar and upgrade from there.

What to look for in a quality Dolby Atmos soundbar

Top-notch audio quality

Most of all, soundbars with the best audio quality will be the way to go, since that is the purpose of getting a soundbar. If you plan to use the soundbar as a part of a larger entertainment system, you may do well to match the brand and model of the larger entertainment system so you can ensure the utmost compatibility and overall audio quality.

Features like voice command and equalizers

Other useful features to look out for in Dolby Atmos soundbars include voice-command capability or other remote controls, as well as audio features like equalizers, sound modes and the like. While most of these features aren’t necessary, and may not be included in lower-end soundbars, many users prefer the convenience added by these features and are willing to spend the extra money for them.

Included subwoofer

Another helpful thing for Dolby Atmos soundbars to include is a subwoofer. Many soundbars can be purchased in bundles that include subwoofers — perfect for those venturing into home audio for the first time. The addition of a subwoofer to a Dolby Atmos soundbar can add significant levels of depth to the outgoing audio, since soundbars aren’t designed to handle extra low-end frequencies on their own.

How much you can expect to spend on A Dolby Atmos soundbar

Dolby Atmos soundbars have a wide range of prices, depending on exactly what kind of soundbar or bundle you’re looking at buying. In general, you can expect to spend between $200-$1,500 on soundbars with Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Atmos soundbar FAQ

How do Dolby Atmos soundbars work?

A. Dolby Atmos soundbars work by simulating the overhead depth of a full surround-sound entertainment center setup with ceiling speakers. In addition, users can upgrade from Dolby Atmos soundbars to authentic Dolby Atmos-producing 5.1 or 7.1-channel surround-sound entertainment systems.

Is a Dolby Atmos soundbar worth the price?

A. While some Dolby Atmos soundbars can tend to be expensive, many today are actually very affordably priced on the wider spectrum of soundbars. In general, users tend to report good things about Dolby Atmos soundbars, since they offer a higher-quality listening experience than even the average soundbar.

What’s the best Dolby Atmos soundbar to buy?

Top Dolby Atmos soundbar

Bose 900 Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Alexa Built-In and Bluetooth Connectivity

What you need to know: This Dolby Atmos soundbar features Alexa and Google Assistant, and it also offers easy Bluetooth capabilities and superior audio quality for the ultimate in immersive audio experiences.

What you’ll love: With Dolby Atmos capabilities, this soundbar is great for engaged listening and TV watching, and it also includes built-in voice assistants including Alexa and Google Assistant. This soundbar model is also available in both black and white.

What you should consider: This particular model doesn’t come with a subwoofer, despite the incredible audio quality generated with just the soundbar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Dolby Atmos soundbar for the money

JBL BAR5.0 5-Channel Multibeam Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Multi-Platform Support

What you need to know: JBL’s economy-level Dolby Atmos soundbar offers a range of easy voice-enabled features, as well as decent audio for those making their first dive into the world of home audio.

What you’ll love: The price on this unit is impressive for the range of sound and features offered, and with Google Assistant and Alexa built in, many users find it can outperform other soundbars at this price point. It’s also compatible with Dolby Atmos setups, and includes Dolby Vision and 4K pass-through.

What you should consider: This soundbar does not include a subwoofer, and its audio quality isn’t as powerful as some other soundbar models’.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG SP8YA 3.1.2CH Sound Bar and Subwoofer with Dolby Atmos

What you need to know: This soundbar subwoofer bundle from LG offers dynamic Dolby Atmos audio, and comes at a price cheaper than most users might expect.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking to bundle your Dolby Atmos soundbar purchase with a subwoofer, this LG soundbar is a great direction to go in, and it works with other formats like DTS:X for multi-platform support. It also includes 4K pass-through and Dolby Vision, as well as voice-enabled support from Alexa, Google Assistant and others.

What you should consider: This model is more expensive than other models without a subwoofer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

