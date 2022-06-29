A durable ceramic planter is heavy when filled, so avoid having to move it by adding the soil and plant when it’s where you want it.

Which ceramic planter is best?

If you want to bring gardening to a small space, consider a planter as an ideal container. While planters also come in terracotta, plastic and cement, a ceramic planter combines durability, value and style. If you’re looking for a ceramic planter with plenty of colors and features to keep your plants healthy as they grow, the D’vine Dev 8-Inch Ceramic Planter Pot is the best.

What to know before you buy a ceramic planter

Size

Ceramic planters are measured by their diameter. It should be wide enough to accommodate a mature plant’s root structure. Tabletop ceramic planters are between 6 and 10 inches in diameter. Large and tall ceramic planters can have interior structures that eliminate the need for as much soil.

Consider also the extra space needed to accommodate a wider saucer under the planter. Some come with one, while with others you must add a layer between planter and table.

Shape

Most planters are round or square. They can have tapered or straight bases, although they should still be wide enough to remain steady. Novelty shapes often have extra exterior features for decoration and still use a basic round or square shape to house the plant and soil.

Design

Ceramic planters can be monochrome or have colorful or textured designs outside. The planter’s interior is often left untreated or with a simple glaze finish, letting the plant get additional air circulation and making the pot easier to create. The planter’s bottom almost always remains unfinished, creating a rough texture that keeps it from slipping.

What to look for in a quality ceramic planter

Durability

Ceramic is a breathable material and allows airflow to the plant. It can be prone to cracks and become brittle over time, though, especially if you experience extreme temperatures. Look for a ceramic planter thick enough to maintain its shape without cracking or breaking.

Drainage

Ceramic can absorb some water, but it’s still important that extra water does not accumulate in the planter’s base. Make sure your planter includes holes at the bottom to drain excess water. A built-in saucer or pan prevents damage to the plant stand or surface underneath. These may be attached to the base or come as a separate piece.

To prevent the roots from becoming waterlogged, look for a planter with a mesh layer at the bottom or a place to add pebbles.

Weatherproof finishes

If you plan to use your ceramic planter outside, know that finishes such as glazes and paints do best when treated to prevent chips and wear. Look for something that can hold up to ultraviolet rays without fading. And because ceramic absorbs water, the best ceramic planters to use outdoors have a waterproof coating, which you can add either to your pot’s inside or outside to help it last longer.

How much you can expect to spend on a ceramic planter

Ceramic planters cost $15-$50, and you can find sets of three for $40-$100. Prices vary by size and extra features such as patterns and decorative finishes.

Ceramic planter FAQ

Are ceramic or plastic planters better?

A. Ceramic is ideal for plants that don’t need as much water or for plant owners who tend to overwater. They can be heavier and harder to move, though, when filled with soil. Plastic pots are better for plants that can tolerate more water or that will be moved frequently. They do not let as much air circulate to the roots.

Can ceramic planters stay outside?

A. Some ceramic planters with weatherproof finishes or treated exteriors can stay outside. But ceramic pots should be brought indoors during extreme temperatures to prevent cracks. The risk to ceramic comes from its ability to expand and contract as the temperature changes.

What’s the best ceramic planter to buy?

Top ceramic planter

D’vine Dev 8-Inch Ceramic Planter Pot

What you need to know: This pot’s sleek profile looks modern, while the included tray catches any extra water that drains.

What you’ll love: There are seven colors and four sizes to work with any decor and any indoor plant. The bottom has a fitted drainage net and planter filler to keep your plant’s roots from getting waterlogged.

What you should consider: This is an indoor-only planter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ceramic planter for the money

Gepege Six-Inch Beaded Ceramic Planter, Set of Two

What you need to know: This is a great value for two decorative ceramic pots with textured details on the exterior.

What you’ll love: They come in blue or smoked white with a glazed finish. A mesh pad keeps water from drowning the roots or leaking from the pot. You can choose which way to place the saucer for added height.

What you should consider: There are only two colors and one size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fopamtri Plant Pot Set in Matte White

What you need to know: This three-size set can be used individually or as a grouping to make a statement.

What you’ll love: The exterior glazing lets these pots go outside without risk of fading. The drainage hole is large enough to let excess water drain freely. The set comes in matte white, matte black and glossy black, and you can buy individual pots.

What you should consider: They don’t include a saucer to catch excess water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

