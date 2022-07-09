Keep your feet from getting sweaty in hot weather with these breathable running shoes

Summer usually means plenty of sunshine and clear skies, making it ideal running weather. But unfortunately, the summer heat can also make your runs more challenging — and even if you take precautions like running at the right times, wearing sunscreen and drinking plenty of water, you can still wind up with sweaty, uncomfortable feet.

That’s because your regular running shoes may not be as breathable as you need in summer weather. Because air can’t pass in and out of them easily, your feet sweat, causing odor, blisters and other irritation. If you opt for a well-ventilated pair of shoes, though, you can prevent these issues.

If you want to keep running in the heat, these well-ventilated running shoes can help you run safely and comfortably all summer.

What to look for in running shoes for summer

Ventilation

When the weather’s warm, it’s essential that your running shoes offer some type of ventilation that lets air pass in and out. Some shoes feature mesh panels or entire mesh uppers that provide excellent ventilation. Other pairs are equipped with air vents that allow the air to move through the shoe in a specific area. You can also find some running shoes with cooling inserts to help improve ventilation. Finally, some styles just use breathable materials like wool to encourage better airflow.

Moisture-wicking

In addition to adequate ventilation, you want your summer running shoes to move moisture away from your feet. That prevents sweat from building up and possibly causing blisters. Some running shoes have uppers that contain moisture-wicking materials like wool or synthetic materials. It also helps to choose running shoes with a moisture-wicking interior to keep your feet dry.

Odor control

Sweaty feet don’t smell great — that’s just a fact. That’s because sweat provides the perfect breeding ground for odor-causing bacteria. In summer, running shoes with an antimicrobial lining can fight this bacteria and control odor even if your feet get a bit sweaty.

Best well-ventilated running shoes for summer

Under $100

Under Armour Men’s HOVR Sonic 3 Running Shoe

With a flexible design, these running shoes are comfortable enough for even the most grueling summer runs. The uppers are made of well-ventilated compression mesh and micro thread that dries quickly. The foam midsole helps maintain your energy, too. Sold by Amazon

adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

These comfortable running shoes have a stretchy mesh upper for a highly breathable design. The cloudfoam memory sock liner is moldable, which conforms to the foot to provide excellent cushioning. The shoes are extremely lightweight, too, so they won’t slow you down. Sold by Amazon

New Balance Men’s 520 V5 Running Shoe

These lightweight running shoes have a breathable mesh upper that keeps your feet cool and comfortable in hot weather. They have injected-molded EVA foam that provides light support, but they also include a comfort insert for extra cushioning. The sturdy rubber outsole can last through many runs, too. Sold by Amazon

Mizuno Men’s Wave Rider 23 Waveknit Running Shoe

With a knit upper, these running shoes are well-ventilated and lightweight, making them perfect for summer runs. The knit material stretches with your foot, so you get the most comfortable fit. The foam cushioning also provides effective shock absorption. Sold by Amazon

$100-$150

ASICS Men’s Gel-Nimbus 23 Running Shoe

With an engineered mesh upper, these running shoes offer the breathability you want in the summer heat. They also have gel cushioning for shock absorption and foam to give the shoes superior bounce. The mesh material is made of 20% recycled materials, too. Sold by Amazon

Brooks Women’s Ghost 14

Available in a wide array of colors, these cushioned running shoes offer outstanding shock absorption with every stride. They provide neutral support and are ideal for road running, cross-training or gym workouts. They’re also lightweight and comfortable enough for long-distance runs. Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Men’s Revolution 5 Running Shoe

Made of a lightweight knit textile, these running shoes offer breathability and comfort in summer weather. The reinforced heel and overlays improve durability, and the rubber outsoles provide effective traction. They also have lightweight cushioning for added support. Sold by Amazon

New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam 1080 V10 Running Shoe

These breathable, lightweight running shoes are perfect for summer runs. They have a special Ortholite sock liner to keep your feet feeling and smelling fresh, while the engineered knit upper allows for plenty of airflow. Its 3D heel also helps improve fit and comfort. Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

ASICS Men’s Glideride 2 Running Shoes

With synthetic mesh uppers, these shoes offer top-notch ventilation for hot weather. The curved sole design and stiff toe box provide excellent shock absorption and prevent muscle fatigue in your legs. The cushioning is lightweight, too, so you’ll never feel slowed down. Sold by Amazon

HOKA Women’s Clifton 8 Running Shoes

These streamlined running shoes are lightweight and comfortable for summer running. They have a plush collar that helps take pressure off the Achilles and an extended heel to provide a more comfortable landing. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Brooks Men’s Glycerin 19 Running Shoes

Made of mesh, these running shoes allow for effective airflow to keep your feet cool even in the heat. They use 3D print technology to ensure the best fit, and the internal stretch booties have a soft, plush feel. The cushioning helps with shock absorption and fatigue, too. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

ASICS Women’s Noosa Tri 13 Running Shoes

These performance running shoes have uppers made of engineered mesh to increase airflow in warm weather. They have a sock liner and foam cushioning to make them more comfortable. The unique soles are also highly durable and help you conserve energy while running. Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

$150 and up

Adidas Women’s Terrex Two Ultra Primeblue Trail Running Shoes

If you need a more rugged shoe for trail running, this pair has a knit upper with a sock-like fit that provides ideal ventilation for hot summer weather. The lugged outsole offers ideal traction on rough, uneven trails, and the cushioned midsole helps fight fatigue. The yarn is also made from recycled plastic. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Women’s ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 Running Shoes

With lightweight side supports, these running shoes don’t need an arch band to provide effective arch support. They also feature mesh areas where you need more breathability in warmer weather. The lightly padded tongue reduces pressure on the top of your foot. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Saucony Men’s Endorphin Pro 2 Running Shoes

These shoes have a single-layer engineered mesh upper for a lightweight, breathable design. The outsole is reinforced with high-abrasion materials to offer superior traction and improve durability. They also have anti-slip laces to keep the shoes secure even when running at top speeds. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

adidas Women’s Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Running Shoe

These sharp-looking running shoes have an extremely breathable, well-ventilated knit upper, which is perfect for warmer weather. The molded heel ensures a comfortable fit that helps take pressure off the Achilles. The rubber sole provides excellent traction in wet or dry conditions. Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

HOKA Women’s Bondi 7 Running Shoes

These comfortable shoes feature open-engineered mesh construction for increased breathability. They also have a super-soft memory foam collar that hugs the ankle for support and stability. The beveled heel design allows for smooth transitions and improved durability. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

