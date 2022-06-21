For the best results, keep a clean towel on hand to wipe off the blade between cuts. Never use your fingers to clean the blade.

Which cake server is best?

Using a knife to transport a slice of cake to a plate is risky because that piece can easily topple off. It’s wise to use a cake server to accomplish this task, making sure no slice is ever lost to the three-second rule.

The best cake server will be durable, easy to clean and long enough to accommodate the size cake you typically purchase. The elegant design of the Wallace Hotel Cake Knife Set makes it suitable for upscale events. It is durable, dishwasher safe and does not need to be polished.

What to know before you buy a cake server

Use

When you want to transport a slice of cake from a cake stand to a guest’s plate, a cake server is the tool for the job. This kitchen utensil is wide enough, long enough and flat enough to slide under a slice of cake. It allows you to serve with speed and confidence so your guests receive their dessert in a timely manner.

Cake server vs. cake lifter

While a cake server and a cake lifter sound like they could be similar items, each performs a specific function. A cake server has a triangular-shaped blade that may be as wide as 2.5 inches. It is designed to slip beneath a single slice of cake. A cake lifter has a much larger blade, some as wide as 12 inches, that slips under the entire cake so you can safely move it from one location to another.

Cake server vs. pie server?

These kitchen tools look very similar and are often used interchangeably, so the answer to this puzzler is something even an experienced baker may get wrong. The blade of a cake server is flat so it can slide straight under a cake that is displayed on a plate or a cake stand. The blade of a pie server, on the other hand, has a bevel between the handle and the blade. This allows the pie server to more easily slip down and into a pie tray to remove a slice of pie.

What to look for in a quality cake server

Sets

While you can certainly purchase a cake server by itself, many come as part of a two-piece cake serving set. These sets include a matching cake knife and cake server.

Size

The size of a cake server should match the size of the cake. A cake server that is too large or too small may be difficult to use. For home applications, a cake server will be between 8 and 10 inches long and approximately 2.5 inches wide.

Material

The best, most durable flatware uses 18/10 stainless steel. This means the cake server is made using 18 percent chromium and 10 percent nickel. This particular ratio adds significant resistance to corrosion.

Design

Besides being functional, you’ll want a cake serving set that looks good in pictures. Because of this, an elegant design is highly desirable.

Serrated edge

If you will be using your cake server to slice your cake, one edge should be serrated. A serrated edge is required to cut any cake or pie that has a firm exterior and a soft interior. Using a sawing motion with gentle pressure will allow you to cut through the exterior without crushing the inner contents of your cake or pie.

How much you can expect to spend on a cake server

The bulk of cake servers fall in the $6-$30 price range. If you want to impress and you have the budget, it is possible to purchase an ornate cake knife and server set for as much as $300 or more.

Cake server FAQ

How do you get professional results when cutting a cake?

A. Individuals who regularly serve desserts have a trick that lets them cut perfectly sized slices. Before making that initial cut, determine how many slices you need. Gently score the top of the cake so you can map out a cutting strategy. If you do this, everyone will get the same size slice of cake.

How do you cut a cheesecake neatly?

A. Dense cakes, such as cheesecakes, can be challenging to cut. To keep the cake from sticking to the knife and tearing apart, rinse the knife under hot water before slicing and wipe off the blade between each cut.

What’s the best cake server to buy?

Top cake server

Wallace Hotel Cake Knife Set

What you need to know: This set is for the individual who wants an elegant cake knife and server set that acknowledges the popular patterns from Europe’s grand hotels.

What you’ll love: The cake knife and server in this set are each 12.5 inches long. They are crafted from 18/10 stainless steel, which makes them high-quality, well-balanced items. The two pieces in this set are dishwasher safe and do not require polishing.

What you should consider: This set is shiny and ornate, making it best for formal settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cake server for the money

OXO Steel Pie And Cake Server

What you need to know: A basic, high-quality server from a trusted manufacturer, it is a versatile utensil, able to handle both cakes and pies.

What you’ll love: The server has a serrated edge on both sides of the blade for ease of cutting. The handle is large and chunky, providing a stable grip, while the blade is sized to be compact yet wide enough for stable transport of your cut pieces.

What you should consider: While this model is durable, some users did not feel confident with the flexible blade of this server.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hudson Essentials Hammered Stainless Steel Cake Knife and Cake Server Set

What you need to know: If you are looking for an elegant cake knife and server set, this durable option is a solid choice.

What you’ll love: The handles on these utensils are hammered to give them an appealing look as well as an intriguing texture. The mirror finish makes these items suitable for formal occasions, while the 18/10 stainless steel means they will last a lifetime.

What you should consider: The flat handles on these utensils can make them difficult for some to hold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

